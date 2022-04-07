U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

$9.85 Billion Worldwide Rail Asset Management Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Rail Asset Management Market

Global Rail Asset Management Market
Global Rail Asset Management Market

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rail Asset Management Global Market Report 2022, By Solution, Services, Deployment Mode, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global rail asset management market.

This report focuses on rail asset management market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the rail asset management market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the rail asset management market are Siemens, Hitachi, Wabtec, DXC Technology, L&T Technology Services, SAP, Capgemini, Cisco, Accenture, Atkins, Trimble Inc., WSP, Tego, KONUX, Oxplus, Bentley Systems, Trapeze Group, Uptake, Huawei, Cyient, Assetic, Machines With Vision, ZEDAS, SNC-Lavalin and Bombardier.

The global rail asset management market is expected to grow from $9.85 billion in 2021 to $10.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $13.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The rail asset management market consists of sales of rail asset management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that plan, advise on and manage various kinds of rail assets. Rail assets management includes several solutions that enable improvement in the management of rail assets. It comprises several activities such as design, construction, operations, maintenance & support, traffic planning, infrastructure management, communication network, station control, rail-facility information management, among others. These solutions and services enable timely monitoring and efficient scheduling of assets with reduced downtime.

The main types in rail asset management solutions are asset performance management, analytics, asset planning and scheduling, security, workforce management, and others. Asset performance management solutions encompass the capabilities of data capture, integration, visualization and analytics tied together for the explicit purpose of improving the reliability and availability of physical assets. These solutions are offered through professional services and managed services and deployed through cloud and on-premise locations. Rail asset management solutions can be applied in areas such as rolling stock and infrastructure.

Europe was the largest region in the rail asset management market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising investments of various governments in rail infrastructure and digitalization projects worldwide are anticipated to contribute to the demand for the rail asset management market over the forecast period. The expansion of rail services necessitates the optimization of existing passenger and freight schedules to achieve higher output.

For instance, according to the International Railway Journal (IRJ), in 2021, the Norwegian government has set up NKR 32.1 billion ($3.51 billion) for railway infrastructure investments, operations, and maintenance, an increase of 20% over 2020. Moreover, according to the Federation of Indian Industry (FII), Indian Railways is planning to invest $4 billion in world-class private passenger trains. Additionally, as per the Indian Railways report in 2021, railway projects can attract over $ 7.5 billion in investment over the next five years. Huge investments in the rail industry will generate higher demand for the management of rail asset services, thereby propelling the demand for the rail asset management market.

The companies operating in the rail asset management market are increasingly undergoing strategic partnerships and collaboration to improve their financial position, strengthen their product portfolio, and expand the global presence of the company.

The countries covered in the rail asset management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Rail Asset Management Market Characteristics

3. Rail Asset Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Rail Asset Management

5. Rail Asset Management Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Rail Asset Management Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Rail Asset Management Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Rail Asset Management Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Rail Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Solution, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Asset Performance Management

  • Analytics

  • Asset Planning & Scheduling

  • Security

  • Workforce Management

  • Others

6.2. Global Rail Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Services, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Professional Services

  • Managed Services

6.3. Global Rail Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Cloud

  • On-premises

6.4. Global Rail Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Rolling Stock

  • Infrastructure

7. Rail Asset Management Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Rail Asset Management Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Rail Asset Management Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stpuy8

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


