8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

It's been a sad week for 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT), who've watched their investment drop 17% to US$3.00 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$181m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.17 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, 8x8's twelve analysts currently expect revenues in 2025 to be US$733.2m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 45% to US$0.24. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$754.9m and losses of US$0.15 per share in 2025. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a considerable increase to loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$4.28, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic 8x8 analyst has a price target of US$7.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 0.07% by the end of 2025. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 16% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - 8x8 is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple 8x8 analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

