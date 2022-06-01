8i Acquisition 2 Corp. and EUDA Health Limited Announce Extension of Due Diligence Review Period

8i Acquisition 2 Corp

Singapore, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (the “Company” or “LAX”) (NASDAQ: LAX), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and EUDA Health Limited, a Singapore-based digital health platform that aims to make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and improve the patient experience by delivering improved outcomes through personalized healthcare, today announced an amendment to the SPA (the “SPA Amendment”) to extend the time for LAX to complete its financial, operational and legal due diligence review of EUDA Health from May 31, 2022 to June 15, 2022.



As previously announced, LAX entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) dated April 11, 2022, with Euda Health Limited (“EUDA Health”), Watermark Developments Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company (the “Seller”), and Kwong Yeow Liew, acting as Representative of the Indemnified Parties (the “Indemnified Party Representative”). Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, a business combination between LAX and EUDA Health will be effected through the purchase by LAX of all the issued and outstanding shares of EUDA Health from the Seller (the “Share Purchase”).

About 8i Acquisition 2 Corp.

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated in January 2021 as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. LAX’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although LAX intends to focus on targets located in Asia.

About EUDA Health Limited

EUDA Health Limited, is a Singapore-based health technology company that operates a first-of-its-kind Southeast Asian digital healthcare ecosystem aimed at making healthcare affordable and accessible, and improving the patient experience by delivering better outcomes through personalized healthcare. The company’s proprietary unified AI platform quickly assesses a patient’s medical history, triages a condition, digitally connects patients with clinicians, and predicts optimal treatment outcomes. EUDA Health’s holistic approach supports patients throughout all stages of care, including wellness & prevention, urgent care & emergencies, pre-existing conditions, and aftercare services. The company is expected to operate in five countries throughout Southeast Asia by the end of 2022.

Story continues

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This announcement relates to a proposed transaction between LAX and EUDA Health and does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. LAX intends to file a proxy statement with the SEC. A proxy statement will be sent to all LAX shareholders. LAX also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of LAX are urged to read the proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by LAX through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Current Report on Form 8-K are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identiﬁed in this Current Report on Form 8-K and on the current expectations of LAX’s and EUDA Health’s respective management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difﬁcult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of LAX and EUDA Health. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, ﬁnancial, political and legal conditions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus filed by LAX in connection with its initial public offering on November 22, 2021. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the Share Purchase, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect EUDA Health or the expected benefits of the Share Purchase, if not obtained; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other parties; the ability of LAX prior to the Share Purchase, and EUDA Health following the Share Purchase, to maintain the listing of LAX’s shares on NASDAQ; costs related to the business combination; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Share Purchase, including the approval of the SPA by the shareholders of LAX, the satisfaction of the minimum cash requirements of the SPA following any redemptions by LAX’s shareholders; the risk that the Share Purchase may not be completed by the stated deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the stated deadline; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against LAX or EUDA Health related to the business combination. Important factors that could cause the combined company’s actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include: EUDA Health’s limited operating history and history of net losses; EUDA Health’s ability to manage growth; EUDA Health’s ability to execute its business plan; EUDA Health’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of EUDA Health’s products; EUDA Health’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; potential litigation involving the Company or EUDA Health or the validity or enforceability of EUDA Health’s intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for EUDA Health’s products and services.

If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither LAX nor EUDA Health presently know, or that LAX and EUDA Health currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect LAX and EUDA Health’s current expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Nothing in this Current Report on Form 8-K and the attachments hereto should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K and the attachments hereto, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of LAX and EUDA Health described above. LAX and EUDA Health anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while LAX and EUDA Health may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they each specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing LAX or EUDA Health’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Current Report. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Participants in the Solicitation

LAX and its directors and executive officers and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from LAX’s shareholders with respect to the proposed transaction. Information regarding LAX’s directors and executive officers is available in its prospectus filed in connection with its initial public offering on November 22, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation relating to the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be contained in the proxy statement when it becomes available.

EUDA Health and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of LAX in connection with the proposed transaction. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed transaction will be included in the proxy statement for the proposed transaction when available. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the second paragraph under the above section entitled “Important Information for Investors and Stockholders.”

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Gateway Group

IR: Cody Slach or Matthew Hausch

PR: Zach Kadletz or Catherine Adcock

Phone: (949) 574-3860

E-mail : LAX@gatewayir.com



