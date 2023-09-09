89bio Insider Ups Holding By 41% During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in 89bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ETNB ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 89bio

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Michael Hayden bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$16.15 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$16.61 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for 89bio share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Michael Hayden was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does 89bio Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that 89bio insiders own about US$9.9m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About 89bio Insiders?

The fact that there have been no 89bio insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if 89bio insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 89bio. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for 89bio (3 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

