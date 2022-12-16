U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,215.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,351.00
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.86
    -0.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1430
    -0.5970 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,403.50
    -333.04 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.39
    -7.37 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

With 9.0% CAGR, Brain Tumor Drugs Market Size worth USD 4.43 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Brain Tumor Drugs Market size is projected to reach USD 4.43 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 9.0% during forecast period; Rising Cases of Brain Cancer to Progress Market Development

Pune, India, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brain tumor drugs market size was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2021 and USD 2.43 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Prevalence of smoking, stress, aging, and electromagnetic radiation is projected to drive market growth. Increasing cases of brain cancer are expected to propel the market course. Presence of strong key players in the market is projected to assist in market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Brain Tumor Drugs Market, 2022-2029.”


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/brain-tumor-drugs-market-105025


Key Industry Development

  • September 2022- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. announced its agreement for the acquisition of Good Therapeutics. With this acquisition, the company is set to gain rights to platform technology of Good Therapeutic, which is applicable to a wide range of areas, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, metabolic disease, and pain management.

Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

9.0%

2029 Value Projection

USD 4.43 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.31 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

181

Key Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Brain Tumor Drugs Market Growth Drivers

Rising Cases of Brain Cancer to Progress Market Development

Delay Diagnosis of Brain Tumor Declined Market Growth

Hospital Pharmacy to Govern Owing to Increasing Acceptance


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/brain-tumor-drugs-market-105025


Drivers and Restraints

Rising Cases of Brain Cancer to Progress Market Development

Rising cases of brain cancer globally are anticipated to drive the brain tumor drugs market growth. Change in eating habits, urbanization, change in lifestyle, and cases of smoking have given rise to brain cancer cases. According to WHO, 23.0% of the adults in the world smoke tobacco. Increasing rates of diagnosis, treatment rate, and rising cases of various cancer types are estimated to develop the market. Strong presence of various market players in developed countries is expected to further propel market development.

However, comparatively lower diagnosis and treatment rates and limited reimbursement are expected to hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Delay Diagnosis of Brain Tumor Declined Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing activities, which limited the market growth of brain tumor drugs. Market players witnessed a significant decline in revenue generated during 2020. For instance, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. recorded a decline of 29.4% in revenues generated in 2020 for the drug Avastin.


Quick Buy - Brain Tumor Drugs Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105025


Segments

Chemotherapy to Lead Owing to Wide Acceptance

On the basis of therapy, the market is divided into targeted therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and others. The chemotherapy segment accounts for the biggest part on the basis of revenue as it is widely accepted for treatment of brain cancer. Targeted therapy segment is also set to witness a significant growth owing to increasing adoption of the therapy.

Glioma to Dictate Due to Increasing Launches of Drugs

Based on indication, the market is categorized into pituitary, meningioma, glioma, and others. Glioma segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years due to increasing launches of drugs for treating glioblastoma.

Hospital Pharmacy to Govern Owing to Increasing Acceptance

According to distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacy and retail & online pharmacy. Hospital pharmacy is projected to govern the segment as such diagnoses require a prescription from hospital administration.
Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the key players of brain tumor drugs.

Segmentation

By Therapy

  • Targeted Therapy

  • Chemotherapy

  • Immunotherapy

  • Others

By Indication

  • Pituitary

  • Meningioma

  • Glioma

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacys

  • Retail & Online Pharmacy


Regional Insights

North America Lead the Market Owing to Increasing Launches of Drugs

North America is expected to have the largest brain tumor drugs market share due to proper reimbursement policies in the U.S. for brain cancer. Increasing launches of drugs in the market are expected to increase market growth in the region. In April 2022, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. received the approval by the U.S. FDA for its product ALYMSYS (bevacizumab-maly). This product is used for treating various cancers such as glioblastoma in adults.

Europe is projected to have a considerable substantial growth in the forecast period due to prevalent cases of brain cancer and research activities for developing brain cancer drugs.

Asia Pacific has a moderate growth due to change in regulatory policies for spreading the awareness of cancer in the region.


Ask for Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/brain-tumor-drugs-market-105025


Competitive Landscape

New Product Launches by Key Players to Progress Market Track

The market has various players that hold a major part in the market such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc. New product launch strategies by the market players are anticipated to improve market development. In April 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. received approval of Health Canada for its drug Rozlytrek (entrectinib) for adult patients.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (U.S.)

  • Novartis AG (Switzerland)

  • Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.)

  • Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.)

  • Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

  • NextSource Pharmaceuticals, LLC (U.S.)

  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals (India)

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Incidence of Brain Cancer, Key Region, 2020/2021

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Partnership, Acquisitions

    • Overview of the Regulatory Scenario by Key Region/Countries

    • New Product Launches by Key Players

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Brain Tumor Drugs Market

  • Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy

      • Targeted Therapy

      • Chemotherapy

      • Immunotherapy

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication

      • Pituitary Tumors

      • Meningioma

      • Glioblastoma

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Hospital Pharmacy

      • Retail & Online Pharmacy

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

ToC Continue…


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/brain-tumor-drugs-market-105025


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Exact Sciences Rockets As Guardant's Blood Test Pales Vs. Cologuard

    Guardant unveiled results for its colon cancer-detecting blood test Thursday that lagged rival Exact. GH stock crashed as EXAS stock jumped.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks Bulls Losing Support as $4 Trillion of Options Set to Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls reeling from the Federal Reserve’s still-hawkish tilt are about to lose a major force that helped tamp down turbulence in US stocks during this week’s macroeconomic drama.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAn estimated $4 trillion of options is

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Guardant Claimed Success for Its Colon Cancer Blood Test. The Stock Market Disagreed.

    “We just launched a rocket and got it to the moon,” said co-chief executive Helmy Eltoukhy. “It's illogical, irrational, and people don't understand the science.”

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Breaks Key Level, Apple Dives; Here's The Silver Lining

    The Nasdaq undercut key support on recession fears, with Apple tumbling. Little is working, but here's the silver lining,

  • Investing in These 2 Biotech Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Analyst

    Let’s talk about biotech. These stocks present a unique set of attractions for investors, especially investors willing to shoulder some extra risk. To start with, biotech firms have a famously high overhead, and equally long lead-times for product development. But that is balanced by the opportunity for huge gains – sales profits, and share appreciation – when a new drug shows strongly positive clinical trial results, or receives regulatory approval for commercialization. To give an example, jus

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Guardant Health stock plunges, Exact Sciences stock soars after colorectal-cancer test study results

    Shares of Guardant Health Inc. tanked 40% and shares of Exact Sciences Corp. rallied more than 25% in the extended session Thursday after Guardant announced results from a study using its blood test to screen for colorectal cancer that didn't appear to surpass Exact Sciences' stool-sample screening test. Guardant said that the results "pave the way for first potential FDA-approved and Medicare-reimbursed blood test for colorectal cancer screening," and that it plans to ask for U.S. Food and Drug