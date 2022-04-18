U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    -21.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,261.00
    -97.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,804.00
    -89.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.90
    -10.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.66
    -0.29 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.60
    +20.70 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    +0.41 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0799
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    +2.54 (+11.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3019
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6100
    +0.1710 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,045.14
    -1,396.85 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.47
    -57.96 (-5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

$9.1 Bn Subsea Power Grid System Market by Component, Application, Depth & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Subsea Power Grid System Market

Global Subsea Power Grid System Market
Global Subsea Power Grid System Market

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Subsea Power Grid System Market by Component (Cables, Variable Speed Drives, Transformers, Switchgears), Application (Captive Generation, Wind Power), Depth (Shallow Water and Deepwater) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global subsea power grid system market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 9.1 billion in 2022 to USD 14.8 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The subsea power grid comprises of several components such as cables, transformers, variable speed drives, switchgears, and others used for various applications such as captive generation, offshore wind power, and other applications.

Favourable government policies for offshore renewable power production, especially using wind energy along with urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and improve grid reliability and efficiency is expected to drive the demand for subsea power grid systems. The potential of tidal energy to meet subsea power requirements and easy access of wind turbine technology to offshore locations are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the subsea power grid system market during the forecast period.

However, the shortage of technical professionals in subsea industry, low cost of onshore electricity generation, and climatic challenges pertaining to operations of offshore wind farms may act as challenges restraints for the subsea power grid system market.

The wind power segment, by application, is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The subsea power grid system market, by application, has been broadly classified into wind power, captive generation, and Others. The others segment includes solar power, tidal power and gas & diesel based floating power plants. The wind power segment is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The increase in the use of subsea power cables in long-distance HV power transmission applications propel the growth of the subsea power grid system market for wind power. Medium-voltage subsea power cables are often used to connect offshore wind platforms to distant onshore installations.

However, high-voltage subsea power cables are preferred for offshore wind power farms installed with many turbines. According to China's National Energy Administration (NEA), 16.9 GW of offshore wind power projects were commissioned in 2021 compared to 9.49 GW installed capacity in 2020.

Countries such as the UK, Germany, China, Japan, and Taiwan have plans to invest significantly to expand and develop their regional offshore wind energy industry. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for subsea power grid systems for offshore wind power generation during the forecast period.

Cables are expected to emerge as the largest segment based on component

The subsea power grid system market, on the basis of component, has been segmented into cables, transformers, switchgears, variable speed drives, and others. The others segment includes connectors, actuators, sensors, and penetrators. The cables segment, by component, is expected to dominate the subsea power grid system market during the forecast period. The adoption of subsea power cables has been mainly driven by the HV power transmission and offshore oil & gas industries. Subsea power cables are widely used to link shore-based power grids.

These cables carry power from one country to another, as well as from one offshore platform to another, and transfer power from offshore renewable energy generation plants, which use wind, wave, and tidal energy to generate electricity; regional electrical transmission networks; etc.

Europe: The largest power grid system market in subsea

The subsea power grid system market has been analyzed for 5 regions, namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America. Europe is expected to dominate the global power grid system market in subsea between 2022-2027, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Europe and Asia Pacific are the major contributors to the global power grid system market in subsea owing to the strong demand for renewable energy sources and favorable government policies in these regions.

Most countries in Europe are mainly focusing on renewable energy capacity addition. Countries such as Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Norway are leading the renewable energy capacity addition. The growth of the subsea power grid system market is supported by the European Wind Initiative (EWI), a wind energy R&D program developed to take the wind industry to the next level in Europe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Deepwater Oil and Gas Exploration Activities due to Depleting Onshore Fossil Fuel Reserves

  • Favorable Government Policies for Offshore Renewable Power Production, Especially Using Wind Energy

  • Urgent Need to Reduce Carbon Emissions and Improve Grid Reliability and Efficiency

Restraints

  • High Operational and Technological Risks

  • Greater Energy Losses Witnessed During Long-Distance Power Transmission

Opportunities

  • Potential of Tidal Energy to Meet Subsea Power Requirements

  • Easy Access of Wind Turbine Technology to Offshore Locations

Challenges

  • Shortage of Technical Professionals in Subsea Industry

  • Low Cost of Onshore Electricity Generation

  • Climatic Challenges Pertaining to Operations of Offshore Wind Farms

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB

  • Aker Solutions Asa

  • Apar Industries Ltd.

  • Baker Hughes

  • General Electric

  • Hitachi Energy

  • Ls Cable & System Ltd.

  • Nexans

  • NKT

  • Oceaneering International

  • Prysmian Group

  • Schlumberger

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens Energy

  • Ssg Cable

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

  • Te Connectivity

  • Technipfmc

  • Teledyne Marine

  • ZTT


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbeye

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I work as a waiter on the Las Vegas Strip. We are overworked, underpaid, and our drunk customers often don’t tip

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty drops amid market turmoil

    Bitcoin miners saw a 1.26% drop in mining difficulty on Thursday, the third time this year, while the price fell to less than US$40,000. See related article: Cryptos slump over inflation, Shanghai lockdown and war concerns Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 28.23 trillion at block height 731,808, after it saw an […]

  • China Port Delays Spur Ships to Bypass Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Container and bulk ships are skipping Asia’s largest refueling hub in Singapore as delays at ports in China and elsewhere prompt vessels to reschedule their stops to save time. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next T

  • Alex Jones’s Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Suits

    (Bloomberg) -- A company owned by far-right radio host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy after being hit by a flurry of lawsuits. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsInfowars sought Chapter 11 protection in Southern Texas,

  • If You're Wondering Why "No One Wants To Work Anymore," These 29 Nightmarish Job Listings Might Explain It For You

    Maybe people would come into work if you paid a living wage.View Entire Post ›

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Built to Withstand Turbulent Times

    The energy industry can be a turbulent place for investors. Commodity prices are volatile, which can have a big impact on some energy companies. Meanwhile, the industry faces an uncertain future as climate change has the economy transitioning to cleaner fuel sources.

  • Another China Lockdown Threatens This Apple Product

    A Covid-19 lockdown in Zhengzhou, China, has forced the tech giant's manufacturing plant to shut down.

  • Tesla shareholders ask judge to order Musk to stop commenting on fraud case

    Stockholders are suing Musk over 2018 tweets about taking Tesla private

  • Elon Musk Suffers a Huge Setback in a Fierce Battle

    Tesla CEO is sued by shareholders of the electric vehicle maker who claim to have been penalized by some of his actions.

  • Judge Rules Musk Go-Private Tweet False, Tesla Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shareholders suing over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet about taking the company private said they won a key ruling in the run-up to a fraud trial with billions of dollars in damages at stake.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds

  • China Raises Coal and Gas Output to Records After Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China boosted coal and gas output to record levels in March, as the nation turned to its domestic producers for security of supply after international prices skyrocketed in the wake of the Russian invasion of UkraineMost Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Se

  • Guinea's military rulers pressure Chinese and other foreign companies to pay more mining royalties

    The ruling Guinean military junta's determination to increase revenues from its bauxite and iron ore resources could hit China's efforts to make inroads into the West African nation. Despite assurances that the military would respect "existing regulations, contracts and investments" after Alpha Conde was removed as president in a coup in September, Guinea has been exerting more pressure on foreign mining firms. Most recently, it ordered foreign companies to construct local bauxite refineries and

  • Here Are Some Answers to Common Questions on Social Security Disability and Spousal Benefits

    Readers had questions about whether Social Security's disability benefits change to regular benefits and the impact of working on payments, as well as whether spousal benefits can be claimed retroactively and what are an ex-wife's rights to spousal benefits.

  • Dubai Leads The Way as Middle East Becomes Crypto Hotbed

    The Middle East is setting itself up to become the world’s digital asset hub and Dubai is leading the charge.

  • China’s Spreading Lockdowns Keeping Metals Supply Chains Snarled

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s virus lockdowns are spreading to other parts of the country, keeping metals supply chains snarled and demand subdued even as the situation in Shanghai seems to be improving.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Ne

  • A new mystery on Neptune has astronomers baffled

    Neptune is located almost 2.8 billion miles from the Sun. As such, the planet is known for its exceptionally long orbit time. In fact, its journey around the Sun takes roughly 165 Earth years. Because the orbit takes so long, seasons on Neptune last over 40 Earth years. Right now Neptune’s southern hemisphere is in … The post A new mystery on Neptune has astronomers baffled appeared first on BGR.

  • Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Elon Musk in ‘funding secured’ fraud case

    A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case.

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • The pandemic gave small farmers an upper hand for once. Now what?

    Hard times connected customers to their community farms. But that progress is being erased.