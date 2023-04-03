U.S. markets closed

8x8 Named the Best Performing Vendor 2022 by DANA Indonesia

PR Newswire
·2 min read

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that DANA Indonesia, one of Indonesia's biggest digital wallet providers with over 115 million users, has named 8x8 the Best Performing Vendor 2022. The award recognizes 8x8 as a trusted and reliable communications partner focused on prioritizing exceptional customer service experiences to its customers. DANA Indonesia leverages 8x8 SMS APIs to send one time passwords and notifications, effectively securing all transactions and reinforcing customer trust.

8x8, Inc.
8x8, Inc.

"We are obsessed with helping organizations ensure that their customers always experience top notch service and we are doing everything we can to meet their customer engagement needs," said Sylvain Chaperon, Global Head of Operations and Support, CPaaS at 8x8, Inc. "We are proud to be named the Best Performing Vendor of 2022 by DANA Indonesia because it underscores this commitment to our customers to maximize business outcomes."

8x8 CPaaS includes the 8x8 Connect Automation Builder no-code multiple-channel communications management solution, and a portfolio of communication APIs, including SMS, voice, chat apps, video, and performance monitoring. 8x8's portfolio of communication APIs, are part of the 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS single-vendor solution.

About 8x8 Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

 

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/8x8-named-the-best-performing-vendor-2022-by-dana-indonesia-301785177.html

SOURCE 8x8, Inc.

