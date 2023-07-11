$89 off the Apple iPad today during Amazon Prime Day

The 9th generation Apple iPad is one of the best tablets, and it's now on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Apple iPad 9th Gen 3

The A13 Bionic chip makes everything responsive, from messaging to web browsing to using multiple apps at once.

The recent Apple WWDC 2023 was a big day for tech fans, with tons of updates and additions to some of the best devices on the market showcased. That includes iPads, which will soon have the ability to autofill PDF fields, make more customized lock screens, use new widgets, offer health tracking and more. If you want all that in your lap anytime you want, Amazon has a top-tier Apple iPad for up to $89 off right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Save up to $89 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad on sale for as low as $249.99 in its 64-gigabyte capacity. Typically listed from $329, you can revel in the 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone at a $79 discount. The most recent model includes an eight-megapixel Wide back camera, 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage and stereo speakers for a great tablet experience. With 10 hours of battery life as well as Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, users will be sure to love this tablet for work or personal use. If you need more storage space, the 256-gigabyte model is also on sale for 19% off at $398.99.

The ninth-generation iPad is one of Reviewed's favorite tablets for its more-affordable price tag and bevy of features it has to offer. When we tested it, the tablet showed off its skills straight out of the box with a super-responsive touchscreen that displays vivid imagery. It can serve as a solid gaming streamer and notepad (especially if you're up for buying a first-generation Apple Pencil). The iPad's features are powered by the A13 Bionic processing chip, which is not the latest and greatest power Apple has in its devices but is still strong.

Apple's 9th generation iPad can be your mobile screen, digital notepad and more.

This tablet is super travel-friendly but still large enough to showcase its apps well-spaced between each other, both in landscape and portrait orientation. Even the iPadOS is a better fit here than on more expensive iPad models for its layout, text display and overall performance. Where other quality tablets have price tags of $500 and more, the current sale price makes this iPad an incredible deal.

Apple is about to overhaul its devices to make them better than ever, so now is the time to enter the world of iPad. Shop Amazon today to get stellar savings on quality tech.

