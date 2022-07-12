U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.00
    -21.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,969.00
    -171.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,818.25
    -66.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.50
    -9.30 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.65
    -2.44 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.26 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.96
    +2.32 (+9.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0071 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2010
    -0.2190 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,769.45
    -764.12 (-3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.79
    -20.17 (-4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.50
    -5.09 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

$9.3 Billion Worldwide Marketing Automation Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on marketing automation market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the marketing automation market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global marketing automation market is expected to grow from $5.11 billion in 2021 to $5.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The marketing automation market is expected to grow to $9.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the marketing automation market are SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc., Teradata Corporation, HubSpot Inc., SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Act-On Software Inc., Marketo, Ontraport, Sendinblue, Autopilot, Prospect.io, ActiveCampaign, eTrigue Corporation, Greenrope, Insidesales.Com Inc., Infusionsoft, and SharpSpring Inc.

The marketing automation market consists of sales of marketing automation software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that helps to identify potential customers, automating the process of nurturing the leads to sales readiness. Marketing automation is the process of employing technologies to automate repetitive marketing processes. When it comes to following up on leads and guiding potential clients through the conversion funnel, automation can save marketers a lot of time. Customer relationship management (CRM) and customer data platform (CDP) software are frequently integrated with marketing automation software.

The main deployment modes of marketing automation are cloud-based and on-premise. On-premise allows businesses to connect their existing systems to marketing, logistics, and other channels of communication with customers, employees, and other stakeholders. This is ideal for businesses with in-house IT teams for support, businesses handling sensitive data, or under a regulatory obligation to keep all data within the company servers only. The software is used by large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and is used in digital marketing, e-mail marketing, mobile marketing, inbound marketing, social media marketing, campaign management, and other applications. The various end-users include BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecom and it, discrete manufacturing, government and education, and other end-users.

North America was the largest region in the marketing automation market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the marketing automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increase in big data and data analytics solutions is expected to drive the growth of the marketing automation market going forward. Big data and data analytics have become extremely important tools for marketing automation companies since they let them get deep insights into customers, the choices to provide the right offers at the right time, nurture their potential customers and help them in next-level lead scoring. A marketing automation company may dynamically respond to its present and future clients' behavior and design a strategy that works for them by leveraging methods and practices from big data and data science.

For instance, according to Tech Jury, US-based software and tech review company, by 2023, the big data analytics market will reach $103 billion. In addition, big data growth statistics reveal that data creation will be over 180 zettabytes by 2025. Moreover, in 2019, the Big Data banking analytics market had hit $29.87 billion, which was set to grow at a CAGR of 12.97% between 2020-2025 to $62.10 billion by 2025. Hence, the growth of big data and data analytics is acting as a primary growth-inducing factor for this market.

Personalized content has emerged as a key trend in the marketing automation market. Customers expect companies to create products based on their preferences and choices in today's digital world. Marketing automation software generally can learn from data, identify purchasing patterns, and make decisions with minimal human intervention. This software automatically recommends appropriate products and services based on customer profiles and online activity. As a result, such software aids businesses in increasing customer engagement, meeting their specific needs, improving business processes, and providing better customer support.

For instance, in September 2021, LionAI, a US-based artificial intelligence (AI) ad-tech analyzer, launched its one-of-a-kind ad-tech and marketing automation platform for higher education marketing leaders. Using paid media and programmatic, this service was created to effectively increase brand awareness and student enrollment. LionAI's ad-tech, according to the company's team, allows clients to increase their digital marketing yield by 20% or more in 30-60 days, depending on their traffic. Universities will be able to scale their digital advertising while providing potential students with an unforgettable experience as a result of eliminating wasted ad spending.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Marketing Automation Market Characteristics

3. Marketing Automation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Marketing Automation

5. Marketing Automation Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Marketing Automation Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Marketing Automation Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Marketing Automation Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Marketing Automation Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Software

  • Services

6.2. Global Marketing Automation Market, Segmentation By Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • On-Premises

  • Cloud

6.3. Global Marketing Automation Market, Segmentation By Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

6.4. Global Marketing Automation Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Digital Marketing

  • E-Mail Marketing

  • Mobile Marketing

  • Inbound Marketing

  • Social Media Marketing

  • Campaign Management

  • Other Applications

6.5. Global Marketing Automation Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • Healthcare

  • Telecom And IT

  • Discrete Manufacturing

  • Government And Education

  • Other End-Users

7. Marketing Automation Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Marketing Automation Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Marketing Automation Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0d0fy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of

  • ‘Scary times’: Builders cut home prices and slow construction as buyers pull back, survey shows

    A proprietary survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting reveals a broad slowdown in business for home builders.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Singapore's crypto aspirations shaken by Three Arrows collapse

    Singapore's ambitious cryptocurrency sector, by some measures Asia-Pacific's largest, faces an uncertain future after the recent collapse of crypto fund Three Arrows Capital, a high-profile casualty of the global digital currency downturn. Crypto players in Southeast Asia's financial hub are bracing for further bankruptcies and legal tussles, and expect that regulators at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), whose welcoming approach helped to attract firms from China, India and elsewhere, may become less accommodating. "After recent events it appears likely that the MAS will get tougher on crypto and digital assets," said Hoi Tak Leung, a senior technology sector lawyer at Ashurst.

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Uber leak shows past underhanded practices, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance anchors break down new reports over Uber's unsavory practices in the past and what that means for the stock today.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • PC industry suffered worst decline in years, but how bad it is depends on Apple

    Personal-computer shipments suffered their sharpest year-over-year decline in years last quarter, but how many years depends on the performance of Apple Inc.

  • Coinbase CEO says company has ‘no risk of bankruptcy’

    The crypto exchange's CEO Brian Armstrong did admit that some of Coinbase users’ crypto assets may lack certain bankruptcy protections

  • 3 Companies That Might Acquire DocuSign

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the maker of digital signature software, is having a horrible year. With its stock price languishing and its leadership in flux, some analysts think that DocuSign could be an acquisition target. Let's explore which companies might consider putting in an offer for DocuSign and the business case for each.

  • No fries till autumn at some of McDonald's Russian successor restaurants

    Excitement was on the menu when former McDonald's restaurants reopened in Russia last month under new management and branding, but the successor to the golden-arched throne has a problem: a shortage of French fries. McDonald's quit Russia after a Western backlash against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, which included a barrage of economic sanctions, and sold all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. The new ownership, however, now faces problems securing supplies of potatoes, blaming a poor harvest in Russia and difficulty in importing potatoes due to supply chain disruptions.

  • PC Shipments Suffer Steepest Decline in Years

    Shipments in the second quarter dropped by 12.6% from the year-ago period, marking their steepest decline in nine years, according to data from Gartner.

  • Stock Futures Fall, Dollar Firms on Global Growth Concerns

    U.S. stock futures fell, oil prices and bond yields slipped and the dollar strengthened on worries of a looming recession.

  • Grab Singapore slashes waiting period, cancellation time from 5 to 3 min

    That means you'll have to pay fee if you keep your driver waiting for more than 3 minutes at the pick-up point. What else?

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • Electric vehicles: What Ford’s Mustang Mach-E offers drivers

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian reviews the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's electric vehicle made to compete with Tesla.

  • Why cruises are the cheapest way to travel this summer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo and Dave Briggs review preferences on travel plans as cruise ships prove to be cheaper than flights amid surging COVID cases.