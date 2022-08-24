U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

With 9.1% CAGR, Avocado Oil Market Size to Reach USD 1,452.2 Million [2020-2027] - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·9 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

Avocado Oil market is projected to reach US$ 1,452.2 Million by 2027 from an estimated value of US$ 669.5 Million in 2018; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2027.

New York, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on Global Avocado oil Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Forecast Analysis by Type (Extra Virgin, Virgin, Refined, and Blends); Nature (Organic, Conventional); Variety (Hass, Pinkerton, Fuerte, Gwen, and Others); Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Geography” study involves understanding the factors supporting the growth of the avocado oil market, estimating and forecasting the revenue and market share analysis, and spotting significant market players and their key developments. Avocado oil is edible product used in various food recipes, salad dressings, bakery items, and sweet and savory snacks. It is also used in personal care and cosmetics products owing to its moisturizing and regenerative properties. The oil has high monounsaturated fat and low saturated fat content, and it is free of cholesterol. Avocado oil is highly preferred by people with diabetes as regular consumption of this oil helps lower low-density lipid (LDL), i.e., bad cholesterol, levels. Avocado oil is high in vitamin E and potassium, which keep the blood vessels healthy by eliminating free radicals. The consumption of food prepared using avocado oil also alters the levels of essential fatty oils in kidneys.


Request Sample PDF Brochure of Avocado Oil Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010900/


Avocado Oil Market - Strategic Insights

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 669.5 Million in 2018

Market Size Value by

US$ 1,452.2 Million by 2027

Growth rate

CAGR of 9.1% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period

2019-2027

Base Year

2019

No. of Pages

208

No. Tables

137

No. of Charts & Figures

102

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type , Nature , Variety , Application , Distribution Channel , and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Avocado Oil Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aconcagua Oil & Extract S.A.; Avocado Health Limited; BELLA VADO, INC.; CROFTS LTD; La Tourangelle, Inc.; Madana Inc.; Mevi Avocados, Inc.; Olivado USA; Sesajal S.A. de C.V.; and Spectrum Organics Products, LLC (Hain Celestial Group, Inc.) are among the players operating in the global avocado oil market.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00010900/


The avocado oil market, by type, is segmented into extra virgin, virgin, refined, and blends. In 2018, the extra virgin segment dominated the market. This type of avocado oil is derived by pressing the Hass and the Fuerte type of avocado fruits. The extra virgin avocado oil from the Hass cultivar has a smoke point at temperature above 250°C, making it suitable for frying. The growing consumption of healthy and nutritious cooking oil by the health-conscious consumers drives the growth of the market for the extra virgin avocado oil.

Based on geography, the global avocado oil market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by APAC.

Avocado oil is edible product used in various food recipes, salad dressings, bakery items, and sweet and savory snacks. It is also used in personal care and cosmetics products owing to its moisturizing and regenerative properties. The oil has high monounsaturated fat and low saturated fat content, and it is free of cholesterol. Avocado oil is highly preferred by people with diabetes as regular consumption of this oil helps lower low-density lipid (LDL), i.e., bad cholesterol, levels. Avocado oil is high in vitamin E and potassium, which keep the blood vessels healthy by eliminating free radicals. The consumption of food prepared using avocado oil also alters the levels of essential fatty oils in kidneys. The oil also exhibits anti-inflammatory properties that help to prevent damage to arterial walls, reducing the risk of heart disease caused by plaque build-up. Avocado oil contains chlorophyll that helps naturally remove heavy metals such as lead and mercury from the kidneys, liver, brain, and other organs.


Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Avocado Oil Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00010900/


The avocado oil market, based on type, is segmented into extra virgin oil, virgin, refined and blends. In 2018, the extra virgin segment dominated the avocado oil Market. Extra virgin avocado oil is extensively used in the cosmetics and food & beverages industries. Upsurge in demand for trendy cosmetics such as nutricosmetics containing extra virgin avocado oil as an ingredient provides remarkable growth opportunities for the market players. The consumption of extra virgin avocado oil is considerably high in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and Germany, while the demand is projected to surge in emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India during the forecast period.

Avocado oil is an edible oil derived from the avocado fruit. As a food oil, it is used in various types of dishes, salad dressing, bakery items, and sweet & savory snacks. Avocado oil is used in personal care and cosmetics products as it possesses moisturizing and regenerative properties. The oil is high in monounsaturated fats and low in saturated fats. Avocado oil is also cholesterol-free. Consistent` consumption of avocado oil also helps to lower low-density lipid (LDL) or "bad” cholesterol levels. Therefore, it is highly preferred by people who have diabetes. Avocado oil is high in vitamin E and potassium, which keep the blood vessels healthy by eradicating free radicals.


Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Avocado Oil Market Growth Report (2019-2027) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010900/

 

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic on Avocado Oil Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries, including the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Italy, the UK, Iran, Spain, and China. Food and beverages is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions in the form of supply chain breaks, events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of the lockdowns imposed in various countries to contain the disease spread. China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries; it is also one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various chemical and materials. These factors are likely to restrain the growth of various markets related to the chemicals and materials industry in the next few financial quarters.

The avocado oil market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2018, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific. The largest share of the North America region is attributed to the highly evolved retail structure and increased adoption of avocado oil due to the rise in prevalence of obesity and heart diseases. Additionally, upsurge in the expenditure of consumers on dietary food and cosmetics add to the popularity of avocado oil in this region. The North America Avocado Oil Market is characterized by the presence of many small and large scale players in the market, such as Avocado Health Limited, LA Tourangelle, Inc., and Madana Inc., among others.


Browse Latest and Related Reports:


Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Food Grade, Medicine Grade, Beauty and cosmetics Grade); End User (Edible Oil, Cosmetics and Skin Care Products, Others) and Geography


Refined naphthalene Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Petroleum, Coal Tar); End User (Textile, Household, Agriculture, Construction(Cement), Others) and Geography


Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Mannan Oligosaccharides, Beta Glucan, D-Mannose); End-Use (Cattle/Calves, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Others) and Geography


Oil Refining Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Complexity (Topping, Conversion, Deep Conversion); Fuel Type (Gasoline, Kerosene, LPG, Others); Application (Transportation, Aviation, Petrochemical, Others) and Geography


Olive Oil Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Virgin Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Refined Olive Oil, Others); Category (Organic, Conventional); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenient Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography


Food Cans Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Metal, Tinplate, Paperboard, Plastic); End Use (Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Pet Food, Bakery and Confectionary, Sauces, Jams and Pickles, Fruits and Vegetables, Tea and Coffee, Others) and Geography


Dry Sweeteners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Fruit Sugars, Dextrose, Molasses, Corn Malt, Others); Application (Bakery and Confectionary, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Beverages, Others) and Geography


Gluten Free Food Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Bakery and Confectionary, Dairy Products, Sweet and Savory Snacks, Condiments, Seasonings and Spreads, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others) and Geography


Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Soymilk, Cashew Milk, Coconut Milk, Others); Type (Bars, Cups and Tubs, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online Retail, Others) and Geography


Milk Powder Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Others); Category (Organic, Conventional); Application (Infant Nutrition, Bakery and Confectioneries, Sweet and Savory Snacks, Beverages, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Others) and Geography


About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.


Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/avocado-oil-market


