9 Best Target Items To Stock Up On For Valentine’s Day

jimkruger / iStock.com

Time is still on your side to shop for Valentine’s Day essentials! Shoppers heading on a Target run will be able to pick up everything they need for a charming Valentine’s Day celebration without worrying about breaking the bank.

I Stopped Shopping at Walmart: Here’s Why It Was a Good Money Move

Learn More: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

GOBankingRates rounded up nine items at Target worth buying for Valentine’s Day which all have price tags under $10. Add these Target must-haves to your cart — and stock up if you need extras.

©Target

Spritz Valentine Dinner Plates

Hosting a Valentine’s Day party for the kids or your besties? Make sure you have enough Spritz Valentine dinner plates for everyone in attendance.

These dinner paper plates are big enough to fit Valentine’s Day-themed dishes and desserts and offer sturdy support for easy cleanup. Each package includes 20 paper plates, which breaks down to Target shoppers paying about 15 cents per plate.

View: 8 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Sam’s Club This Winter

Related: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi in January 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Target

Spritz Valentine Lunch Napkins

There is a wide variety of Spritz Valentine-themed napkins available at Target, but the red and white heart print design napkins stood out to us as a major bargain for shoppers.

This specific set of disposable napkins comes in a 30-count package compared to other packages which only had 20-count napkins. Opting to buy this set gives shoppers more bang for their buck and 10 more opportunities to quickly clean up any crumbs and light spills.

Discover: 10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2024

©Target

Spritz Heart Shaped Bowls

Target shoppers planning to host Valentine’s Day parties will likely add a few of these Spritz heart-shaped bowls to their shopping carts.

Story continues

Each set includes two bowls in red and pink colors, breaking the cost down to paying about $1.50 per bowl. Use these bowls to serve up your favorite heart-shaped snacks, chocolates or any other treats you love.

©Target

Spritz Valentine’s Cello Bags

Planning to pass out gift bags to a classroom or at the office? These Spritz Valentine’s cello bags are just what you need to package Valentine’s Day cards, sweets and treats with love.

Not only do you receive 12 cello bags with purchase, but you also get enough love labels and twist ties to make gift wrapping a breeze from start to finish.

And More: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in January 2024

©Target

Spritz Valentine Cups

Planning to make a big batch of fruity punch at your Valentine’s Day get together? Your Target shopping cart is gonna need several sleeves of disposable cups for its guests.

These Spritz cups feature a swoonworthy heart design and are easy to toss after use. Each package includes 10 cups and when we crunch the numbers, this comes out to about 30 cents spent per cup.

©Target

Pillsbury Funfetti Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix

If your pantry is running low on, or doesn’t have, Pillsbury Funfetti chocolate fudge brownie mix, this is your sign to pick up a box at Target.

Priced at $2.99, this sweet brownie mix only requires using a few other ingredients and following three simple steps until you have freshly baked brownies. Bring them to school to surprise the kids or take them to work for your colleagues to enjoy.

Add To Cart: 7 Must-Buy Grocery Items at Aldi in January

©Target

PAW Patrol Valentine’s Exchange Cards

If your kiddo is a PAW Patrol fan, they’ll love passing out these Valentines during their classroom card exchange.

Each card set includes 32 Valentines with 32 tattoos and 48 heart seals for just $2.50. All told, each card with its own set of trimmings only costs Target shoppers about eight cents per card.

©Target

Haribo Valentine’s Gummi Candy

Bring gummi bears to the classroom Valentine exchange!

Haribo’s gummi candy Valentine exchange set includes 25 mini pouches of gummi bears inside every box. Each bag features a To/From place to write your name and pass out to the class. When we crunch the numbers, Target shoppers pay about 20 cents per pouch.

I’m a Costco Superfan: These Are The 5 Highest Quality Kirkland Food Items

©Target

Utz Valentine’s Pretzel Exchange Snacks

Every Valentine’s Day snack spread needs sweet and salty pairings. Inside each mini bag of Utz’s Valentine treat bags, you’ll find pretzels shaped like x’s and o’s.

Every box of these limited-time Utz’s pretzels includes 35 mini treat bags inside which comes out to about 17 cents per snack bag. As a bonus, each bag includes To/From labels for added ease in gifting them.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Best Target Items To Stock Up On For Valentine’s Day