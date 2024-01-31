9 Best Items at Trader Joe’s, According to the Store’s Shoppers

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

For the past 15 years, Trader Joe’s has polled its shoppers to find out their favorite products across a number of categories, including snacks, appetizers, desserts and more. The popular affordable grocery chain has just announced its Customer Choice Awards winners for this year, featuring some classics and new favorites.

Here’s a look at the items that Trader Joe’s shoppers love the most.

Overall Winner: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

These spicy crunchy snacks won for best overall product as well as best snack. Runners-up in the overall category include Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, Kimbap, Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings and Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese.

Best Beverage: Apple Cider

Even though this seasonal beverage is only offered during the fall, it’s made enough of an impression during its limited availability to win in the beverage category. Trader Joe’s French Market Sparkling Lemonade took second place.

Best Cheese: Goat Cheese

Trader Joe’s has an impressive cheese selection, yet the goat cheese stood out to shoppers among all of the cheesy choices. Other customer favorites include Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip, Burrata, Toscano Cheese with Black Pepper and English Farmhouse Cheddar with Caramelized Onions.

Best Produce: Bananas

Trader Joe’s began selling individual bananas for $0.19 each 25 years ago — and they’ve kept the price the same decades later. The low price is likely what makes this item so — a-peel-ing — to bargain-loving shoppers.

Best Appetizer: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

This versatile appetizer can be enjoyed as a dip, spread or sauce. Runners-up in this category include Mac and Cheese Bites, Parmesan Pastry Pups, Greek Spanakopita and Vegetable Bird’s Nests with Soy Dipping Sauce.

Best Breakfast & Brunch Item: Hashbrowns

Making hashbrowns from scratch takes a ton of work, so shoppers probably love the convenience of this heat-and-go version.

Best Lunch & Dinner Item: Butter Chicken With Basmati Rice

This is the first year this frozen entree has been a winner in the category. It features hunks of chicken in a curry of crushed tomatoes, cream, onions, garlic, ginger and butter, paired with Basmati rice.

Best Bath, Body & Home Item: Brazil Nut Body Butter

This limited-edition body care item is only available in the summer — and even when it’s available, it’s hard to find in stock. The ultra-moisturizing body butter went viral for being an affordable dupe of Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

Best Sweet Treat: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

There’s not much better than vanilla ice cream sandwhiched between two chocolate-chip cookies — at least according to Trader Joe’s shoppers, who picked this as the store’s best dessert. Runners-up included Mint Chip Ice Cream, Hold the Cone! Chocolate Chip, Hold the Cone! Chocolate and Almond Kringle.

