With 9.6% CAGR, Dental Equipment Market Size Hit USD 16.07 Billion in 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, The global dental equipment market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 16.07 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing Prevalence of Dental Caries to Feed Market Growth

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ”dental equipment market” size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 16.07 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the growing preference for digital dental x-ray and the rising geriatric population that is projected to drive the demand for advanced dental equipment. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “Dental Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Dental Surgical Navigation Systems, Dental CAD/CAM Equipment, Dental Chairs, and Others) and By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 8.89 billion in 2019 and is likely to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: 

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/dental-equipment-market-104549


Dental Equipment Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

9.6%

2027 Value Projection

USD 16.07 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 8.89 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

179


DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Geriatric Population to Augment Growth

The rising geriatric population is leading to several dental ailments that is anticipated to propel the demand for advanced dental equipment. Additionally, the increasing dental disorders is driving the manufacturers to develop innovative dental equipment across the globe. For instance, the growing preference for digital dental x-ray equipment that aids in significant cost reduction and better image processing is expected to boost the global dental equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Dental Caries to Feed Market Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 2.3 billion people globally suffer from dental caries of their permanent teeth. Moreover, 530 million children are affected by caries of their primary teeth. The growing prevalence of dental disorders is driving the demand for innovative dental treatments that is likely to surge the adoption of these equipment globally. Moreover, supportive government initiatives such as favorable reimbursement policies for treating dental disorders is expected to boost the global dental equipment market growth in the forthcoming years.

Prominent Companies Focus on Product Innovations to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global market is fragmented by the presence of major companies such as Dentsply Sirona, and Danaher, among others. These companies are focusing on developing innovative dental equipment that aid in efficient treatment of patients. Additionally, the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, facility expansion, and collaboration by other key players will bode well for the market growth during the forecast period.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-equipment-market-104549


Supply Chain Disruption to Affect Dental Equipment Product Sales amid COVID-19

Significant supply chain disruption and low footfall of the patients has led to a reduced sales of dentistry equipment. In addition to this, the growing focus of the healthcare industry to attain COVID-19 patients has led to postponement of non-COVID-19 medical procedures. This has further impacted the market negatively.

Dental equipment are tools adopted by the dentists to provide effective dental treatment. They include devices that are extensively adopted to examine and operate dental procedures. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is driving the demand for innovative dentistry equipment across the globe.

SEGMENTATION

Dental Radiology Equipment Held 46.4% in 2019

The dental radiology equipment segment, based on product, held a market share of about 46.4% in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase exponential growth backed by the growing preference for advanced dental radiology equipment that enables efficient image processing systems.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Spending on Dental Care to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global dental equipment market in the forthcoming years. The increasing spending on dental care is propelling the demand for innovative dental equipment that is attributable to the region’s growth between 2020 and 2027. North America stood at USD 3.49 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing adoption of dental implants that will boost the adoption of dental equipment in the region.


Quick Buy -  Dental Equipment Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104549


COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Eminent Companies Focus on Partnership to Intensify Industry Competition

The global dental equipment market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are focusing on leveraging the opportunities provided by the growing demand for advanced dental equipment. These companies are further striving to maintain dominance by partnering with other small companies to expand their product portfolio that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

  • July 2019- Carestream Dental announced a partnership with ArchformByte. Through the deal, dentists using the CS 3500 or CS 3600 intraoral scanners from Carestream Dental will be able to send the accurate images captured to ArchformByte online for efficient production of C-Thru aligners in no time.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Dental Equipment:

  • Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

  • VATECH (South Korea)

  • A-dec Inc. (Newberg, Oregon, United States

  • BIOLASE, Inc. (Irvine, United States)

  • Carestream Health, Inc. (New York, United States)

  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Schaan, Liechtenstein)

  • Danaher (Washington, D.C., United States)

  • Other Prominent Players


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-equipment-market-104549


Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • New Product Launches

    • Prevalence of Dental Disorders By key Countries/Region

    • Key Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships

    • Pricing Analysis, Key Products

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Equipment Market

  • Global Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

      • Dental Radiology Equipment

      • Dental Lasers

      • Dental Surgical Navigation Systems

      • CAD/CAM Equipment

      • Dental Chairs

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Dental Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Product Type

      • Dental Radiology Equipment

      • Dental Lasers

      • Dental Surgical Navigation Systems

      • CAD/CAM Equipment

      • Dental Chairs

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Dental Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

Toc Continue…


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-equipment-market-104549


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


