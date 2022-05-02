U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

With 9.8% CAGR, Property Management Market Size worth USD 37.25 Billion in 2029 | Property Management Industry Size, Research & Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global property management market size is projected to reach USD 37.25 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 9.8% during forecast period; Evolving Trend of Workforce Mobility to Strengthen Growth

Pune, India, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The property management market size garnered USD 17.69 billion in 2021. The market is slated to rise from USD 19.33 billion in 2022 to USD 37.25 billion by 2029 at a 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has elucidated these insights in its latest research report titled, “Property Management Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

April 2021 - Trimble, Inc. bolstered the availability of Trimble Quadri BIM collaboration software for civil projects, including roads, bridges, and railways.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/property-management-market-102805


Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

9.8%

2029 Value Projection

USD 37.25 billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 17.69 billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Component, Deployment, Application, End-User and Region

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for SaaS-based Software to Aid Market Growth

Adoption of Management Solutions to Boost Market amid Coronavirus


Expanding Penetration of Artificial Intelligence to Usher in Innovation

The influence of the COVID-19 outbreak prompted companies to seek smart and artificial intelligence-based technologies across advanced and emerging economies. With employees resuming work from the office, building managers are grappling with challenges to designing plans that help keep up with tenants’ demands. It is worth noting that governments and other stakeholders have upped investments in real estate assets across emerging economies. Moreover, real estate demand could gain an uptick in the ensuing period. Savills India claims real estate demand to surge by 15-18 million square feet by 2025.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/property-management-market-102805


Property Management Market Segments Analysis:

Software Component to Gain Uptick with Rising Demand for Cost-effective Solutions

In terms of component, the market is segmented into services and software. The software segment could contribute notably toward the global market in the wake of rising demand for increased efficiency. Moreover, landlords and property owners have also sought cost-effective solutions, auguring well for the industry growth.

Cloud-based Deployment Model to Remain Dominant Due to Improved Security

Based on deployment, the market is segregated into on-premises and cloud. The cloud component will account for a notable share of the global market in the wake of the demand for increased security across developing and developed countries. The software also leverages landlords and property managers to store all documents at a reduced cost in a single platform.

Residential Sector to Exhibit Profound Demand with Rising Need for Asset Management System

With respect to application, the market is fragmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment will expand at a significant CAGR owing to the rising footfall of asset management software. Demand for asset management systems will be pronounced to keep up with the increasing number of residential properties.




Property Managers to Boost Investment to Adopt Automated Software Solution

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into housing associations, real estate agents, property managers, and others (property investors, third party agents). The property manager application will grow on the back of surging investments in automated software solutions to streamline operations.

On the geographical ground, the market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Footfall of Software-as-a-Service Platform to Foster Growth Potentials

The property management market share will observe a significant gain during the forecast period on the heels of the increasing footprint of subscription-based SaaS solutions. Major companies have increased their investments in SaaS component to help companies integrate advanced technologies. Besides, real estate organizations have upped investments in state-of-the-art property management solutions to integrate multi-vendor platforms into existing systems. It is worth mentioning that the trend for mobility management will bode well for the industry growth. Advanced solutions will be sought to keep track of properties.

Meanwhile, lack of funds could dent the prospect of bolstering the industry growth during the assessment period.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/property-management-market-102805


Regional Insights:

North America to Provide Lucrative Opportunities with Expansion of E-commerce Channels

Stakeholders expect the U.S. and Canada to provide promising growth opportunities, partly due to the rising footprint of the e-commerce sector. Leading companies are expected to seek product portfolio diversification. Prominently, property managers and real estate agents could up their funds into property management solutions, auguring well for the regional outlook.

The Europe property management market growth will observe an upward trajectory in the wake of in the wake of bullish investments in predictive analytics and business intelligence. With the penetration of IoT to boost smart building infrastructure, property management solutions could also gain considerable traction in the ensuing period.

Stakeholders expect the Asia Pacific market forecast to be strong owing to the rising middle-class population across China, India and Indonesia. Notably, the logistics, retail and hotel sectors have witnessed a paradigm shift. So much so that buoyant expansion of the housing sector will augur well for major companies gearing to boost their portfolios.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

  • Kiko Homes Ltd. (U.K.)

  • AppFolio, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Archibus, Inc. (U.S.)

  • CORELOGIC (U.S.)

  • Entrata, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Yardi Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

  • ManageCasa (U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • MRI Software LLC (U.S.)


Quick Buy - Property Management Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102805


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


