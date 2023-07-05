The 9.6% return this week takes Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ:UPST) shareholders one-year gains to 15%

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. One such company is Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST), which saw its share price increase 15% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 14% (not including dividends). Upstart Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Since the stock has added US$277m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that Upstart Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Upstart Holdings actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 37%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 15% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

With a TSR of 15% over the last year, Upstart Holdings shareholders would be reasonably content, given that's not far from the broader market return of 16%. And the stock has been on a nice little run lately, with the price climbing 125% higher in 90 days. This suggests the share price maintains some momentum, and investors are taking a more positive view of the stock. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Upstart Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Upstart Holdings (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

