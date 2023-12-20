9 American Electronics Brands You Might Want To Avoid Buying

Igor-Kardasov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, electronics are a great gift to give — and to receive. But it’s important to do your research before buying electronics or other technological gadgets. After all, not all brands are created equal and you don’t want to waste money on something that’s not going to live up to its name — or price tag.

While many American electronics brands are known for their exceptional quality, reasonable prices and long-lasting products, others have far less desirable reputations. As you go about your shopping, here are some American electronics brands that some people now avoid buying.

RCA

A well-known American electronics brand, RCA is primarily known for its televisions. While once a go-to place to shop, RCA has since diminished in quality.

Consumer Affairs reviews scored the company at 2.8 out of 5.

“RCA is a brand that has unfortunately seen a decline in its quality over the years,” said Mike Millerson, electronics enthusiast and founder of Survive Nature.

One potential reason for this is RCA’s shift toward affordability over quality.

“While their products are typically affordable, many consumers have reported issues related to durability and longevity,” Millerson said. “Be prepared for potential short-term replacements if you opt for this brand.”

Westinghouse

Westinghouse is an American electronics brand that has been around since 1886, but the quality of its products has declined over the years.

“They offer a variety of electronics, ranging from televisions to power generators,” Millerson said. “However, similar to RCA, there have been issues reported regarding overall product quality.”

Along with this, many consumers have criticized Westinghouse for its poor customer service, unreliable products and poor product performance.

It also rates a 2.8 from Consumer Affairs and just a 1.7 from Trustpilot, a digital platform that connects businesses and consumers.

Polaroid

Known for manufacturing cameras, optical equipment and film, Polaroid is another electronics brand that has seen some more recent struggles in terms of producing tech that can keep up with the modern age.

“Once synonymous with instant photography, Polaroid has struggled to adapt to the digital age,” said Arsh Arora, a financial analyst and consumer trends expert at TV Schedule Today. “Their current product line lacks innovation and often pales in comparison to competitors in terms of quality and price.”

Along with this, many Polaroid products today have limited functionality compared to similarly priced options. Some of them also have technical issues, making them a potentially problematic investment.

Polaroid receives a 1.6 score on Trustpilot.

Insignia

Insignia, Best Buy’s in-house brand, offers affordable electronics — but sometimes at the price of quality and longevity.

“Often marketed as a budget-friendly alternative to major brands, Insignia products are notorious for their inconsistent quality and short lifespans,” Arora said.

These items often break down or require replacement parts, making any savings null and void, Arora said. Consumer Reports supports Arora, giving Insignia TVs a rating of 2.3.

The customer service department is lacking as well, according to Arora. Many consumers have reviewed the team as being unhelpful.

Skullcandy

An American electronics company based in Utah, Skullcandy is known for its earphones, headphones, MP3 players, audio backpacks and other hands-free audio devices. While the brand has some highly affordable offerings, you often get what you pay for.

“Distortion, weak bass and frequent breakages are common complaints,” Arora said of Skullcandy’s product quality.

Trustpilot reviews disagree, giving Skullcandy a 4.3. But several other review sites agree with Arora.

Vizio

Vizio is another American company that primarily produces and sells televisions, sound bars and similar electronics at reasonable prices. But when it comes to quality, not all of its products are worth the cost.

In fact, Vizio has implemented some cost-cutting measures that, in some cases, have compromised the quality and durability of their electronics. Many former customers of this brand have reported poorly functioning or breaking electronics. Some also have complained about poor customer service.

On Trustpilot, Vizio has 1.6 out of 5 stars.

Hisense

Like Vizio, Hisense is another American electronics company that you might want to avoid. While the brand sells affordable TVs and other electronics, some of these products produce poor sound quality or have limited features or functionality.

On Trustpilot, the brand has a score of 1.3 due to low-quality products and poor customer service.

Apple

Since its founding in 1976, Apple has made great strides in the electronics and technology industry. While this company designs some highly innovative products, certain items — like Apple’s Macbooks — might not be worth the hefty price tag.

“As someone who’s been professionally building and optimizing computers since the early days of Compaq, durability and longevity are aspects I really value in tech. This is why Apple’s MacBooks have never quite fit the bill for me,” said Oliver Dale, a former Compaq computer engineer turned technology entrepreneur, electronics enthusiast and editor-in-chief of online gaming site Beanstalk.

“Now don’t get me wrong, their minimal designs are aesthetically pleasing,” Dale said. “But those of us who rely on our machines for productivity know that function is Priority 1 in the long run. In my line of work, editing and reviewing the latest games and components, future-proofing is essential. Yet, MacBooks severely limit options for storage and hardware upgrades down the line.”

Not only that, but Dale noted that many Macs lack performance when it comes to things like simulating physics, rendering graphics and other heavy tasks. Certain accessories, like keyboards, are also hit and miss when it comes to quality.

Trustpilot grades Apple as a 1.9, and Consumer Affairs reviews are not kind to the MacBook (1.2) or iPhone (2.0).

Monster Cable

Based in California, Monster Cable is an American company that produces a variety of electronics, including audio and video cables, power strips, speakers, headphones and audio devices for vehicles. But, like the other popular brands in this list, some think you might want to think twice before purchasing electronics from them.

“I get that they market themselves as a luxury brand offering top performance,” said Harrison Alley, electronics enthusiast and the founder of Student of Guitar. “I’ve found there is really no consensus that their costly cables truly sound better than less expensive alternatives. The markups seem to be way out of proportion to any marginal quality increases.

“Unless someone has money to blow and really wants that flashy logo, I honestly can’t recommend them [over] competitors that get you 90% of the way for half the price. Performance per dollar is key, and Monster just doesn’t deliver.”

Monster Cable gets a 2.9 score on Trustpilot, although it gets higher ratings from Best Buy customers and others.

Bottom Line on Buying From These American Electronics Brands

Keep in mind that your mileage may vary when it comes to purchasing electronics from any of these brands. While one person might have a poor customer experience or buy something that soon breaks, another could get exactly what they’re hoping for from their purchase.

What’s important is doing your research, especially if you’re going to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on something. See what other people are saying and compare prices, features and other key aspects of your product of interest before adding it to your shopping cart. This can help you avoid a purchase that you later regret.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 American Electronics Brands You Might Want To Avoid Buying