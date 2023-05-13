9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You’re Unable To Go Fully Electric

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As many governments around the world continue to tweak targets of when to ban the sale of gas and diesel-powered vehicles, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) will — at some point — outpace those of internal combustion engine vehicles.

By 2040, most new cars sold globally will be electric, some analysts suggest. Given this scenario, it is only a matter of time before EVs soon start to fall in price. Unfortunately, consumers still have a long way to go before prices throughout the electric auto industry steady themselves. For many looking to spend less, buying a hybrid vehicle might be the cheaper, greener option.

Without taking federal EV tax credits into account, the average transaction price for a new electric vehicle was $59,739 in Jan. 2023, according to Edmunds. Fortunately, there are a number of hybrid EVs on the market that cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the following nine hybrid cars give the best bang for your buck and feature lots of standard tech and driver assistance features, plus comfortable cabins and stylish exteriors. With starting prices under $30,000, there’s even an affordable hybrid pick-up on the list.

1. 2023 Toyota Prius

Starting Price: $27,450.

Fuel Economy: 57 mpg city/56 mpg highway.

2. 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid

Starting Price: $27,490.

Fuel Economy: 42 mpg city/44 mpg highway.

3. 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Starting Price: $28,355.

Fuel Economy: 51 mpg city/53 mpg highway.

4. 2023 Ford Maverick

Starting Price: $22,595.

Fuel Economy: 40 mpg city/33 mpg highway.

5. 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Starting Price: $24,550.

Fuel Economy: 53 mpg city/56 mpg highway.

6. 2023 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Starting Price: $28,250.

Fuel Economy: 50 mpg city/54 mpg highway.

7. 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid

Starting Price: $26,590.

Fuel Economy: 53 mpg city/45 mpg highway.

8. 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Starting Price: $22,800.

Fuel Economy: 53 mpg city/46 mpg highway.

9. 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Starting Price: $27,970.

Fuel Economy: 45 mpg city/38 mpg highway.

