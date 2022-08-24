With 9.1% CAGR, Avocado Oil Market Size to Reach USD 1,452.2 Million [2020-2027] - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

Avocado Oil market is projected to reach US$ 1,452.2 Million by 2027 from an estimated value of US$ 669.5 Million in 2018; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2027.

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on Global Avocado oil Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Forecast Analysis by Type (Extra Virgin, Virgin, Refined, and Blends); Nature (Organic, Conventional); Variety (Hass, Pinkerton, Fuerte, Gwen, and Others); Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Geography” study involves understanding the factors supporting the growth of the avocado oil market, estimating and forecasting the revenue and market share analysis, and spotting significant market players and their key developments. Avocado oil is edible product used in various food recipes, salad dressings, bakery items, and sweet and savory snacks. It is also used in personal care and cosmetics products owing to its moisturizing and regenerative properties. The oil has high monounsaturated fat and low saturated fat content, and it is free of cholesterol. Avocado oil is highly preferred by people with diabetes as regular consumption of this oil helps lower low-density lipid (LDL), i.e., bad cholesterol, levels. Avocado oil is high in vitamin E and potassium, which keep the blood vessels healthy by eliminating free radicals. The consumption of food prepared using avocado oil also alters the levels of essential fatty oils in kidneys.





Avocado Oil Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 669.5 Million in 2018 Market Size Value by US$ 1,452.2 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 9.1% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 208 No. Tables 137 No. of Charts & Figures 102 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type , Nature , Variety , Application , Distribution Channel , and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Avocado Oil Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aconcagua Oil & Extract S.A.; Avocado Health Limited; BELLA VADO, INC.; CROFTS LTD; La Tourangelle, Inc.; Madana Inc.; Mevi Avocados, Inc.; Olivado USA; Sesajal S.A. de C.V.; and Spectrum Organics Products, LLC (Hain Celestial Group, Inc.) are among the players operating in the global avocado oil market.





The avocado oil market, by type, is segmented into extra virgin, virgin, refined, and blends. In 2018, the extra virgin segment dominated the market. This type of avocado oil is derived by pressing the Hass and the Fuerte type of avocado fruits. The extra virgin avocado oil from the Hass cultivar has a smoke point at temperature above 250°C, making it suitable for frying. The growing consumption of healthy and nutritious cooking oil by the health-conscious consumers drives the growth of the market for the extra virgin avocado oil.

Based on geography, the global avocado oil market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by APAC.

The avocado oil market, based on type, is segmented into extra virgin oil, virgin, refined and blends. In 2018, the extra virgin segment dominated the avocado oil Market. Extra virgin avocado oil is extensively used in the cosmetics and food & beverages industries. Upsurge in demand for trendy cosmetics such as nutricosmetics containing extra virgin avocado oil as an ingredient provides remarkable growth opportunities for the market players. The consumption of extra virgin avocado oil is considerably high in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and Germany, while the demand is projected to surge in emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India during the forecast period.

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic on Avocado Oil Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries, including the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Italy, the UK, Iran, Spain, and China. Food and beverages is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions in the form of supply chain breaks, events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of the lockdowns imposed in various countries to contain the disease spread. China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries; it is also one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various chemical and materials. These factors are likely to restrain the growth of various markets related to the chemicals and materials industry in the next few financial quarters.

The avocado oil market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2018, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific. The largest share of the North America region is attributed to the highly evolved retail structure and increased adoption of avocado oil due to the rise in prevalence of obesity and heart diseases. Additionally, upsurge in the expenditure of consumers on dietary food and cosmetics add to the popularity of avocado oil in this region. The North America Avocado Oil Market is characterized by the presence of many small and large scale players in the market, such as Avocado Health Limited, LA Tourangelle, Inc., and Madana Inc., among others.





