9 Best AI Investing Apps To Make Money in 2023

The future of making money is here with AI investing apps. Artificial intelligence is on top of everyone’s minds these days. What does it mean for the job market and the economy? There are plenty of ways people are using ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence platforms to save and make money.

This new technological development is a tool that could give your finances a boost. “These artificial intelligence investing tools are in line with our dedication to superior performance and cutting-edge technology, and they give investors a competitive advantage in the rapidly changing world of finance,” Vikas Kaushik, Chief Executive Officer of TechAhead explained.

GOBankingRates spoke with Kaushik and other leading experts in the business and tech fields. They gave us their top picks for AI investing apps. Here’s what made the list:

Trade Ideas

AI investing apps are useful for providing a view of what’s trending on the market and what might happen down the line. “Trade Ideas is exceptional,” exclaimed Tarek El Ali, CEO at Smart Insurance Agents. “Offering AI-powered stock screening and trading signals, these tools have truly enhanced my investment journey, providing insights and data-driven recommendations that give me an edge in the complex world of investing.”

“With AI-powered algorithms, Trade Ideas is like a personal trading assistant,” said Renz Dana Maling, a writer and editor at Archic Furniture. “It scouts the market for promising opportunities, generates trade ideas, and can even execute trades automatically. It’s like having a trading guru in your pocket.”

AlphaInvest AI

“This piece of software utilizes complex algorithms to perform market analysis, make predictions regarding stock movement, and provide recommendations on potentially lucrative investment opportunities,” said Kaushik. This AI investing app has an advantage to its machine learning, which allows it to adapt to changing market conditions. This gives the app an edge over its competitors.

Wealthfront

Wealthfront is an AI investing app that takes advantage of the algorithms generated by artificial intelligence and creates and manages diversified portfolios based on that data.

“It offers features like tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and automatic rebalancing,” says Jeff Clark, CEO and Webmaster of AIToolMall. “Wealthfront aims to optimize investment strategies based on individual goals and risk profiles.”

“Wealthfront also takes into account factors such as risk tolerance, time horizon, and investment goals to create portfolios that are tailored to each individual investor,” Brenton Thomas, founder of Twibi adds.

WealthBuddy

According to Kaushik, this AI investing app is “a user-friendly application that makes use of artificial intelligence to build customized investment portfolios for users based on their own risk tolerance and financial objectives. Investors can make more educated judgments with the help of its intuitive interface and constant status updates.”

QuantumTrade

Of all the new AI investing apps on the market, QuantumTrade utilizes a quantum computing method to systematically organize and categorize high volumes of data at new rates of speed that have not been available prior to 2023. “It provides an in-depth examination of the market, which enables investors to recognize patterns and make investment decisions based on facts,” noted Kaushik.

Betterment

This AI investment app has a “platform that focuses on making investing accessible and hassle-free,” according to Clark. “Betterment is a robo-advisor that uses AI to create investment portfolios and offers financial planning services,” Thomas added. “Betterment also takes into account factors such as risk tolerance, time horizon, and investment goals to create portfolios that are tailored to each individual investor.”

“It offers personalized portfolios based on users’ financial goals and time horizons,” Clark goes on to explain. “Betterment’s AI technology continuously monitors and rebalances portfolios to maintain optimal performance.”

RoboWealth

A robot financial advisor powered by artificial intelligence? That’s exactly what this AI investing app does by “provid[ing] diverse investment portfolios, as well as automating asset allocation and rebalancing,” says Kaushik. He added that it’s one of the new AI models available to users with a system that constantly optimizes investments to generate the highest possible profits.

Acorns

One of the most popular AI investing apps is Acorns, which focuses on micro-investing. Clark said Acorn “employs AI-driven algorithms to automatically round up users’ everyday purchases and invest the spare change. It offers various pre-built investment portfolios based on risk tolerance and provides educational content to help users make informed investment decisions.”

AlgoTrader

Looking for one of the most powerful AI investing apps out there? Look no further than AlgoTrader. It was designed to target usage by experienced traders and institutional investors. “It provides advanced algorithmic trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and risk management tools,” said Clark. “AlgoTrader’s AI capabilities enable users to automate their trading decisions and execute trades quickly and efficiently.”

