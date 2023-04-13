With a 9.2% CAGR, Drip Irrigation Market to Hit $9.37 Bn by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™
Key companies covered in drip irrigation market are Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Sistema Azud, Netafim Limited, The Toro Company, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., Metzer Group, Antelco Pty Ltd. and more players profiled.
Pune, India, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drip irrigation market size is projected to reach USD 9.37 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing number of farming activities will bode well for the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Drip Irrigation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Emitters, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Pressure Pumps, Filters, Valves, and Others), Crop Type (Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Landscape & Turf, and Others), Application (Surface and Subsurface), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026,” the market was worth USD 4.63 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
Drip irrigation is a type of irrigation system where water is delivered directly to the roots of plants through a network of pipes, tubes, and emitters. Unlike traditional irrigation methods that rely on sprinklers or flood irrigation, drip irrigation delivers water slowly and consistently, which reduces water waste and promotes healthier plants. Drip irrigation systems typically consist of a water source (such as a well or municipal water supply), a filter to remove debris and sediment, a pressure regulator to control water pressure, and a network of pipes and tubes that carry water to the plants. Along the tubing, there are small emitters that release water at a slow and steady rate, which allows the soil to absorb the water before it evaporates or runs off.
Get a Free Sample Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/drip-irrigation-market-102684
List of Key Players Profiled in the Drip Irrigation Market Report:
Lindsay Corporation
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.
Rain Bird Corporation
Sistema Azud
Netafim Limited
The Toro Company
Elgo Irrigation Ltd.
Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.
Metzer Group
Antelco Pty Ltd.
Drip irrigation is used across several agricultural practices for water distribution purposes. The ability of a drip irrigation system to minimize water wastage as well as maximize the amount of nutrients consumed by the crops, is a major factor why this concept has gained massive popularity in recent years. The massive investments in the R&D of new products will constitute an increase in the overall drip irrigation market size in the coming years. The presence of numerous agricultural subsidies will contribute to the growing adoption of drip irrigation systems across the world. Moreover, the emphasis on the adoption of sustainable farming and agricultural practices will aid the growth of the market. The growing demand for a highly efficient agricultural produce will create a subsequent demand for drip irrigation systems across the world.
Drip irrigation has several advantages over other irrigation methods. It can be more efficient, using up to 50% less water than traditional irrigation systems. It also reduces weed growth and soil erosion and can be used to apply fertilizers and other nutrients directly to the plant roots. Drip irrigation is particularly useful in areas with limited water resources, where water conservation is important, or in areas where the soil is poor and water retention is a problem.
Overall, drip irrigation is an effective and efficient way to irrigate plants, whether you're growing crops on a large farm or maintaining a small garden at home.
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Attributes
Details
Forecast Period
2019-2026
Forecast CAGR
9.30%
2026 Value Projection
USD 9.37 Billion
Market Size in 2018
USD 4.63 Billion
Historical Data
2015-2017
No. of Pages
150
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
Segments Covered
Regions Covered
Drip Irrigation Market Growth Drivers
Rising Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Yields to Support the Growth of the Drip Irrigation Market
Increasing Governmental Support to Proliferate the Market Growth
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drip-irrigation-market-102684
Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth
The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing number of product launches has emerged in favor of market growth. Due to the constantly rising demand for drip irrigation systems across the world, several companies are looking to invest hugely in the development of advanced concepts.
The adoption of modern technologies has yielded a few exceptional products in recent years. In August 2019, Rivulis Irrigation announced the launch of a new product for drip irrigation system. The company introduced ‘Manna,’ a satellite based software solution which will be used in drip irrigation systems across the country. The company’s latest product will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.
Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Agricultural Activities to Aid Growth
The report analyzes the ongoing drip irrigation market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to generate the highest revenue in the coming years. The increasing number of farming and agricultural activities in several countries across this region will aid the growth of the market. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 2.08 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.
Get a Quote Now:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/drip-irrigation-market-102684
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Emerging Trends
Key Insights
Overview of the Parent/Related Markets
Agriculture Irrigated Area Analysis
Industry SWOT Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Drip Irrigation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Component (Value)
Emitters
Drip Tubes/Drip Lines
Pressure Pumps
Filters
Valves
Others
By Application (Value)
Surface
Sub-surface
By Crop Type (Value)
Field Crops
Orchard Crops
Landscape & Turf
Others
By Region (Value)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
TOC Continued…!
Industry Developments:
November 2019: The government of Tamil Nadu, India, announced an increase in the subsidy amount for farmers who are engaged in drip irrigation-based sugarcane farming.
Ask for Customization:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/drip-irrigation-market-102684
Read Related Insights:
Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2019-2026
Nematicides Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast 2019-2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,
Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter