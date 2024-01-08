9 Bulk Food Items You Should Buy at Costco This Winter

Fang Zheng / iStock.com

Running low on pantry staples this month? It’s time to make a Costco shopping run.

Now through January 21, Costco members will receive unbeatable discounts on everything from breakfast essentials to must-haves for packing school lunches. Don’t forget to add these bulk food items to your Costco shopping list.

Honey Nut Cheerios

Start the morning off right with this breakfast favorite.

Each two-box package of Honey Nut Cheerios is now $2.80 off its original online price of $10.99. When we crunch the numbers, this means Costco members pay about $4.10 per cereal bag, and each bag is nearly 2 lbs.

Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen

Swap expensive takeout for Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen, which makes delicious noodle soup in just four minutes when you microwave it at home.

Originally priced online at $13.99, Costco members receive $3.60 in savings. Each package includes six ramen bowls, which breaks down to paying around $1.73 per bowl.

Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

Whether you’re whipping up a PB&J sandwich or baking a delicious dessert, it’s always a good idea to keep plenty of Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter on hand.

Costco members receive $3.30 in manufacturer’s savings off the original price of $12.99 for the two-count Skippy peanut butter. This means you’re spending about $4.85 per peanut butter canister.

Nature Valley Sweet and Salty Granola Bars

Fuel up your snacking game! Originally priced online at $18.99, Costco members receive $5 in savings on their purchase of Nature Valley Sweet and Salty Granola Bars.

Each box contains 48 bars, which means shoppers only pay roughly 29 cents per granola bar.

Season Skinless & Boneless Sardines in Olive Oil

Season Skinless and Boneless Sardines are the perfect, protein-packed addition to dinnertime — add ’em into pasta dishes or swap them for chicken in a Caesar salad.

Costco members receive $3 in savings off the original price of $13.99. Each package includes six tins of sardines which comes out to paying about $1.83 per tin.

MadeGood Granola Minis

On-the-go snackers will love MadeGood Granola Minis, which features 12 chocolate chip and 12 mixed berry pouches inside every box.

Costco members will also love the savings. Originally priced online for $14.49, shoppers receive $4 off the price. With 24 pouches inside each box, Costco members pay just 44 cents per granola pouch.

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats

Turn a tough day around with sweet Rice Krispies Treats. Costco members receive $4 off Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats’ original price of $15.99.

There are 60 treats inside each box. When we do the math, this breaks down to paying just 20 cents per yummy snack.

Nature’s Garden Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs

Whether you’re planning a long weekend trip or need some extra snacks for the kids’ sporting events, Costco shoppers can’t go wrong with stocking up on Nature’s Garden Organic Trail Mix.

Originally priced online at $14.99, Costco members receive $3.50 in savings. Each package includes 24 packs of multi-flavors including heart healthy mix, Omega-3 deluxe mix and cranberry health mix. That’s about 48 cents per snack pack.

Mott’s Fruit Snacks

Made with real fruit and vegetable juice, Mott’s Fruit Snacks are a staple for school lunches and snacks for adults.

Costco members receive $4 in manufacturer’s savings off the original price of $14.99. Each box includes 90 fruit snacks, which means Costco shoppers only pay about 12 cents per fruit pouch.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Bulk Food Items You Should Buy at Costco This Winter