89bio to Present New Sub-Analysis from Phase 1b/2a NASH Study of BIO89-100 at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting 2021

Data from a new sub-analysis of the Phase 1b/2a study in NASH shows correlation between increased liver fat and spleen volume in patients with non-cirrhotic NASH

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that a sub-analysis of its Phase 1b/2a proof-of-concept study of BIO89-100 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) looking at the correlation of liver fat and spleen volume will be an oral presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2021. A poster with new data on the population pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of BIO89-100 will also be presented. The meeting will be held virtually November 12-15, 2021.



Both abstracts were published in the October supplement of AASLD’s peer-reviewed journal, Hepatology. The presentations will also be available on the 89bio website after the meeting.

Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Treatment with BIO89-100 Led to Decreased Spleen Volume That was Correlated with Relative Change in Liver Fat Volume and Pro-C3 Level in a Phase 1b/2a, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind, NASH Proof of Concept (POC) Study

Abstract Number: 139

Presenting Author: Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, Director, NAFLD Research Center, University of California San Diego

Session Title: Parallel 21: NAFLD and NASH: Clinical Trials of Novel Therapeutics

Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, November 14th 6:30-8:00 PM / EST

Abstract Title: Population Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Pharmacodynamics (PD) of BIO89-100, a Novel GlycoPegylated FGF21, in a Phase 1b/2a POC Study in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Abstract Number: 1931

Presenting Author: Leo Tseng, PHD, 89bio Clinical Development

Session Title: NAFLD and NASH: Therapeutics - Pharmacologic and Other.

About BIO89-100

BIO89-100, with its differentiated profile, is a potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog and an ideal candidate for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). FGF21 is an endogenous hormone that modulates important drivers of NASH including glycemic control, steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. BIO89-100 was specifically engineered using a unique glycoPEGylated technology with site-specific mutations to prolong the biological activity (half-life) of FGF21, allowing for weekly or every two-week dosing, while maintaining its nanomolar potency. BIO89-100 combines efficacy, best-in-class dosing convenience, and favorable safety and tolerability. Recent Phase 1b/2a data demonstrated that BIO89-100 significantly improved the root cause of liver problems in patients with NASH and has the potential to address underlying metabolic comorbidities. 89bio has advanced BIO89-100 into the Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial in NASH, which is now ongoing. Given the potential of BIO89-100 to meaningfully reduce triglycerides, 89bio is also developing it for the treatment of SHTG and is currently evaluating it in the Phase 2 ENTRIGUE trial.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, BIO89-100, through clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). BIO89-100 is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

