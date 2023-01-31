$9.2 Billion Worldwide Container Handling Equipment Industry to 2030 - Increasing Container Traffic in Asia Pacific Bodes Well for Ship-to-Shore Cranes
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Container Handling Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Container Handling Equipment estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ship-to-Shore Cranes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Stacking Cranes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Container Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd.
CVS ferrari S.P.A
Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
Kalmar
Konecranes Plc
Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.
Sany Group
Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)
What's New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Container Handling Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Mixed Outlook for Global Container Trade, Challenges and Opportunities to Shape Market Prospects
Global Container Trade Volume (In Million TEUs) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2023
Growing Prominence of Port Automation Establishes New Revenue Opportunities
As More Container Terminals Adopt Automated Solutions for High Productivity and Uninterrupted Operation, Automating Crane Operations Gains Prominence: Global Automated Container Terminal Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Emergence of Ultra-Large Container Ships (ULCS) Intensifies Investments in Port Automation
Innovations in Crane Technology Focus on Development of Smart Systems
Crane Automation Improves Worksite Safety in Industrial Applications
Stringent Norms for Reducing Container Terminal Emissions Sheds Focus on Hybrid and Electric Equipment Solutions
Increasing Container Traffic in Asia Pacific Bodes Well for Ship-to-Shore Cranes
Breakdown of Containerized Cargo Flows (In Million TEUs) by Major Container Trade Routes (2018)
World's Largest Container Ports Ranked by Throughput (In Million TEUs) for the Year 2018
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hz0afi
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/9-2-billion-worldwide-container-handling-equipment-industry-to-2030---increasing-container-traffic-in-asia-pacific-bodes-well-for-ship-to-shore-cranes-301735183.html
SOURCE Research and Markets