With 9.51% CAGR, Global Cyber Security Market Size to Reach USD 478.68 Billion by 2030

STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·11 min read
As per the report published by Strategic Market Research, the global Cyber Security Market is expected to reach USD 478.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.51% during forecast period of 2021 - 2030 according to Strategic Market Research;

New York,USA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cyber security market worth was USD 216.11 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 478.68 Billion by the year 2030 with a 9.51% CAGR. Cyber security is defined as the practice of safeguarding mobile devices, networks, servers, and various electronic devices from different types of malicious attacks, the continuous growth in the Number of Targeted Assault Cases, Online Scams, and Specialized Sophisticated Cyber-attacks to fuel the Market Growth Exponentially.


To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/cyber-security-market


Notable Factors for Cyber Security Market:

  • The service segment held the maximum share of 51.77% for the Component sector.

  • The infrastructure security segment of the Security type section dominated the market with a share of 26.11%.

  • For deployment outlook, the on-premises segment held the maximum market share of 58.21%.

  • For the application section, the Government/Defence sector accounted for the maximum market share of 21.23%.

  • For the regional section, North America comprehensively led the overall growth of the market with a share of nearly 43.78%.  


List of factors propelling the cyber security market growth

(Rise in the number of cyber-attack cases, the prevalence of new E-Commerce cyber security trends, and usage of targeted assaults are enhancing the market growth rate)

  • The demand for cyber security is growing at an exponential rate due to the continuous increase in the number of cyber-attack cases worldwide. As per Cyber Security Ventures, cyber-attacks occur every 11 seconds across the globe. Moreover, a research study of Strategic Market Research figured out that the number of cyber-attack cases has surged by almost 56.13% in 2022 as compared to the previous year. 

  • Apart from the increase in cyber-attack cases, the existence of various E-Commerce cyber security trends in the market like new-payment innovations, Adoption of fraud detection & AI, increase in reliability of blockchain systems, digital/e-Skimming, preventive measures against credential stuffing attacks, etc. are fuelling the market growth worldwide. SMR's research studies have reported that around 56% of consumers worldwide are currently using e-commerce apps for their online transactions as it is completely safe from any sort of malicious cyber-attacks. Also, the studies have figured out that around 75% of the fintech organizations worldwide, including Visa and MasterCard, have adapted the highly advanced AI technologies to detect any sort of unauthorized usage, fraud & scams and eliminate those threats efficiently in order to reduce the rate of client risks.

  • Furthermore, a steep surge in the number of targeted assault cases worldwide is augmenting the market growth. Targeted assault is the process of penetrating into a particular business's website and stealing all its essential data and confidential information. SMR's research studies reported that around 68% of the organizations worldwide experienced a target-attack on their networks and suffered a huge data-loss. Moreover, this year in the United States, approximately 2,500 government educational institutions were the victims of targeted assaults. 


Cyber Security Market: A Thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide cyber security market is segmented into Component, Security Type, Deployment Outlook, Applications, & Geography.


For Component 

  • Services

  • Privacy Service Offering & Data Security

  • Unified Vulnerability Management Service Offering

  • Others

  • Solutions

  • Access & Identity Management

  • Governance Risk & Compliance

  • Others


For Security Type 

  • Cloud Security

  • Endpoint Security

  • Application Security

  • Network Security

  • Data Security

  • Infrastructure Protection

  • Others


For Deployment Outlook, 

  • Cloud-based

  • On premises


For Application 

  • Retail

  • IT & Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • BFSI

  • Government and Defence

  • Energy

  • Manufacturing

  • Others


Geographical Analysis

North-America

  • USA

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • Rest of North-America


APAC or Asia-Pacific 

  • New Zealand

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • China

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Singapore

  • Malaysia

  • Vietnam

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific


Europe

  • Italy

  • Germany

  • Poland

  • Finland

  • Netherlands

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Russia

  • Norway

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • Rest of Europe


Rest of World

  • Kuwait

  • South Africa

  • Algeria

  • Qatar

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Zimbabwe

  • Brazil

  • Egypt

  • Argentina

  • Nigeria

  • UAE

Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Cyber Security Market Report published in the month of July 2022. 
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/cyber-security-market

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

9.5%

 

2030 Value Projection

USD 478.68 Billion

Base Year

2020

 

Market Size in 2021

USD 216.10 Billion

Historical Data for

2015-2019

No. of Pages

135

 

Companies

HCL Technologies Limited,IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited,Accenture,Broadcom Inc,Capgemini,Cognizant,F5 Networks Inc,FireEye Inc.

Leading Segment By Component


Solution

Leading Region

North America


The Service segment held the maximum share of 51.77% for the component sector. This is due to the rise in demand for IT outsourcing services for the monitoring and maintenance of cyber security solutions. It is also regarded as one of the most efficient ways to save time and money, as these external service providers can handle some serious issues of cyber security skill gaps in the it sectors worldwide. Cybersecurity Ventures revealed that across the globe, the usage of IT outsourcing services surged by (21 to 30) % in 2022 as compared to last year.


The infrastructure security segment of the security type section dominated the market comprehensively with a share of 26.11%. Infrastructure security helps to identify the list of systems and assets that are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks across a variety of industries like Energy, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Chemical, etc. Moreover, an exponential rise in the usage of IoT devices are fuelling the growth rate of this sector. SMR's study has reported that around 24 billion IoT devices exist currently across the globe, out of which almost 32% are used for protection against malicious cyber-attacks.


For deployment outlook, the on-premises segment held the maximum market share of 58.21%. The on premises deployment highly reduces the rate of dependency on the 3rd party organizations for providing explicit cyber security monitoring and data protection. SMR conducted a global survey where it was discovered that around 54% of respondents stated that almost 50% of the sales of software platforms were deployed on premises. Around 32% of respondents stated that (50 to70) % of their software was deployed on premises, and nearly 6% of respondents stated that approximately 90% of their software sales were deployed on premises.


For the application section, the government and defence sector accounted for the maximum market share of 21.23%. The government and defence organizations are much more vulnerable to cyber-attacks as the criminals are always on the hunt to penetrate through the websites that contain some highly confidential information about these sectors. Hence, the Japanese government increased its defence-budget to almost USD 47.26 billion in 2022, out of which it allotted nearly USD 300 million for strengthening its defence against the dangerous cyber-attacks.


For the regional section, North-America comprehensively led the overall growth of the market with a share of nearly 43.78%. The US government has taken some serious steps to mitigate the risks of cyber-attacks by investing huge funds into this sector. Last year, in the USA, around 13,654 cyber-attacks were reported by federal agencies, out of which 5.6% of the cases were of data-breaching.


APAC region registered the fastest growth rate of 15.88% of the cybersecurity market due to the rise in usage of IoT devices in the countries like India, Japan, and China. In 2020, nearly 4.2 billion IoT connections were established in China, out of which nearly 47% were developed for protection against cyber-attacks.


Players operating in Cyber Security Market:

  • HCL 

  • Google

  • IBM Corp.

  • Infosys 

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Accenture

  • Cognizant

  • Capgemini

  • FireEye Inc.

  • F5 Networks Inc.

  • L&T 

  • PwC International 

  • TCS

  • Tech Mahindra 

  • Wipro 

Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/cyber-security-market


Recent Developments

  • On 25th August 2022, Google announced that it is planning to launch an online cyber security training program for upgrading the skills of the employees who are working in the cyber security departments worldwide. It also announced a grant of USD 2 Million for non-profit companies to develop various cyber-safety tools for protection against several forms of cyber-attacks worldwide.

  • On August 2022, Bishop Fox received funding assistance of nearly USD 75 Million from Carrick Capital for the enhancement of its cyber security firm. This funding will be thoroughly utilized for the development of its cyber security experts and in the technological advancements of its Cosmos platform. Bishop Fox's Cosmos platform has the capability to detect the particular assets or software platforms of the organization that are highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

  • On 25th May 2022, Palo Alto and Infosys collaborated to provide a higher level of cyber security for large enterprises worldwide. The aim of this collaboration is to provide 100% protection to the hybrid-cloud infrastructure of the organizations like Mercedes Benz, BMW, etc. under a unified platform by adopting some of the most cost-effective ways as well as developing the technologies of Zero-Trust, and Service Edge components of the organizations. 

  • On 24th May 2022, IBM Corp. announced that it is planning to provide a grant of USD 5 million for the improvement of cyber security resiliency in schools all over the world. Also, it announced that the sponsor teams of IBM would help the schools to be prepared proactively against malicious cyber-attacks. This program is gradually gaining popularity across the countries like UAE, Ireland, Costa Rica, Brazil, etc.

      To read the summary of the report, visit the website at
        https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/cyber-security-market


Related Reports


Brain-Computer Interface
The report on Brain-Computer Interface Market Report prepared by SMR adequately describes its different factors like drivers, opportunity, restraints, etc. The worldwide market value of Brain-Computer Interface in 2021 was USD 1505.6 Million and will rise up to USD 5340.38 million in 2030 with a 15.11% CAGR. The key augmenting factors of the market are a rise in neurological diseases, an increase in growth of the gaming industry, a rise in government funds in R&D, etc. The crucial organizations involved are Cortech Solutions, Cadwell Industries, and g.Tec Medical Engineering Gmbh, Natus Medical, Integra Lifesciences, etc.


Social Commerce
SMR's Social Commerce Market Report outlines an in-depth insight regarding its challenges, drivers, opportunities, etc. The Social Commerce Market revenue was USD 0.62 trillion in 2021 and will grow to USD 7.03 trillion in 2030 with a 30.81% CAGR. A rise in business opportunities for SMEs, frequent changes in consumer preferences, etc., are enhancing the market growth globally. Key organizations operating in this market are Roposo, Pinduoduo, Meta Platforms, Pinterest, Inc., Fashnear Technologies, Poshmark, etc.


Metaverse
The Metaverse Market Report of SMR explains a detailed concept about its opportunities, scopes, challenges, drivers, etc. The Metaverse Market worth in 2021 was USD 47.48 billion and will value up to USD 678.80 billion in 2030 with a 39.44% CAGR. The factors that are continuously facilitating its growth include the rise in usage of digital assets, cryptocurrency, Blockchain technologies, etc. The list of market players include Meta, NVIDIA, Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet, Queppelin, etc.


Flat-Panel Antenna
The Flat Panel Antenna Market Report of SMR clearly explains its different factors like opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, etc. The Flat-Panel Antenna Market value was USD 467.02 Million in 2021 and will account for nearly USD 4662.08 Million in 2030 with a 29.13% CAGR. The factors accelerating the market growth continuously are the advent of highly advanced antenna systems, growth in the number of autonomous and commercial vehicles, etc. Key organizations operating in this market are Kymeta Corp, Hanwha Phasor, ThinKom Solutions, OneWeb, TTI Norte, etc.


Ligation Devices
The Ligation Devices Market Report crafted by SMR elucidates a detailed idea about its various facts like challenges, drivers, opportunities, etc. The Ligation Devices Market accounted for almost USD 992.94 Million in 2021 and will reach USD 1745.69 million in 2030 with a 6.47% CAGR. Factors proliferating its growth are an increase in the number of surgeries worldwide, a rise of MI procedures, and the advent of treatments like tubal occlusion, bipolar coagulation, etc. Organizations operating in this market are ConMed Corp, Ethicon, Applied Medical, Olympus Corp, B Braun Melsungen, etc.


About Us:
Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.

Contact Us:
Strategic Market Research LLP.
Sunil Kumar 
India: +91-8260836500
Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com
Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog
Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blogs/property-management-industry-statistics

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/


