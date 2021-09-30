$ 9.53 bn growth in Grass-fed Beef Market | Global Market Analysis & Forecast Model | Technavio Insights
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by $ 9.53 bn during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the grass-fed beef market to register a CAGR of 4.70%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Grass-fed Beef Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Base Year:
2020
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
3.41%
Forecast Period:
2021 to 2025
CAGR:
Accelerating at 4.70%
No. of Pages:
120
Exhibits:
103
Incremental Growth
$ 9.53 Billion
Segments covered:
Product and Geography
By Product
By Geography
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., Fanatical Foods Ltd. t/a Pipers Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Meats, Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., and Verde Farms are some of the major market participants. The entry of new players and new product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Grass-fed Beef Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Grass-fed Beef Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the Grass-fed beef market report by Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Grass-fed Beef Market size
Grass-fed Beef Market trends
Grass-fed Beef Market industry analysis
The various health benefits of grass-fed beef will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the premium price of grass-fed beef will hamper the market growth.
Grass-fed Beef Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist grass-fed beef market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the grass-fed beef market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the grass-fed beef market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grass-fed beef market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Fresh grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Processed grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Conagra Brands Inc.
Donald Russell Ltd.
Fanatical Foods Ltd. t/a Pipers Farm
Hormel Foods Corp.
JBS SA
Perdue Farms Inc.
Primal Meats
Rain Crow Ranch
Sysco Corp.
Verde Farms
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
