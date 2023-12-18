9 Affordable Luxury Gifts You Can Buy at Costco This Holiday Season

Fang Zheng / iStock.com

If you think Costco doesn’t sell luxury, prepare to be impressed. More than just a place to buy bulk groceries and household items, the members-only warehouse club has reasonably-priced luxury gifts for everyone on your list.

Of course, even Costco luxury items aren’t always cheap. However, items are often significantly more affordable than at other retailers.

Ready to find holiday gifts for loved ones with champagne taste? Here are 10 great options available at Costco right now.

Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum

Price: $259.99

“This fragrance, which is elegantly packaged and a blend of Oud, Sandalwood and Chinese Pepper, sounds delightful,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at Truetrae.com. “A decadent gift for the fragrance-loving guy on your list — or gal who loves a spicy scent.”

At first glance, the price tag on this Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau de Parfum might not exactly seem affordable. However, when you do the math, it’s actually a lavish steal.

When you shop Costco, you’ll get a 3.4-ounce bottle. This same product is available at Bloomingdale’s in a 1.7-ounce bottle for $295.

Yes, you read that right. The Costco version is double the size and $35 cheaper.

SmartSilk Silk Filled Comforter

Price: $149.99 (through Dec. 22)



“A luxury comforter is something that we might not treat ourselves to, so it makes a wonderful gift, especially for someone who is allergic to down,” Bodge said.

She said she’s seen this comforter priced higher at other retailers, serving as yet another Costco steal. Available in twin, queen and king, it has a 100% silk quilted inner shell, 233 threat count cotton outer shell, temperature regulating fabric and construction and is certified asthma and allergy friendly.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

Price: $329.99-$359.99 (through Dec. 25)

If you’re an Apple fan, you know this is a steal. Available in midnight, pink, red, silver and starlight, the Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) is sure to be a favorite gift.

As you may have guessed, the 41 millimeter case size is $329.99 and the 45 millimeter case size is $359.99. You can also choose a small/medium or a medium/large band size.

Banana Republic Ladies’ Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater

Price: $21.99 (through Dec. 26)

Available in black or green, this Banana Republic Ladies’ Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater is sure to impress. Available in sizes x-small through xx-large, this lightweight oversized sweater looks exquisite. This is a great opportunity to gift a popular name brand, without paying prices typically associated with it.

Kenneth Cole Men’s Wool Blend Jacket

Price: $68.99

Superbly suave, you’re sure to please him with this Kenneth Cole Men’s Wool Blend Jacket. Available in black or gray, this handsome coat features a wool blend exterior and a quilted insulated lining. Choose from sizes small through xx-large.

GreenPan Jewel 3-piece Ceramic Non-Stick Skillet Set

Price: $64.99

Beauty meets function with the GreenPan Jewel 3-piece Ceramic Non-Stick Skillet Set. Featuring hard-anodized aluminum construction and an Infinite8 ceramic non-stick interior, these pans are compatible with all cooktops including induction, oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher safe.

It’s worth noting that a comparable set previously retailed at Sur La Table for $320 and another similar set is currently available for $87.50 on Amazon.

Pendleton Plush Throw

Price: $24.99

Give the gift of cozy in the form of a Pendleton Plush Throw. Available in multi-colored, tan, gray, blue or teal, this 50-inch-by-70-inch printed plush throw has a velvety soft feel and is machine washable. A major deal, most full-priced throws on the Pendleton website average around $200.

A’cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs, 16-count

Price: $29.99

Hand-crafted and made in the U.S., A’cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs are a great winter gift for anyone who loves chocolate. They can be dropped in a beverage or eaten on their own. Either way, these all-natural, Kosher treats are sure to delight. They’re individually wrapped, so you can gift the entire box or break it up for several people to enjoy.

Godiva Golden Holiday Trunk

Price: $89.99

A brand synonymous with luxury chocolate, the Godiva Golden Holiday Trunk is simply divine. Featuring Godiva Chocolate Truffle Coffee, Godiva Milk Chocolate Caramels, Godiva Dark Chocolate Pretzels, Godiva Masterpiece Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Oysters and more, this is essentially paradise for chocolate lovers.

