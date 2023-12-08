9 Amazing Holiday Gifts To Buy at Costco in 2023

Fang Zheng / iStock.com

Ready to make 2023 the year of giving the best gifts ever? Shoppers heading to Costco this month will find a wide variety of crowd-pleasing gifts at price points ranging from budget-friendly to extravagant from now through December 24.

From massage chairs to diamond earrings, check out these nine amazing holiday gifts to buy at Costco.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker

Costco members receive $40 off in manufacturer’s savings on the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker.

Each Keurig comes with 18 K-Cup pods, a water filter and handle and a My K-Cup universal reusable coffee filter. The Keurig K-Supreme Plus features five strengths and five temperature options as well as the ability to make iced coffee. (Note: The mug pictured is not included.)

Round Brilliant Diamond 14kt Gold Hoop Earrings

Gift the special someone in your life with a pair of dazzling diamond 14kt gold hoop earrings. Costco members will receive a whopping $500 off the original price of $1,999.99.

Choose between white gold or yellow gold earrings. Each pair features 2:00 ctw (carat total weight), hinged backs and a round brilliant diamond shape.

Osaki Maxim 3D LE Massage Chair

This online-only deal gives Costco members $1,000 in savings when they purchase the Osaki Maxim 3D LE Massage Chair.

Enjoy one of the smoothest massages experiences ever in the Osaki Maxim 3D LE. Each massage chair features a long SL-track rolling system, is engineered with the latest massaging motors and has a tri-core processor for faster response. Choose from black, brown and beige massage chair colors.

Aquaterra Spas Navarro Spa

Whether you’re updating an old spa or purchasing your first one, Costco shoppers won’t want to miss out on the Aquaterra Spas Navarro Spa. This online-only holiday deal gives Costco members $1,000 off in manufacturer’s savings.

Each spa is built to accommodate six people. It features 52 jets, an adjustable waterfall and an ozone water care system along with underwater multi-color LED lighting. Choose from spas in gray and brown.

Agio Anderson Outdoor Seating Set

Gather with friends and family in style when purchasing the Agio Anderson Outdoor Seating Set. Costco members receive $800 in savings off when they purchase this five-piece set.

Each set includes two swivel chairs, two glider loveseats and one fire table. All outdoor seating features hand woven, all-weather wicker, which is resistant to fading, stains, mildew and stretching, and rust-resistant aluminum construction.

All-Clad d3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set

The budding chef in your life will love receiving the All-Clad d3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set as a holiday gift this year. Costco members receive $150 off in manufacturer’s savings on this 12-piece set.

Each cookware set includes one 8″ fry pan, one 10″ fry pan, one 12″ fry pan, one three-quart sauté pan with lid, one two-quart saucepan with lid, one three-quart saucepan with lid, one eight-quart stock pot with lid and one steamer insert. All items in the cookware set are oven, broiler and dishwasher safe.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) is the essential companion, and perfect gift, for a healthy life. Costco members receive $60 off the original price of $389.99.

Each watch features an S9 chip to interact without touching the screen, double tap and precision finding for iPhone. Choose from several colors including midnight, pink, red, silver and starlight.

Sealy Posturepedic 12″ Hybrid Mattress

Give the gift of a good night’s sleep. Costco members receive $130 to $180 off their purchase of the Sealy Posturepedic 12″ Hybrid Mattress. (Discounts vary depending on bed size.)

Each Sealy hybrid mattress features a ComfortLoft Cover with SealyChill Fibers for a cooler feel, a cushioning SealyCool Gel Foam and Surface-Guard Technology to protect against odors and staining.

Round Brilliant Diamond Platinum Bracelet

Price: $18,999.99

It’s the gift of diamonds with a massive discount. Costco members save $2,000 off the original price of $20,999.99 when purchasing this diamond platinum bracelet.

Each bracelet features a round brilliant diamond shape, 12:00 ctw and 40 diamonds total. Costco members who shop this bracelet are also eligible for the Jewelry Spend, Save Promotion. Spend $1,999 or more on qualifying jewelry items and save $300 off of your order at checkout. (This online-only offer is valid now through December 17.)

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Amazing Holiday Gifts To Buy at Costco in 2023