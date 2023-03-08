U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

At 9.7% CAGR, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 with Share, Size, Trends, Segments and Forecast Research Report

Exactitude Consultancy
·6 min read

One of the major restraining factors for the market is the high costs of ERCP equipment and procedures. Also factor like long procedure time is obstructing the market growth

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market.

The global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market size was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR 9.7%.

 A test called endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) combines the use of a camera and X-rays. An endoscope is a flexible, lit tube with a camera affixed to it. In order to diagnose and manage conditions that affect the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, and bile ducts, gastroenterologists (medical professionals who specialize in gastrointestinal disorders) use ERCP. Your liver produces bile, which is then transported by bile tubes to your gallbladder and small intestine. Food fat is broken down by bile, a substance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. It has no direct impact or involvement in the advancement of ERCP procedures or technology. However, as technology has advanced and medical workers' training has improved, ERCP use and popularity have grown over time. The accuracy and safety of ERCP procedures have increased thanks to the development of new imaging methods like high-definition endoscopy and advanced imaging modalities.

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/8948/endoscopic-retrograde-cholangiopancreatography-market/#request-a-sample 

Recent Developments:

December 2021, Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, Inc. announced the launch of its new ELUXEO endoscopy system, which features advanced imaging technology for improved visualization and diagnosis during ERCP procedures. The system includes high-definition white light and near-infrared observation modes, as well as other imaging enhancements to improve diagnostic accuracy.

November 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its EXALT™ Model B single-use duodenoscope, which is used in ERCP procedures. The device is designed to reduce the risk of infection transmission and improve patient safety by eliminating the need for reprocessing and sterilization.

The market for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) could be hampered by a number of variables. Here are a few instances:

High cost: ERCP procedures can be costly, and some insurance policies might not cover the expense. This may limit demand and make it difficult for patients to obtain these procedures.

Complications and risks: ERCP procedures carry some danger, and side effects like bleeding, infection, and pancreatitis are possible. These dangers may discourage some patients from having the procedure done and restrict its applicability to particular patient populations.

Alternative procedures: Alternative procedures like magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP) and endoscopic ultrasound can be used to identify and treat some of the same conditions as ERCP. (EUS). Some patients and medical professionals may favor these alternative treatments, which could reduce demand for ERCP.

Ethical concerns: There are some ethical concerns associated with ERCP, such as the use of radiation and the potential for harm to the patient. These concerns may limit the use of ERCP in some cases.

Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/8948/endoscopic-retrograde-cholangiopancreatography-market/ 

Asia-Pacific and Latin America are the fastest-growing markets for the ERCP market during the forecast period.

Governments in several Latin American countries focus on improving their respective healthcare systems, and the healthcare sector in Brazil has undergone significant changes, making the country one of the world's most promising and attractive markets. Along with this, Japan's well-developed healthcare system with universal health insurance coverage and the focus of countries such as China and India on healthcare infrastructure improvements to serve large populations of patients with critical illnesses, including cancer and tumors, are driving the market in these regions forward at a rapid pace.

Key Vendors

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Conmed Corporation

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Hoya Corporation

  • Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

  • Ambu A/S

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Medtronic, Plc

  • Cook Medical

  • Braun Melsungen Ag *The Company List Is Indicative

Key Market Segments: Global Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography Market

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market by Product, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

  • Upper GI Endoscopes

  • Stent

  • Balloons

  • Catheters

  • Baskets

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market by Procedure, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

  • Biliary Sphincterotomy & Stenting

  • Pancreatic Sphincterotomy

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market by End-User, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

  • Hospitals

Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East And Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures

  • Increasing use of single-use duodenoscopes

  • Rising healthcare expenditure

  • Advancements in imaging technology

  • Increasing use of ERCP in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer

Overall, the ERCP market presents several opportunities for growth and development, as technological advancements and changing healthcare trends continue to drive demand for minimally invasive procedures and advanced medical technologies.

Table of Contents: Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market

  1. Research Methodology

1.1. Study Objectives

1.2. Study Scope

1.3. Research Assumptions

1.4. Research Framework

  1. Introduction: Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market

3.   Executive Summary

4.   Market Dynamics

5.   Market Environment Analysis

6.   COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market

7.   Market Analysis by Product

8.   Market Analysis by Procedure

9.   Market Analysis by End user

10. Regional Market Analysis

11. Competitor Analysis

12. Company Profiles

Reasons to Buy

  • To assist executives in developing proactive and successful growth strategies, this market intelligence report provides a comprehensive, forward-looking analysis of the global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography market product/service, and vertical their key prospects.

  • The study, which is a companion to the publisher's Forecast products, looks at the presumptions and forces that underlie current and anticipated trends in the market for Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography.

  • With more than 28 figures and 198 tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

  • The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help technology stakeholders, service providers, and other market players succeed in growing the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography market globally.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/8948/endoscopic-retrograde-cholangiopancreatography-market/#request-a-sample         

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Endoscope Reprocessing Market is expected to reach above USD 4.25 billion by 2029.

Endoscopy Equipment Market is expected to reach above 44.93 billion by 2028.

Diagnostic Imaging Market is expected to grow till USD 43.74 Billion by 2029.

Interventional Oncology Market is expected to reach above USD 3.35 billion by 2029.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


