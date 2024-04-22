9 Budget-Friendly Things To Do in America at Least Once in Your Life

©Shutterstock.com

Chances are you’ve dreamed of visiting far-off places like the Eiffel Tower or Mount Olympus, but there are so many amazing things to do right here in America, too. Before you pay thousands of dollars to travel the world, consider looking in your own backyard — you’ll find plenty of fun stuff to do.

To make the most of your vacation time, be sure to take advantage of what the U.S. has to offer and consider these nine budget-friendly trips that you really should take at least once in your lifetime.

Roll a Strike at Koz’s Mini Bowl in Milwaukee

With pint-size pins, balls you can palm and diminutive lanes, duckpin bowling (or mini-bowling) is a shrunken-down version of the standard game that’s hard not to love. Despite that, it’s somewhat of a rarity in the U.S, with lanes found primarily in a handful of East Coast states.

But nowhere does the game get more lovable than at Koz’s Mini Bowl, a true gem of a Milwaukee dive bar, which claims to be the last original duckpin bowling alley in the U.S. (and has been continuously operating as a pub or tavern since the 1880s). This family-friendly joint brims with Wisconsin nostalgia, and at just $5 per game, it’s hard to find a more budget-friendly diversion for a Milwaukee evening.

Confine Yourself at the Old LA Zoo

LA’s Griffith Park is best known for the beautiful Griffith Observatory and the iconic Hollywood sign. Far less known but more fascinating is that the 4,200-acre park is also home to the abandoned ruins of the Griffith Park Zoo, or Old LA Zoo, which operated from 1912 to 1966.

Animals no longer inhabit the confines of the problem-plagued zoo, so visitors can now freely (and for free!) explore its dilapidated enclosures while getting a glimpse into outdated approaches to animal encounters.

Hike to the Bottom of the Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon holds a solid spot on many a bucket list. But while most people drive to the lookout at the top of the canyon, Brittany Betts, a travel expert with FloridaPanhandle.com, said that not enough people make the trek to the bottom.

“I think that everyone should hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and camp out at least once in their life,” Betts said. “There’s a hotel at the bottom if that is what you prefer, but there’s also nothing quite like looking at the stars above the canyon from a tent.”

Entrance fees to the canyon are $30, and fees on the canyon floor include a $10 backcountry permit fee and just $5 camp fee per person per night. The Phantom Ranch lodge has cabins and dorms for $70-200.

“Comparing it to other places, it’s definitely on the more affordable side, but still a full-on experience,” Betts said.

Hit the Road on Route 66

“For an authentic American adventure, a Route 66 road trip is my top budget-friendly recommendation that everyone should experience at least once,” said Kelly Sullivan, managing partner, resort developer and owner at Kokomo Botanical Resort.

“There’s a reason it’s an iconic part of Americana. Driving along the open road, you get to experience the diversity of American landscapes, from the deserts of Arizona to the Great Plains of Oklahoma, all while soaking in a bit of nostalgic 1950s charm along the way,” she said.

Keep an eye out for quirky roadside attractions like the Blue Whale of Catoosa, the Wagon Wheel Motel, and giant sculptures erected in various towns along the route.

“Stopping at classic diners, drive-ins, and dives for a burger, shake or slice of pie is a must,” said Sullivan. “The best part is you can do it all at your own pace on a budget by renting an affordable car, packing snacks, and staying at retro motels for under $100 a night.”

Pay Homage to Pizza

New York may have some of the most world-famous slices, but Philly is where you’ll find the world’s first pizza museum and a Guinness-certified collection of pizza memorabilia.

Pizza Brain’s Museum of Pizza Culture in Philadelphia is a floor-to-ceiling temple of pizza worship, showcasing the humble pie’s representation across music, art, toys, books, collectibles and more. And of course, you can satiate your inevitable pizza craving with one of their restaurant’s venerable thin crust slices.

Hail to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Travel blogger Kerri Baugh of Bon Voyage With Kids has a special fondness for visiting Memphis, Tennessee. And if you do one thing there, she said, “Go to Graceland.”

“As the king of rock ‘n’ roll, and someone who had such a major influence on American music, and culture, and was and still is an icon, Elvis Presley’s home and complex are well worth the visit,” Baugh said.

Adult ticket prices range from around $50 to tour his Memphis entertainment complex and private airplanes (free for kids 4 and under), up to $240 for a deluxe VIP package.

“This experience is very moving and special, giving visitors a whole new appreciation for the man, artist, and his contributions to the world. It is an experience everyone should do at least once,” Baugh said. “If you aren’t an Elvis fan, you will be after a visit to Graceland.”

Go ‘Wild’ for Hot Springs

A top item that should be on every budget traveler’s list, according to travel blogger Amber Haggerty of Amber Everywhere, is a visit to a natural hot spring.

“I was completely blown away when I visited a natural hot spring for the first time in Taos, New Mexico. It was a low-lying pool with only about 18 inches of water set right along the Rio Grande. The area had obviously been made into a man-made pool, but it consisted only of rocks as a barrier and was very obviously wild,” Haggerty said.

“I’ve since visited other wild hot springs in Colorado, and it’s an unforgettable experience. They’re typically set next to rivers, so you can listen to the water rush by while you soak. Aside from the cost to get there, wild hot springs are completely free (and therefore completely budget friendly!),” she said.

Two of Haggerty’s favorite spots are Manby Hot Springs in New Mexico (a challenging, but rewarding hike), and Nathan’s Hippy Dip Hot Spring in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

Take a River Walk in San Antonio

San Antonio’s star attraction is its 15-mile stretch of parks and walking paths that run along the San Antonio River through the downtown area and beyond. The San Antonio River Walk connects many of the city’s other visitor destinations, like the Arneson River Theatre, the La Villita Historic Arts Village, and the city’s five UNESCO Heritage Spanish colonial missions (the Alamo is one of them) — not to mention countless spots to shop, eat and drink.

Walking is of course free, and at any given time you’re likely to encounter the River Walk’s many parades, festivals and other celebrations throughout the year.

Listen to the World’s Largest Musical Instrument

There are caves and caverns worth exploring across the United States, but only one of them can call itself an enormous musical instrument. That honor belongs to the vast Luray Caverns in Virginia’s Appalachian Mountains, thanks to its so-called Great Stalacpipe Organ nestled within its chambers.

Designed in 1956 by a Pentagon engineer and mathematician named Leland Sprinkle, the organ operates through a series of small electric hammers that tap various stalactites throughout 3.5 acres of the cave, causing them to reverberate in different musical notes. The result is a geologic wonder that can play Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata.

Admission to the caverns ranges from $17 to $34 (free for kids under 6), which also grants visitors access to other Luray attractions, including its Car & Carriage Caravan Museum and Shenandoah Heritage Village.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Budget-Friendly Things To Do in America at Least Once in Your Life