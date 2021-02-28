U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,811.15
    -18.19 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,932.37
    -469.64 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,192.35
    +72.92 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    -1.87 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -42.40 (-2.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.70
    -0.98 (-3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0099 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0091 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5500
    +0.3200 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,294.95
    -1,412.64 (-3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.88
    -20.25 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

9 Best Essay Writing Services in 2021: Top Sites for Help With Term Papers, Dissertations, and More

·9 min read

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PerformInsider announces the release of the report "9 best services for essay help online"

More and more students resort to a quick internet search to find a writing service to ease their workload.

Unfortunately, finding the right writing service that can handle essays, research papers, even dissertations is not a simple task. With so many options to choose from and some fake sites around who try to blackmail students, working with a safe and legitimate company is crucial.

That's why to narrow down your search; this article has reviewed the best essay writing services on the market so students and professionals alike can rest assured they've found a trustworthy and reputable essay writing site.

Click Here to View the Top-Rated Essay Writing Service

How The Top Essay Writing Services Were Evaluated

Pricing - Not every company has the same costs, and it's easy to see why some companies charge more than others. Still, customers will expect quality written work in return for their money. Plus, not everyone can afford high-end prices. That's why this review made sure to look out for discounts, promo codes, loyalty programs, and more.

Writers - The best writers will be native English. This isn't to say that ESL writers won't be able to deliver quality content. But sites that offered both and allowed customers to choose between either were preferred over others. It's best to get as much information as possible about the writers before going ahead with any service.

Range of services - Delivering written work isn't the only service that the best essay writing sites should provide. Plagiarism checks, formatting tools, correct referencing, title pages, contents tables, and more are necessary features to ensure customers receive quality work. Whether the following sites charged for these "add-ons" affected their ranking.

Customer service - It's important to double-check to see whether there are multiple ways of contacting the company's supervisors and writers. Customers are bound to run into issues at some point, and having various means of support will help clear up problems quickly.

Years of service - While being the new kid on the block doesn't mean their services or quality are inadequate. Still, it's reassuring to work with a company with years of industry experience. Longer, more established companies have a better track record and more evidence for their quality of work. As such, companies with more years under their belt ranked higher on this list.

The Top Essay Writing Services

1. 99 Papers - Most Reliable Essay Writing Service

Working with 99papers is a very smooth process. The site has an easy-to-use interface or dashboard to make sure users can place their specific instructions clearly for the writer to review.

Most of its writers are supposed to be from the UK or the US, but that does not mean the site will allocate customers to a native English speaker every time they place an order. Nevertheless, if the paper is not up to standard, customers can request revisions to eliminate errors.

Like other writing services, the cost will depend on the usual factors of length, content, and deadline. Right now, customers should be able to get a basic paper written for between $7 and $8. An on-site calculator will help users figure out their charges, so customers know where they stand in terms of cost.

The company also boasts a 98% on-time rating, and the papers generally come back at a higher quality level than expected. Your privacy is also respected, and the company guarantees your school will not find out that you hired this service. Plus, if you don't like your paper's quality, you can also ask for a refund.

2. Grademiners - Cheapest Essay Writing Service That's Still Good

When students have tough and strict professors to please, it pays to go to a writing service that understands those issues. Grademiners do. And when customers submit their paper requirements to their writers, the results should please even the strictest professors.

This writing company's services range from essay writing, reports, and business plans to case studies. The site also has writers who can handle term papers, speeches, reviews, and regular coursework.

There is a range of costs involved, and how much customers pay will depend on the nature of the content, deadline, word count, etc. Still, even when the deadline is only 3 hours away, Grademiners can handle that as long as you can pay their fee. This means that customers will pay anywhere between $11 and $44 approx.

There is a discount of about 15% when customers make their first order, and like all other writing services, customers receive a virtual wallet to deposit the fee into.

While this writing service is good, not everyone will be satisfied with their results. Luckily Grademiners remedy this by allowing customers to ask the writers to make revisions.

3. Essaybox - Zero-Tolerance Attitude Towards Plagiarism

When it comes to writing papers, plagiarism is always a concern. Whether students are writing for a high school teacher or their Ph.D. instructor, any written work should be 100% original, especially when students pay a service to help. Essaybox understands this and has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against plagiarised content to assure students receive original content.

Plus, according to their website, writers are Native English speakers from Canada, the US, and the UK. The lowest price customers will pay to get a basic essay written is $11 approx. And first-time clients receive a 5% discount on their first order. Future projects may qualify for lifetime discounts for customers who return and order more work.

This is a highly competitive industry, so EssayBox also offers various writing services to meet students' educational needs. Customers can order proofreading or editing options as well, just in case they are not confident in their own writing skills.

When users sign up, they receive 24/7 customer service, confidentiality, a money-back guarantee, and great formatting. EssayBox covers the bases when students and professionals alike require a good paper to turn in.

4. EssayFactory - Best Site in the UK

When students want papers in UK English, with top-quality help with academic papers, resumes, CVs, dissertations, and even assistance with math or science-related coursework, EssayFactory can help.

The site has an easy-to-use interface that's straightforward to navigate so students can quickly find the specific service they need. The company uses top-quality writers to make sure customers receive high-quality written content.

5. GrabMyEssay

Customer service is king, and GrabMyEssay knows all about good quality customer service. Plus, it has reasonable pricing to help customers stay within their budget. There's even a handy discount system to help return customers save even more money.

They offer all sorts of writing services, so your school needs are well-taken care of, and they use US or UK writers to complete all assignments ordered on their site.

6. Premier Essay

This is a writing service that prides itself on professionalism and ethical writing. The company has a great reputation from its users, and its ranking usually is over 9 1/2 stars out of 10 in every writing category.

In addition to that, this is not a new company. Its longevity means customers can trust that they are working with a company that is very familiar with producing top-quality work for a long time.

7. Essay Thinker

The key to being a top writing service is to employ quality writers. Essay Thinker does just that so customers can be confident that their paper will please their professor.

Plus, their wide range of services makes sure your academic requirements are covered. Plus, Essay Thinker boasts a good customer support system to ensure orders are handled correctly and quickly.

8. Smart Custom Writing

Guarantees are what set the writing services apart from each other. When they are good and administered correctly, customers know they've found one of the best companies to work with.

Smart Custom Writing offers the best guarantees, so customers never have to worry about receiving low-quality work. The site also backs up its claims of quality writing with top-quality customer support.

9. Best Essays Education

This company's system may not be the most straightforward dashboard to use, but it still does not interfere with the quality of paper customers get back. They focus more on academic papers like research, dissertations, thesis, college application essays, etc.

Their staff of writers is among some of the best worldwide, so users should not have to order too many revisions. Short deadlines do not bother them either.

Reasons to Use the Best Writing Services

There are many reasons why students turn to an essay writing service to help them complete their homework or assignments. Laziness may be a factor, but it's not a top reason to use these options. Here are some good reasons why students and professionals turn to a good writing service for help:

Too many assignments: It happens as every professor thinks their course should be your #1 priority, and they assign work accordingly.

Research skills are not up to par: Some students have never been trained to do research correctly, and they are unsure how to proceed.

Writing skills are not that great: Not everyone can write well. A little help comes in handy while they are still learning to write better.

Language skills are not that good: This can be a problem for foreign exchange students who do not know the native language very well. And can even be an issue for people who do not know their own language that well.

Best Essay Writing Service: The Bottom Line

Relying on an essay writing service might appear lazy to some. Still, chances are these people have never felt the pressure of multiple assignments, essays, reports, presentations, and coursework all due in the same week.

Modules at college or university are typically separate from one another, with teachers and professors all coming up with deadlines and exam dates to suit their own schedule. The result ends up being multiple deadlines set the same week or worse on the same day.

More often than not, students will have no choice but to let their grades slip on a few courses so they can focus on the modules they care about most.

This is where an essay writing service can come in handy. Instead of risking pulling down their overall grade, students can rely on essay writing sites for support, allowing them to focus on topics they enjoy while still receiving decent grades in other classes.

Still, it's best to use work received from these sites as a guide. Consider rewriting the essay or paper in your own words, and make sure to put the work through a plagiarism checker afterward.

Click Here to Check Out the Top-Rated Essay Writing Service

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/9-best-essay-writing-services-in-2021-top-sites-for-help-with-term-papers-dissertations-and-more-301236893.html

SOURCE performinsider.com

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • British Airways Parent Sees Some Hope After $9 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA said there are grounds for optimism about air travel this summer, after posting its first annual loss in almost a decade.The airline group reported an operating loss of 7.43 billion euros ($9 billion) in 2020, according to a statement Friday. While Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego expressed growing confidence that a recovery will take shape, IAG said it can’t provide an outlook for the current year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter air travel.Carriers specializing in long-haul routes have suffered the worst of the downturn, with the International Air Transport Association predicting some inter-continental markets could take years to revive. Airlines such as London-based IAG are counting on so-called Covid passports to help spur a quicker rebound as vaccine rollouts accelerate in countries including the U.K.“We have seen a big increase in flight and holiday bookings for the summer following the U.K. government announcement,” Gallego said on a media call. “Vaccination development, international common standards and digital health passes will be key.”Shares of IAG traded 3.1% higher as of 3:16 p.m. in London, taking gains this year to 20% after they lost almost two-thirds of their value in 2020.IAG’s operating loss included exceptional charges of 3 billion euros against plane retirements, restructuring and fuel-hedging measures.The company has had to cut jobs, borrow money and sell stock to stay afloat, with BA particularly hard because of its reliance on a trans-Atlantic market that’s still virtually closed.Comeback PlanThe carrier group had 10.3 billion euros in liquidity at the start of 2021, it said in a presentation. IAG won’t need any additional funding and will be focused on how to capture demand as it returns, Chief Financial Officer Steve Gunning said.“If there is a strong summer, and there is increasing confidence of that, it’s a case of how quickly you can ramp up capacity and introduce additional seats,” Gunning said on the call.While countries work on plans to restore flights, short-haul specialists such as EasyJet Plc are expecting a quicker rebound as the U.K.’s inoculation program helps lift leisure bookings.“A question mark still hangs over when it will be practical for British nationals to take foreign holidays again,” said Jack Winchester, an analyst at Third Bridge Ltd. “This is holding back a dam of pent up demand, and IAG will be desperate to see that unleashed.”Norwegian AirNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA separately reported a full-year loss of 23 billion kroner ($2.7 billion). The carrier said it had recognized impairment losses of 12.8 billion kroner on the terminated aircraft purchase contracts, which drove up the loss. The Scandinavian carrier is restructuring under an examinership process in an Irish court and will offer a detailed plan next week. Bankrupt Norwegian Air Near Deal to End Airbus Jet DeliveriesNorwegian Air has said it plans to raise new funding in late March or early April, and focus on regional flights with smaller aircraft. The carrier has turned away from the low-cost, long-haul business that put price pressure on major carriers like British Airways, which counds on North America for about 30% of its capacity.IAG attempted to purchase Norwegian Air in 2018 but dropped the plan after its bids were rejected and losses mounted at the smaller company.(Updates with details of Norwegian impairment on jet purchase cancellation in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The best moneymaking tips from Warren Buffett's shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Heads for Worst Week Since March as Prices Hold Around $46.5K

    “Cash is king in times of distress, not bitcoin,” said one market watcher.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to Record Discount as Mania Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself as investors rush to the exits.The $31.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) plunged 22% this week, outpacing a 17% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. That’s evaporated GBTC’s once-massive premium to the Bitcoin it holds, with the price of GBTC closing 3.8% below the value of its underlying holdings on Thursday -- a record discount, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It’s an unusual situation for GBTC, which has persistently traded at a premium to its net asset value since the fund’s launch in 2013. That figure soared to 40% in late 2020, with investors willing to pay a markup for exposure to Bitcoin‘s dizzying rally. That avalanche of inflows swelled the number of GBTC shares outstanding to a record 692 million. However, GBTC doesn’t allow redemptions -- meaning that shares can only be created, but not destroyed. With Bitcoin’s climb now stalling, that’s created a supply and demand imbalance as participants in the trust seek to find buyers in the secondary market.“It’s more indicative of the fact that there are so many shares are available, and it indicates demand for Bitcoin at these prices is falling off,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency slipped another 0.2% on Friday, on track for its worst weekly pullback in a year. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, is down 19.7% this week.Bitcoin’s lurch lower is part of a broader risk asset stumble, as spiking Treasury yields rattle the market’s more speculative fringes. High-flying tech stocks have been hammered as investors reassess lofty valuations, with the Nasdaq 100 on track for its worst week since March.Among those hit the hardest is Cathie Wood’s lineup of Ark Investment Management ETFs. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF is on track for a fifth consecutive day of declines, and is poised to erase its year-to-date gains after a nearly 150% surge in 2020. Ark Investment is the fourth-largest holder in GBTC.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.A host of new entrants could also be challenging GBTC’s command of the competitive landscape. The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund, the Osprey Bitcoin Trust and the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund LP have all launched within the past three months. Meanwhile, two Bitcoin ETFs -- a structure yet to be approved by U.S. regulators -- began trading this month in Canada.“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen the launch of multiple competing products,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “The unpleasant truth for GBTC investors is that competition erodes demand for the product, which can lead to a collapsing premium or even a discount.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: After Brazil ructions, a rethink for investors in emerging market state firms

    Brazil's shake up of state-run oil firm Petrobras has caused shockwaves at home but may also prompt some bond investors to rethink their $1 trillion-plus exposure to other government-controlled companies across emerging markets. From China's Exim Bank to Mexican oil giant Pemex or South African utility Eskom, companies wholly or partly government owned make up half of the $2.4 trillion market in emerging market corporate debt.

  • State Bank of India Prepares Mutual Fund Venture for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, is preparing for its mutual fund joint venture for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.SBI plans to ask investment banks for proposals after discussions with its board and shareholder Amundi Asset Management and kick off the process in the next few months, the people said. The lender could raise about $1 billion from the offering, one of the people said, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. SBI’s mutual fund is currently valued at about $7 billion, another person said.At $1 billion, the first-time share sale could be India’s biggest since the $1.4 billion listing by SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd. in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The SBI mutual fund business would also be the third such listing of its kind in the country, joining UTI Asset Management Co. and HDFC Asset Management Co.Shares in SBI pared losses in Mumbai after the Bloomberg News story, ending the day 4.2% lower as the broader banking gauge was down 4.9%.SBI’s plans to list the mutual fund arm is part of its strategy to extract more value from its units after divesting some of its stakes in its life insurance and cards businesses last year.SBI’s mutual fund is the largest in India with 5 trillion rupees ($68.4 billion) of assets under management, according to its website. The fund house posted a net income of 4.98 billion rupees for the April-December period, according to an investor presentation. SBI holds a 63% stake in the mutual fund business, while Paris-based Amundi owns the rest.Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the share sale could still change, the people said. A representative for SBI didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.(Updates to add SBI shares in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Can’t Get Enough of Europe’s New SPAC Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are rushing to back Europe’s emerging SPAC stars, from ex-Credit Suisse Group AG boss Tidjane Thiam to former Deutsche Bank AG dealmaker Garth Ritchie.Thiam raised $300 million for a special purpose acquisition company focused on deals in the financial industry, up from an initial $250 million target, according to a statement Friday. He joins a clutch of seasoned leaders in Europe that are seeing soaring demand for their blank-check firms, helped by the relative scarcity of issuers from the region looking to tap American investors.Centricus, the London-based investment firm that helped set up the SoftBank Vision Fund, priced a $300 million offering this month for its first U.S. SPAC after boosting the deal size by 20%. The blank-check company, led by former Deutsche Bank investment banking head Ritchie, eventually brought in a total of $345 million after an over-allotment option was also exercised.While more European sponsors are lining up to join Wall Street’s blank-check boom, they still remain a small fraction of the overall market, lending them an air of exclusivity. Nearly two hundred blank-check companies have completed U.S. listings this year, raising a combined $60 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s already more than 70% of last year’s record fundraising tally.Europe is currently “a less crowded arena” for deals, said Saadi Soudavar, Deutsche Bank’s co-head of equity capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Several more SPACs focused on the region are set to list in the coming months, he said by phone Friday.“We are seeing a robust pipeline building,” said Soudavar, whose bank was one of the arrangers on Thiam’s blank-check IPO. “Part of the differentiation that we’re seeing at the moment in the pipeline is an increase in SPACs looking at EMEA targets.”In the latest sign of the feverish demand, Russian telecom veteran Ivan Tavrin attracted more than $6 billion of investor orders for his latest pair of blank-check companies, people with knowledge of the matter said. That’s more than 13 times the combined amount the former MegaFon PJSC head was seeking for the two firms, which started trading in New York last week. A representative said the deals saw strong demand, declining to comment further.In December, former Barclays Plc banker Makram Azar boosted the size of his blank-check IPO to raise $300 million. He’s now scouting for gems among the dozens of European tech and fintech unicorns. Avanti Acquisition Corp., backed by Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and French entrepreneur Ian Gallienne, also upsized its October IPO. It ended up raising $600 million to target family-owned companies in the region.The rush of capital into these offerings is a positive sign for some upcoming deals. Oliver Samwer, the co-founder of German startup incubator Rocket Internet SE, filed this month for a $250 million SPAC targeting technology deals outside the U.S.(Updates with banker quote from fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett: 'It’s easy to overlook the many miracles occurring in middle America'

    'Never bet against America,' writes Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that's in the works.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    The U.S. House has given its OK; here's what's ahead.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • Splashy Canadian Bitcoin ETF Sees Inflows Slow as Price Drops

    The fast-growing Purpose Bitcoin ETF was projected to hit $1 billion by the end of this week, but as of Friday the assets were less than $700 million.

  • Dogecoin Remains at Best an Alt Cryptocurrency After Bitcoin and Ethereum

    Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is down this week along with other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETC-USD). This underlines its inherent weakness. It will likely always be an “alt” or alternative cryptocurrency after the two major cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Source: Shutterstock As such, it is likely to have a much wilder ride and higher volatility than these other two cryptos. One reason for this is because Dogecoin is presently ranked as the 14th largest crypto in terms of market cap. Market Cap and Volatility For example, Coinmarketcap.com reports that Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $5.784 billion as of Feb. 23. This compares with $873.7 billion for Bitcoin and $172.3 billion for Ethereum.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Market capitalization for a cryptocurrency is the total number of coins mined and available (not necessarily in circulation) times the most recent price. In other words, Dogecoin is 0.66% of the size of Bitcoin and 3.36% of the size of Ethereum. However, Dogecoin’s higher volatility is also due to its higher volume of trading. For example, Coinmarketcap shows that on Feb. 23, Bitcoin’s trading volume is 11.6% of its total market cap. Ethereum’s trading volume is higher at 28.8%, but Dogecoin has a whopping 40.4% of its total market cap traded in during one day. 7 Companies That Should Start Using Cryptos in Everyday Business If almost half of a security’s market value is trading during one day, its price is going to be much more volatile. It will also have a wider range than otherwise. Differences in Supply I previously pointed out that Dogecoin has an inflationary controlled supply. It releases 5 billion Dogecoins each year through mining. This can go on forever. By contrast, Bitcoin has a deflationary supply structure. There are only 21 million Bitcoins that can ever be mined. Right now, according to Coinmarketcap, for example, 18.36 million of these have already been mined and someone owns each one of them. This means that less than 2.64 million Bitcoins can be mined or earned as a reward from mining. This is only 12.57% of its total supply. That tends to make the cryptocurrency subject to hoarding. This will ensure that the price will tend to rise over time. But it also means that the hoarding effect will limit the crypto’s use as a currency for blockchain transactions. By contrast, Ethereum has no limit on either its supply or the number of coins that can be mined over time. That will allow it to have more use as a cryptocurrency for transactions. But it will also, over time, have a limited effect on its ability to be hoarded. Click to EnlargeSource: Mark R. Hake, CFA Dogecoin stands somewhere in the middle of these. As you can see in the chart on the right (also in my previous article), the supply will fall over time. Over the next decade or so the supply growth slows down to between 2% and 3%. This means that the inflation rate of the supply will trend down slowly and predictably. This gives Dogecoin the ability to be used as a cryptocurrency since its supply is growing. Yet it can still be hoarded since the supply growth rate slows over time. What To Do With Dogecoin The astute investor in cryptocurrencies will likely want to diversify their holdings to include more than just Bitcoin and Ethereum. Dogecoin is an excellent choice as an alt cryptocurrency. For one, its higher volatility implies that on the upside it could potentially have much more potential profitable gains possibilities than either Bitcoin or Ethereum. Of course, this works on the downside as well. In addition, it seems to offer the best of both worlds, in terms of usability in blockchain transactions and also its ability to allow for hoarding effects. However, one huge downside for Dogecoin has been pointed out by the Wall Street Journal. On Feb. 17 they reported one individual owns as much as 28% of the total supply of Dogecoins. The person’s name is not known, but at the time the stake was worth $2.1 billion (likely 15% or lower by now). The WSJ also said it could be owned by an exchange or a group of people. The article goes on the muse that it is possible that the account owner might be Elon Musk. He has, at times, promoted Dogecoin, but recently seems to have encouraged people to sell it. This is all very strange. Therefore, most people who are considering investing in Dogecoin will do it only as a diversified position among other crypto coins. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake holds a long position in Ethereum and Bitcoin. Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Dogecoin Remains at Best an Alt Cryptocurrency After Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Cathie Wood’s Power in Some Stocks Is Even Bigger Than It Seems

    (Bloomberg) -- A rough week for Cathie Wood is reminding Wall Street that Ark Investment Management has a lot of cash in not that many companies. In fact, the firm’s dominance in some stocks may be even greater than it seems.Ark now owns more than 10% of at least 29 companies via its exchange-traded funds, up from 24 just two weeks ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Less discussed are holdings of Nikko Asset Management, the Japanese firm with a minority stake in Ark that it has partnered with to advise on several funds.When combined, the pair own more than 25% of at least three businesses: Compugen Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Together they control 20% or more of an additional 10 companies.These concentrations would appear to exist because several Nikko products follow the investment blueprint provided by Ark. The company Wood founded in 2014 invests in disruptive themes like genomics and fintech -- and the Nikko products do, too.Because there are only so many stocks that fit these emerging themes and Wood has been so successful at attracting new cash, much of it floods into the same companies.“At arms-length, Ark provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to certain Nikko products, and Nikko is a distributor of Ark’s products,” a spokesperson for the U.S. firm said. Ark’s website identifies five of its strategies as being “available in Japan in partnership with Nikko Asset Management.”Ark and Nikko did not respond to requests for comment on the concentration risk.The high shareholdings aren’t necessarily a problem for either the fund managers or the companies, and the relationship between the two firms is clearly announced on both their websites. But such concentrated ownership stirs concern in some quarters about unintended consequences.“The biggest risk has everything to do with their footprint,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “Even treading lightly, they’re going to have some sort of market impact that is going to push prices against them.”In other words, fund outflows could have an outsized impact on the shares held by Ark and Nikko if they are forced to sell.There’s no sign of this yet. Three of Wood’s funds -- the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) -- are on track for record outflows this week after rising yields and lofty valuations hit the tech sector, but there has been no obvious specific contagion. ARKK closed up 0.7% on Friday after a four-day slump, bringing its weekly loss to 14.6%.Wood has been using mega-cap stocks to soak up the pile of cash her firm received, which should help limit Ark’s impact in less-liquid names.Still, there are worries that these ownership concentrations are a risk for Ark and Nikko and their investors. A pullback in any of the heavily owned sectors could force them to reduce their stakes, which could trigger more declines and therefore more selling.“The concern would be performance slips, investors begin exiting the Ark funds and that would ultimately result in redemptions,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “That could put further negative pressure on those securities and you create this negative feedback loop. This isn’t an issue for larger broad-based ETFs, but for ETFs that are more concentrated and own small-cap securities there absolutely could be some negative pressure there.”In general, companies heavily owned by Ark show higher-than-average short interest, though it’s impossible to say if that’s linked to worries about ownership or simply because they are riskier bets.The average short interest as a percentage of float for ARKK holdings is 4.4%, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from IHS Markit Ltd. The average is 3.4% for Russell 3000 companies and 2.3% for those in the Russell 1000.The options market shows that bears haven’t jumped in quite yet, however. Of the 29 stocks that ARKK owns more than 10% of, only five have seen more puts than calls trade on average over the last five days. While put activity has increased broadly, the average put-to-call ratio stands at 0.7, a little more than half of what it is for Russell 3000 stocks.Perhaps that’s because wagering against Wood hasn’t worked out very well in the past. Almost every bet like that has lost money in the subsequent six months as prices rebounded, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas wrote in a note this week.“The fund’s outflows rarely last, and dips have tended to attract buyers in the past,” Balchunas wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 refunds

    The IRS has received approximately 21% more individual returns than the agency received last year by Feb. 7, which was 12 days into the tax season last year.

  • CCIV Stock: One Lucid Merger Tweet Has Churchill Capital Moving Higher

    Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) stock is soaring higher on Friday following a Tweet from Lucid Motors about the upcoming special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. Source: ggTravelDiary / Shutterstock.com The Tweet itself is nothing major. Just some more promises to build new luxury electric vehicles (EVs). However, it links off to a statement from company CEO Peter Rawlinson. Earlier this week, we proudly announced our merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV that would result in our becoming a public company and help bolster our mission to usher in a new era of luxury electric. #LucidAir #DreamAheadInvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Read more: https://t.co/EAU9a8mAGd pic.twitter.com/wGE3iOrm5w — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) February 25, 2021 In that message from the Lucid Motors CEO, he mentions the recent deal and what it means for the company. A section of that text follows. “This remarkable union provides us the resources to grow and focus on elevating the EV industry. Together we plan to expand into new markets and deliver miraculous technology that an unsuspecting world is soon to experience. We believe it’s good for Lucid, our customers, and of course the planet.” Rawlinson also provides an update on the company’s ongoing development of its Lucid Air EV. Due to the novel coronavirus, production has been delayed. That means the EV won’t come out in the spring as originally planned. Instead, production is now set to start in the second half of the year. Churchill Capital has been in the news quite a bit lately as the Lucid Motors merger news continues. Investors can catch up on CCIV with the following articles from InvestorPlace. Churchill Capital Bulls and Bears May Each Have Their Patience Rewarded Schedule a Rain Check On Your Churchill Capital Roadtrip Does Collapse of CCIV Stock Foreshadow the End of the SPAC Craze? It’s Not a Good Time to Buy Churchill Capital How CCIV Stock’s 50% Plunge Shows the Perils and Profits of SPAC Investing CCIV Stock’s SPAC Circus Is Just Background Noise CCIV stock was up 7.3% as of Friday morning. On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post CCIV Stock: One Lucid Merger Tweet Has Churchill Capital Moving Higher appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Snaps Up Record $24.7 Billion of Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought back a record $24.7 billion of its own stock last year and said there’s more to come, as the conglomerate struggled to find other ways to deploy its enormous pile of cash.The company’s purchase of $9 billion of shares in the fourth quarter matched a record set in the previous three-month period, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter to investors.“Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” Buffett, 90, said in the letter. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”Buffett’s letter, a closely-watched missive from one of the world’s most renowned investors, devoted large portions to the impact of repurchases, one of Berkshire’s biggest capital-deployment moves last year as it “made no sizable acquisitions.” He also shared his thoughts on the strategy of conglomerates, praising businesses such as Berkshire’s insurance operations and railroad.He shied away from some of the most controversial issues of the day, including politics, the pandemic and racial equality. But Buffett stood by his optimism for America, saying that progress on achieving a “more perfect union” was uneven but still moving forward.“Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” he said.There was a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up.Apple Inc. is one of Berkshire’s top three most-valuable assets, at $120 billion, Buffett said. The technology company has said it intends to repurchase its own shares as well.“The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time,” Buffett said. “The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.”Separately, Buffett acknowledged that the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year was almost entirely due to what he conceded was a “mistake” in 2016, when he paid too much for Precision Castparts. Precision is a fine company, Buffett said, but he admitted he made a big error.“I was wrong, however, in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business,” Buffett said in the letter.Stock PortfolioSwings in Berkshire’s massive $281.2 billion stock portfolio feed into the company’s net income because of an accounting technicality. That drove the figure up 23% to $35.8 billion in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.Berkshire’s Class A shares gained roughly 2.4% last year, falling short of the 16% increase in the S&P 500.The billionaire only briefly touched on one of the largest questions looming over Berkshire -- how long he might stay at the helm. He once again referenced a favorite CEO, Mrs. Blumkin, who founded Nebraska Furniture Mart. She worked until she was 103 -- “a ridiculously premature retirement age as judged by Charlie and me,” Buffett wrote, referring to Charlie Munger, 97, a Berkshire vice chairman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity

    The U.S. securities regulator on Friday suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies because of "questionable trading and social media activity," the latest in a string of temporary trading halts amid volatile trading in so-called "meme stocks." The Securities and Exchange Commission acted because none of the companies have filed any information with the regulator for over a year, it said in a statement. This is the regulator's third and largest wave of suspensions in response to social media activity.