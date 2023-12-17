9 Bestselling Electronics This Holiday Season

recep-bg / Getty Images

Each holiday season you receive a deluge of emails with deals on electronics and other hot gift ideas. It can be difficult to know where to even start shopping. Sometimes it helps to get a read on what the bestselling items are because popularity is often earned by the quality of the brand or product.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Read: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

We’ve narrowed down the bestselling electronics items this holiday season for you, some of which might surprise you.

Sponsored: The Results Are In: Is your bank one of the best of the year?

HP Wireless DeskJet Printer

Price: $39.99

Get the people on your list practical gifts that everyone will love, like this HP DeskJet 2734e all-in-one inkjet printer. Small, wireless and Energy Star certified, this petite printer comes prefilled with three months of Instant Ink. It can print 5.5 pages per minute in color or 7.5 pages per minute in black and white and it won’t take up too much space on your desk.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

Portable Steamer for Clothes

Price: $36.79

For people who travel frequently or have a lot of nice work clothing that wrinkles easily, this foldable, portable steamer quickly allows you to restore rumpled clothing to a perfectly steamed flat state in minutes. And you don’t have to store any bulky equipment, either. It heats up in about 20 seconds, is very easy to use and is compatible for 110 to 120 volts in countries like the U.S. and Canada. It is not, however, compatible with European outlets.

Backbone One for iPhone and Android

Price: $99.99

Gamers will rejoice at finding this in their holiday gifts. The second generation Backbone One allows you to adapt an Android or iPhone into a gaming console with a quick snap. You’ll just need to play games that support the controllers, including mobile native titles, Xbox and many more. The associated Backbone app also helps you neatly arrange your content library and game streaming services. USB-C charging.

Story continues

Echo Show 5

Price: $39.99

If you want an easily accessible way to stream shows, listen to podcasts, display photos, and entertain video calling all in one simple device, the latest model of the Echo Show 5, the 3rd generation, released in 2023, is a great choice and super affordable at just around $40. You can even connect it to your home security system to monitor happenings when you’re away from home. This version comes in glacier white.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds

Price: $199

The Apple AirPods Pro show no sign of slowing down in popularity. This second generation version has an increased noise cancellation function, as well as transparency mode when you need to hear what’s around you, adaptive audio, and Bluetooth capacity. It comes with USB-C Charging. It also comes with four pairs of silicone tips for a customizable experience.

Joy-Con Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch

Price: $79.99

Gaming never goes out of style, for kids and adults alike. Don’t fall behind the times by missing out on these Nintendo Switch-compatible joy-con wireless controllers for left and right hands. These will win over your gaming lover with their neon red and neon blue colors, and their perfect functionality.

Etekcity Digital Bluetooth Scale

Price: $23.99

It’s that time of year when people start looking to make health changes for the New Year. Old-fashioned scales just tell you your weight, but this Etekcity digital scale does much more. By connecting to the app, in one fell swoop you can check for body weight, fat and muscle rations, BMI, and overall body composition. It’s Bluetooth and compatible with Apple Watch, Fitbits and other smart devices.

Bose Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Price: $229.00

One of the most popular brands of noise-canceling headphones is always a great gift to put under the tree, though you might want to hurry, given how popular these Bose earphones are. For people who prefer a more total canceling experience that earbuds just can’t deliver, the Quiet Comfort 45 wireless over-the-ear headphones in triple black are great for taking on airplanes, trains or noisy environments where you need true quiet or distraction.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying 2-in-1 Robot

Price: $499

It’s hard to remember how people used to vacuum before Roomba came along. This bagless iRobot Roomba combo is a 2-in-1 robot with self-emptying capacity in the color graphite. It can vacuum wet or dry and weigh only seven pounds, with a seven-inch vacuuming pathway. This model may not be ideal for pet hair, but it can dock and recharge itself and navigate your home on its own, no matter the floor type. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Bestselling Electronics This Holiday Season