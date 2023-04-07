9 Best Money-Saving Costco Deals Happening This April

BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images

Every month Costco offers deals and discounts on select items to help members save even more on its already low prices. GOBankingRates scoured the available offers to find the major discounts you can get this April on furniture, appliances, tech and more.

Here's a look at some of the best money-saving deals available at Costco this month.

HP 17.3" Touchscreen Laptop (12th Generation)

Normally priced at $899.99, this touchscreen laptop is marked down to $699.99 through April 26. It features 16GB memory and is Bluetooth-enabled.

Morrison 9-Piece Dining Set

Save $1,000 on this dining set through April 26. It's now priced at just $1,299.99.

PlayStation 5 'God of War' Bundle

This gaming deal shouldn't be missed. The bundle includes a Sony PlayStation 5 console, an additional Starlight Blue DualSense wireless controller, a DualSense charging station and a "God of War Ragnarok" voucher. The bundle normally retails for $649.99, but it's marked down to $599.99 through April 19.

Samsung Top-Load Washer With Active WaterJet and Electric Dryer Set

Save $600 on this washer-dryer set now through April 11. Both machines have a large capacity -- the washer has a 4.5 cubic-foot capacity while the dryer has a 7.4 cubic-foot capacity. The discounted price of $1,099 includes delivery and installation, haul-away service and a two-year warranty.

Bio Bidet USPA 6800 Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat

Upgrade your bathroom experience with this luxurious bidet toilet seat, which is discounted by $100 through April 26 -- you can currently get it for $199.99. It features a heated seat, warm air dryer, a wireless remote and even a nightlight.

Bose Smart Soundbar 700

Take your in-home entertainment to the next level with this Bose soundbar, which is $230 off through April 26. You can connect to the soundbar via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, and it comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in. Enjoy the discounted price of $449.99 while supplies last.

Aspire LX 40 Jet Spa

This jet spa can hold five to seven adults and comes in both brown and gray finishes, making it complimentary to any outdoor space. Now through April 26, Costco is selling the spa for $4,499.99 -- $500 off the regular price.

18-Karat Yellow Gold Woven Bracelet

Treat a loved one or yourself to this beautiful gold bracelet, normally priced at $1,699.99 but available at $1,299.99 through April 26.

Coastal Seafood Cooked Premium Seafood Collection

If you're hosting a celebratory meal, or just want to make an everyday meal feel special, this seafood collection is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It features 4.5 pounds of seafood, including 2 pounds of jumbo shrimp, 1 pound of Jonah crab claws and 1.5 pounds of cold water lobster claws. This item normally sells for $199.99, but you can get it for $159.99 through April 26.

