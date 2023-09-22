9 Best Deals at Sam’s Club for Fall 2023

Charles Krupa / AP / Shutterstock.com

As seasons change, so do your priorities and needs -- and Sam's Club has the deals that can help you stay within your budget this fall.

No matter if you need to stock up on treats for Halloween, save money on daily breakfasts or get your pumpkin spice fix, Sam's has the products -- and more importantly, the great prices -- you want.

Here are nine of the best deals at Sam's Club this fall that are worthy of a trip to the warehouse giant.

Snickers, Twix, Starburst and More Bulk Halloween Candy

Price: $29.68

Once September has come and gone, October -- and Halloween -- is right around the corner. To save money on the candy you're planning to hand out to eager trick-or-treaters this season, shop at Sam's.

This 450-count bulk variety pack of candy weighs 8 pounds and contains an assortment of 3 Musketeers Minis, Milky Way Minis, Twix Minis, Snickers Minis and Starbust Original Fun Size. At Walmart, a smaller bag of a similar candy assortment is $21.97 for just 225 pieces.

Welch's Halloween Mixed Fruit Snacks

Price: $10.48

If you want something other than chocolate candy to hand out on Halloween, Sam's is stocking Halloween-themed Welch's Fruit Snacks. You can get 85 packets just a little more than $10.

Compare Sam's price and quantity of these fruity Halloween snacks to the smaller 60-pack for $9.99 at Target, and you'll realize just how good of a deal these are.

Hefty Ultra Strong 33-Gallon Trash Bags

Price: $14.98

If you need to bag up fall leaves, you can get a steal at Sam's this fall. Get 90 Hefty Ultra Strong 33-gallon trash bags for $14.98 -- that's 16 cents each. At Walmart, you'll pay $15.14 for just 40 of these same trash bags.

Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix

Price: $12.92

The cooler (and likely, more active) fall season calls for a heartier breakfast, and protein-packed pancakes and waffles are the perfect choice. Grab a 72-ounce box of Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix at Sam's for $12.92, or around 18 cents per ounce.

At Target a 20-ounce box of the same product costs $5.99, which works out to almost 30 cents per ounce of mix.

Starbucks Limited Edition Coffee K-Cups, Pumpkin Spice

Price: $29.98

If you're a fan of pumpkin spice, you might want to pick up Starbucks Limited Edition Coffee K-Cups in pumpkin spice flavor at Sam's.

You can get 64 K-Cups at the bargain warehouse club for $29.98 -- or a little more than 46 cents each. At Target, however, a 22-count box is $16.99, which means each cup will cost you about 77 cents.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Price: $289.98

The holidays are coming right up, and if you plan to do a lot of baking, a KitchenAid Professional mixer could really save you time and effort. If you buy it at Sam's, you won't have to feel guilty about it either -- because it's less than $300 and contains the Baker's Bundle.

You won't be able to find this mixer with the Baker's Bundle -- which includes a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a 6-wire whip, a mini whip and a spatula -- anywhere else but Sam's Club. And you won't find it for such a great price.

For example, if you try to buy the mixer by itself elsewhere, you'll pay the $449.99 regular price, and it won't come with the Baker's Bundle.

A-iPower Portable Generator With Electric Start

Price: $699.00

A generator can come in handy, especially with unpleasant power outages that seem to arise when the weather takes a sharp turn. While this model won't run the electricity for your whole house, it could get a few things -- like a portable heater -- up and running.

This A-iPower portable generator with electric start features 10,000 watts of starting power and 8,000 watts of running power, plus a large fuel tank for extended run time for under $700.

Camping World sells the same brand of generator, but smaller, with 9,000 watts of starting power and 7,250 watts of running power. However, even though it's smaller, it sells for about $150 more.

Glade Automatic Spray Air Freshener, 1 Holder + 3 Refills, Mixed Fall Scents

Price: $14.98

Elevate autumn ambiance with the limited-edition fragrances from the Glade Holiday Glow Collection. With scents like Golden Pumpkin Spice, Fall Night Long, and Autumn Spiced Apple, these were meticulously crafted by expert perfumers and enriched with essential oils, all for just $14.98.

The exact same item is currently on sale at Walmart for $33.50.

Member's Mark Plush Sherpa Blanket (Assorted Styles)

Price: $39.98

You can never have too many plush blankets -- especially in the fall and winter. Sam's has a great deal on Member's Mark-brand Generously oversized 106" x 90" Sherpa blanket in assorted styles for just under $40.

To compare, at Target a much smaller 60" x 70" Sherpa blanket is $59.99.

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Deals at Sam’s Club for Fall 2023