With 9.2% CAGR, Mesotherapy Market Size Worth USD 956.8 Million by 2028 | Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

·8 min read
According to Facts and Factors, the Global Mesotherapy Market size is expected to reach USD 956.8 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Laboratories FILORGA SA, INSTITUTE BCN, Koru Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd., Mesoskinline, TOSKANI COSMETICS, DERMEDIC INTERNATIONAL, Fusion Meso, OstarBeauty, Armesso U.S.A Corp., Dermaqual, Mesotech S.r.l, Revitacare, Galderma, DERMEDICS International, SKIN TECH PHARMA GROUP, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Mesotherapy Market By Product (Mesotherapy Filler Kits, Mesotherapy Solution Kits, Mesotherapy Chemical Peels, Anti-Ageing Masks, Mesotherapy Devices, Mesotherapy Spray, & Mesotherapy Devices), By Indication (Anti-Ageing, Mesotherapy, Wrinkle Removal, Acne & Scar Treatment, Facial Rejuvenation, Fat Loss, Hair Loss/Alopecia, & Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Clinic, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies, And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Mesotherapy Market size & share estimated at around USD 584.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to cross roughly USD 956.8 Million by 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

The report analyses the market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global mesotherapy market.

Mesotherapy Market Overview:

Mesotherapy is a form of medical procedure that deals with vitamins, enzymes, hormones, or even plant extracts in order to improve the appearance of the skin. However recent advancements in technology have enabled mesotherapy to be integrated for treating a wider range of medical disorders. The driving factors behind the growth of the mesotherapy market can be contributed to the rising trend of minimally or non-invasive surgical procedures for the forecast period. Moreover, additional functionalities such as less pre-op care and low downtime will boost the growth of the mesotherapy market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/mesotherapy-market

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis, the Mesotherapy market is likely to grow above a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2028.

  • The Mesotherapy market was worth at approximately USD 584.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to exceed around USD 956.8 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate

  • Factors such as an increase in hair loss and fat reduction surgeries across the forecast period will increase the footprint of the mesotherapy market.

  • The segment of mesotherapy solution kits will account for the highest share of the market during the forecast period, due to a rise in treatment associated to better skin solutions and skin tightening measures.

  • On the basis of region, Europe is estimated to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

  • Increasing use of minimally or non-minimally invasive treatments

The rising trend of minimally or non-minimally invasive treatment as an aesthetic treatment and lower downtime for surgical procedures will drive the growth of the mesotherapy market. Additionally, factors pertaining to less pre-op care and negligible recovery time open upmarket revenue to expanding the growth of the mesotherapy market during the forecast period. Easy availability of a variety of procedures across the globe and availability of various processes offered by manufacturers will further boost the growth of the mesotherapy market to a ballooned state. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of the majority of the procedures offered by the sector help fuel the mesotherapy market growth.

Additional factors include a rising trend of anti-hair loss treatments and fat reduction procedures that will propel the growth of the mesotherapy market toward a global perspective. Moreover, a rise in hair loss treatments and obesity-related disorders will further boost the growth of the mesotherapy market during the forecast. Integration of plasma-rich growth factors within mesotherapy measures increases the footprint of the sector. The rise of medical tourism and reduced traveling costs across the globe will further boost the mesotherapy market on a global scale.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/mesotherapy-market

Prominent Players Insights

Given the increasing usage, the industry is particularly divided and includes a large number of significant competitors, all of whom are expanding their presence. The market is also becoming more diverse as a result of technical advancements and research and development, which has resulted in an increase in the number of items and brands available to choose from. In the mesotherapy market, there are several notable players, including the following:

  • Laboratories FILORGA SA

  • INSTITUTE BCN

  • Koru Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd.

  • Mesoskinline

  • TOSKANI COSMETICS

  • DERMEDIC INTERNATIONAL

  • Fusion Meso

  • OstarBeauty

  • Armesso U.S.A Corp.

  • Dermaqual

  • Mesotech S.r.l

  • Revitacare

  • Galderma

  • DERMEDICS International

  • SKIN TECH PHARMA GROUP

Segmentation Analysis

The global mesotherapy market can be broken down into mesotherapy filler kits, mesotherapy solution kits, mesotherapy chemical peels, anti-aging masks, mesotherapy devices, mesotherapy spray, and mesotherapy devices on the basis of products. The segment of mesotherapy solution kits will account for the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to a rise of treatment related to better skin solutions and skin tightening measures.

The global mesotherapy market can be bifurcated into anti-aging, mesotherapy, wrinkle removal, acne & scar treatment, facial rejuvenation, fat loss, hair loss/ alopecia, and others on the basis of treatment. The face rejuvenation segment will account for the largest and the fastest market share during the advent of the forecast. The growing demand to look younger, rising importance being to physical appearance are a few reasons likely to boost the demand for facial rejuvenation.

By Product Segment Analysis

  • Mesotherapy Filler Kits

  • Mesotherapy Solution Kits

  • Mesotherapy Chemical Peels

  • Anti-Ageing Masks

  • Mesotherapy Devices

  • Mesotherapy Spray

  • Mesotherapy Devices

    • Microneedling Pens

    • Dermarollers

    • Mesotherapy Guns

    • Needles & Cannulas

    • Skin Analyzers

By Indication Segment Analysis

  • Anti-Ageing

  • Mesotherapy

  • Wrinkle Removal

  • Acne & Scar Treatment

  • Facial Rejuvenation

  • Fat Loss

  • Hair Loss/Alopecia

  • Others

By End-Users Segment Analysis

  • Hospitals

  • Dermatology Clinics

  • Cosmetic Clinic

  • Others

Browse the full “Mesotherapy Market By Product (Mesotherapy Filler Kits, Mesotherapy Solution Kits, Mesotherapy Chemical Peels, Anti-Ageing Masks, Mesotherapy Devices, Mesotherapy Spray, & Mesotherapy Devices), By Indication (Anti-Ageing, Mesotherapy, Wrinkle Removal, Acne & Scar Treatment, Facial Rejuvenation, Fat Loss, Hair Loss/Alopecia, & Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Clinic, & Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies, And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/mesotherapy-market

Regional Analysis

  • Europe is Expected Is Anticipated To Exhibit Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Europe is expected to witness the largest market share in terms of global revenue generation. The factors pertaining to the dominant position of the market can be credited to the increasing middle-aged geriatric population, widened reimbursement policies, and increase of mesotherapy products and surgeries among others. Additionally, the presence of key players in the region will further boost the growth of the mesotherapy market during the forecast timeframe.

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 584.5 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 956.8 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

9.2% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Laboratories FILORGA SA, INSTITUTE BCN, Koru Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd., Mesoskinline, TOSKANI COSMETICS, DERMEDIC INTERNATIONAL, Fusion Meso, OstarBeauty, Armesso U.S.A Corp., Dermaqual, Mesotech S.r.l, Revitacare, Galderma, DERMEDICS International, and SKIN TECH PHARMA GROUP, among others.

Key Segment

By Product, Indication, End-Users, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/mesotherapy-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Indication, End-Users, and Geography

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Contact Us:

