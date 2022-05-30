$9+ Billion Global Healthcare ERP Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 6.4% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, owing to stringent regulations proposed by healthcare organization associations, the need for healthcare ERP is considered to be an important factor for major hospitals and medical centers. Also, the growing e-prescription trends in the healthcare sector are driving the Healthcare ERP Market . With the successful implementation of healthcare ERP, major companies are taking keen interests in the management systems, data and statics, and backup.



The Global Market revenue value stood at USD 6.31 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Healthcare ERP Market size is expected to reach USD 9.16 Billion by the year 2028 and is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Rapid Adoption of Healthcare ERP

With the growing economic crisis and increasing market demand, major reforms are currently taking place in the healthcare sector. The need for quality healthcare and operational efficiency, with reduction in costs and optimizing back-end operations is considered to be an important factor for implementing healthcare ERP in hospitals and medical facilities.

In 2019, according to Oracle Netsuite, 67% of distributors and manufacturers described their implementation of healthcare ERP as successful. Companies that had very successful healthcare ERP implementations noted internal organizational elements like support from management, good change management programs and due diligence as primary reasons for success. Thus, in the forecast years the need for Healthcare ERP Market is expected to flourish.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Healthcare ERP market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% during the forecast period.

The Healthcare ERP market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 6.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.16 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Healthcare ERP market.



Segmentation of the Global Healthcare ERP Market:

Offering Solutions Services

Applications Inventory & Material Management Supply Chain & Logistics Management Patient Relationship Management Finance & Billing Others

End Users Hospitals Clinics Long & Short-Term Facilities Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-erp-market-1589

Driver: Technology and Digitalization Broden Healthcare ERP

In today's digitized world healthcare organizations are looking ways to improve quality of operational efficiency and patient care. The search for cost-effective technologies to achieve these goals and optimizing their back-end operations is major concerns of healthcare organizations. It is necessary for these organizations to organised their information flow and communication. For instance, according to a recent Cardinal Health survey, 40% of healthcare organizations stated that they have had to cancel surgeries due to lack of supplies while another 69% needed to delay cases due to missing supplies. Digitization in ERP solution can address such issues and many others faced by hospitals.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Healthcare ERP Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. The growing demand is attributed to the strong healthcare infrastructure, developed economy, centralized healthcare insurance and other factors. Also, countries such as the U.S. and Canada have strengthened their ERP solutions domain to the far most advanced stage. This makes it easy and cost effective to implement healthcare ERP in their countries.

is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing economy of the developing countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, and others is promoting startups for investing in healthcare ERP. This region is still facing problems with healthcare such as political issues, insufficient funds, pandemics, and others. To streamline these problems, the need for healthcare ERP can play a vital role.

List of Prominent Players in Healthcare ERP Market:

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

Azalea Health

Central BOS LLC

CPSI

Deskera

Elinext Group

Focus Softnet Pvt. Ltd.

Infor

Infosys Limited

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Microsoft

Oracle

Premier

Rootstock Software

Sage Group PLC

SAP

The HCI Group (Tech Mahindra Limited)

Wipro Limited

Workday Inc.



Recent Developments:

January 2021, SAP and Microsoft announced their strategic alliance and plans to integrate SAP’s intelligent suite of software solutions with Microsoft Teams.

