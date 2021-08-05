$ 9.33 Bn growth in Intelligent Vending Machine Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent vending machine market in the electronic equipment & instruments industry is poised to grow by USD 9.33 billion during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the intelligent vending machine market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 22%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download a Free Sample Report for More Insights
The rising demand for cashless vending machines will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The intelligent vending machine market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Intelligent Vending Machine Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geographic
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the intelligent vending machine market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41183
Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the intelligent vending machine market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Azkoyen SA, Compass Group USA Inc., Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GLORY Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, Intel Corp., Royal Vendors Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
Intelligent Vending Machine Market size
Intelligent Vending Machine Market trends
Intelligent Vending Machine Market industry analysis
The ability of real-time data collection through intelligent vending machines is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the rise in theft and vandalism may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the intelligent vending machine market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
EMV PoS Terminal Market in the US - EMV PoS terminal market in the US is segmented by product (conventional EMV POS terminals and mobile card readers) and application (retail and hospitality).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market - Global contactless PoS terminals market is segmented by end-user (retail and hospitality) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist intelligent vending machine market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the intelligent vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the intelligent vending machine market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intelligent vending machine market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Tobacco - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Other
Market segments
Comparison by Other1 placement
Retail sites - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Public transport hubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Other
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AZKOYEN SA
Canteen Vending Services
Crane Co.
FAS International Srl
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
Glory Ltd.
Ingenico Group SA
Intel Corp.
Royal Vendors Inc.
Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/intelligent-vending-machine-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-9-33-bn-growth-in-intelligent-vending-machine-market-during-2020-2024--technavio-301347460.html
SOURCE Technavio