While not typically the most favorable time of the year to buy a car, dealers like to start spring with budding incentives to stimuulate sales. At the very least, you’ll find a much healthier new car market than a year ago, with inventories replenished and deals to be made.

Check Out: 10 Bestselling Used Cars of 2024

Read Next: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Whether you call them vehicle rebates, cash allowances, customer cash or bonus cash offers, cash-back incentives are price discounts taken off the sticker price. Before you go out buying, check whether cash incentives are worth more than the reduced financing deals on offer. And don’t discount great lease incentives, even if you’re determined to buy.

Additionally, make sure to look for “anytime” incentives from certain brands, like military, student or frontline worker discounts — work any angle to which you’re entitled to get a deal. And always be looking for new incentives popping up on manufacturer’s sites and in local dealership ads.

Here are nine of the best new car incentives and rebates running now until April 30.

Learn More: 6 Cars That Seem Expensive but Rarely Need Repairs

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

9 New Cars With the Best Incentives for Spring

2024 Acura Integra

$31,800 MSRP

1.9% APR for 24-36 months

$500 total cash (Competitor Conquest Offer)

Expires Apr. 30

As Edmunds pointed out, the Integra is pricier than the “uncomfortably similar” Honda Si, but the roomy powerhouse hatchback is purchasable with 1.9% APR financing. The Competitor Conquest offer of $500 is available to qualified current owners of a 2014 or newer Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota or Volkswagen vehicle.

2024 Kia EV6

$31,800 MSRP

0% APR for 60 months

$7,500 total cash (Customer Cash), $750 (Owner Loyalty Bonus)

Expires Apr. 30

Big spring deals are available from Kia, including 0% financing for five years on the EV6. A full $7,500 in Customer Cash from Kia America must be applied toward the purchase of a new 2024 EV6, but it will make up for missing out on a EV tax credit for this model.

Story continues

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

$50,195 MSRP

$7,500 total cash (Ultium Promise Bonus Cash)

Expires Apr. 30

Although this offer excludes models eligible for the IRA Clean Vehicle Federal Tax Credit, you can get the $7,500 equivalent in Ultium Promise Bonus Cash until April 30 (GM is offering this cash on 2023 and 2024 Cadillac Lyriq models too). Using a different platform than the regular Blazer, the EV has a range of 279 miles and is very competitive in its electric SUV class.

2024 Honda CR-V

$29,500 MSRP

2.9% APR for 36 months

$500 total cash (HFS Lease Loyalty)

Expires Apr. 30

There’s not much in the way of cash incentives from Honda right now, but with the average auto loan interest rates across all credit profiles ranging from 5.64% to 14.78% for new cars, per MarketWatch, Hondas at 2.9% APR financing are worth looking at. A $500 HFS Lease Loyalty offer is available for those leasing only, per TrueCar.

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

$21,435 MSRP

1.9% APR for 48 months

$500 total cash (VW College Graduate Program)

Expires Apr. 30

One of the most affordable and safest compact sedans sold today, the Jetta gives drivers great fuel economy, a spacious cabin, user-friendly controls and a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. With financing as low as 1.9% (for highly qualified customers), VW also offers a conditional College Graduate incentive of $500 to eligible buyers.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

$26,600 MSRP

$299/month lease for 36 months

Expires Apr. 30

The Equinox is the third best-selling compact SUV in the U.S., behind the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, according to Kelley Blue Book. This might have something to do to its competitive pricing, but it’s a comfortable SUV that does every well. The Equinox is on for a respectable lease of $299 per month for three years ($2609 due at signing).

2024 Subaru Solterra

$44,995 MSRP

0.0%-3.9% APR

$1,000 total cash (Mobility Assist), $7,500 EV tax credit on lease only

Although Kelley Blue Book complains of a mediocre driving range and charge times (although 2024 models have improved charging performance), the Solterra is a compelling EV equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. Nationwide 0% APRs expire Apr. 2, but a quick search of local deals shows APRs up to 3.9% right now. The 2024 Solterra will qualify for applicable federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for leasers — and the Mobility Assist Program provides reimbursement of up to $1,000 to help qualifying owners get necessary vehicle modification they might require due to physical disabilities.

2023 Honda Ridgeline

$38,800 MSRP

0.9% APR for 24-36 months

Expires Apr. 30

If you’re buying new, don’t restrict yourself to 2024 models. Not only can you get worthy 2023 models with MSRPs slashed considerably, but one-year-old models come with lower APRs. A 2023 Ridgeline can be had with 0.9% APR financing for 36 months, per Kelley Blue Book. The same 2024 model is financing for 2.9%.

2024 Acura MDX

$50,150 MSRP

1.9% APR for 24-36 months

$1,500 total cash (Loyalty Offer)

Expires Apr. 30

The nimble, tech-heavy MDX isn’t as luxe as its competitors, but with three-row seating, a powerful 355-hp V6 engine and standard all-wheel drive, it’s a great choice at 1.9% APR for 24 or 36 months. The $1,500 total cash is a loyalty incentive available to qualified current owners of a 2014 or newer Acura. The Acura RDX and TLX are also on for 1.9% APR with conditional incentives of $750 and $1,000, respectively.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 New Cars With the Best Incentives for Spring 2024