$9.2 Billion Worldwide Container Handling Equipment Industry to 2030 - Increasing Container Traffic in Asia Pacific Bodes Well for Ship-to-Shore Cranes

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Container Handling Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Container Handling Equipment estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ship-to-Shore Cranes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Stacking Cranes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Container Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

  • Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd.

  • CVS ferrari S.P.A

  • Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

  • Kalmar

  • Konecranes Plc

  • Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

  • Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.

  • Sany Group

  • Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)

What's New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • Container Handling Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • With Mixed Outlook for Global Container Trade, Challenges and Opportunities to Shape Market Prospects

  • Global Container Trade Volume (In Million TEUs) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2023

  • Growing Prominence of Port Automation Establishes New Revenue Opportunities

  • As More Container Terminals Adopt Automated Solutions for High Productivity and Uninterrupted Operation, Automating Crane Operations Gains Prominence: Global Automated Container Terminal Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

  • Emergence of Ultra-Large Container Ships (ULCS) Intensifies Investments in Port Automation

  • Innovations in Crane Technology Focus on Development of Smart Systems

  • Crane Automation Improves Worksite Safety in Industrial Applications

  • Stringent Norms for Reducing Container Terminal Emissions Sheds Focus on Hybrid and Electric Equipment Solutions

  • Increasing Container Traffic in Asia Pacific Bodes Well for Ship-to-Shore Cranes

  • Breakdown of Containerized Cargo Flows (In Million TEUs) by Major Container Trade Routes (2018)

  • World's Largest Container Ports Ranked by Throughput (In Million TEUs) for the Year 2018

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hz0afi

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/9-2-billion-worldwide-container-handling-equipment-industry-to-2030---increasing-container-traffic-in-asia-pacific-bodes-well-for-ship-to-shore-cranes-301735183.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

