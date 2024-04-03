9 Best Must-Buy Walmart Items on a Middle-Class Budget

slobo / Getty Images

When you’re in the middle class, you’re bound to have a little wriggle room in your budget. But that doesn’t mean you want to spend a ton of money on everyday household items and groceries.

Check Out: The Best $20 You Can Spend at Aldi This Spring

Read Next: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

That’s where shopping at Walmart comes in. With affordable prices on everything from food to wall art to robot vacuum cleaners, you can stretch your budget a little further — and still get what you need.

Here are some things you should buy on a middle-class budget the next time you shop at Walmart.

DjordjeDjurdjevic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Art Pieces and Décor

“Did you know that Walmart sells art? It’s not pricey but it sure is functional,” said David Bakke, Budgeting Expert at DollarSanity. “They have wall art items and others that fit well with a middle-class budget. They’re affordably priced.

Learn More: 6 Expensive Grocery Items Even Frugal People Buy

For You: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

For instance, this Bathroom Decor Canvas Wall Art is aesthetically pleasing and affordable. It only costs $6.10 right now (originally $8.99). It also looks great in the bathroom or sunroom.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

©Amazon.com

Robot Vacuum Cleaner

It’s okay to splurge now and then, even if you’re trying to keep costs low. One thing that’s both practical and convenient for the household is robot vacuum cleaners, which you can get at Walmart.

Try This: 5 Food Items You Should Always Buy at Walmart

“Looking to upgrade your spring cleaning this year? Consider investing in a robot vacuum, like the iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Pro from Walmart. For $144, this robot vacuum self-empties and has a 150-minute runtime,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

“Plus, this product has a 360 LIDAR Navigation feature that automatically maps your entire home for efficiency,” she continued. “iHome is selling this product on its website for $399.99, so you’re getting a major discount by shopping through Walmart instead.”

Story continues

Rostislav_Sedlacek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Microwaves

Whether you’re going for a more modern look or a vintage aesthetic, you’ve got quite a few options when it comes to microwaves at Walmart.

“How about a functional microwave that serves as a vintage item? Believe it or not, Walmart has it. And at $60, it’s a steal and a trend steal,” said Bakke.

The Galanz 0.7 Cu ft Retro Countertop Microwave Oven currently costs $69. It comes in four different colors — blue, yellow, red, and off-white.

Antonio_Diaz / iStock.com

Select Apparel

If you’re trying to keep costs low, check out Walmart’s apparel section. You can find shirts, pants, sportswear, shoes, and accessories at everyday low prices. This is especially helpful if you have kids and don’t want to dedicate a huge part of your budget to keeping up with their growth spurts.

“For most people, there’s no difference between brands for these clothes. Going to Walmart makes a lot of sense,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money.

This is particularly true of socks and similar accessories. For example, you can get a 10-pack of No Boundaries Women’s Low-Cut Socks for less than $6.

Igor Golovniov / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Walmart+ Membership

While not a specific item, the Walmart+ Membership is a must-buy if you’re a frequent shopper.

“I’m a middle class mom and I love Walmart, especially the Walmart+ membership which gives me great value with free shipping, no minimum and free same-day grocery delivery on orders over $35,” said Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert for MySavings.

Trending Now: 8 Things You Must Buy at Aldi While on a Retirement Budget

“My Walmart+ Membership is the splurge that I find totally worth the money,” she continued. “It’s great for busy families as it saves time and money having items brought right to your door.”

©Shutterstock.com

Cleaning Products

Walmart sells an assortment of cleaning products, including all-purpose cleaners, sponges, laundry detergents and more.

“I especially love the Great Value Automatic Dishwasher Gel that is not only affordable but competes with all of the big brands at a fraction of the price,” said Cid.

This 75-ounce container costs less than $5 and can handle even the toughest grime and grease.

Cid also suggested checking out other Great Value products — both for groceries and household items. You can find low prices on everyday items.

PeopleImages / iStock.com

Groceries

When it comes to groceries, you can get a lot from Walmart Supercenter. And even smaller Walmarts will still have a decent selection of pantry staples, produce, frozen goods, and other grocery items.

“Groceries are the best items to purchase at Walmart and are a good value for your money,” said Cid.

The produce section is also surprisingly good at many locations.

“Walmart usually carries a robust produce section,” Lieberman said. “As long as it’s had time to ripen, you’ll usually be in good shape here.”

Stick with the Great Value brand for the cheapest prices on things like milk and bread. If you’d prefer something more name-brand, like Nature’s Own, look for discounts or sales — you never know when you might score a great deal on something you need.

SolStock / Getty Images

Wagon Stroller

Stepping away from food and outside, Walmart has a lot to offer when it comes to outdoor equipment and toys, including wagon strollers.

Be Aware: The Best $20 You Can Spend at Dollar Tree, According to Superfans

“If you’re planning any outdoor events with your kids in the warmer months, a wagon stroller could be an amazing addition to your fleet. You can grab the Jeep Deluxe Wrangler Wagon Stroller with Cooler Bag and Parent Organizer from Walmart for only $299.99,” Landau said. “The manufacturer, Delta Children, sells this item for $399.99, making Walmart a great choice to save money.”

Tina Zupancic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Treadmill

Even if you’re busy and don’t have a lot of time, having a quality treadmill can help keep you fit at home. Although they typically have a fairly hefty price tag, you can get some reasonably priced ones from Walmart.

“Walmart sells the NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 iFIT-enabled Treadmill with 14-inch Pivoting Touchscreen for $1,799. NordicTrack has made its name in the home gym space as a reputable manufacturer of high-tech gym equipment, so you know you’re getting a quality item,” Landau said. “Dick’s Sporting Goods offers the same item for $1,999.98, making Walmart the best choice for a deal on this pricey equipment.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Must-Buy Walmart Items on a Middle-Class Budget