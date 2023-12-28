These 9 Cars Just Became Available to Import in 2024 — How Much Does It Cost?

©Shutterstock.com

Every country has different manufacturing and safety regulations it imposes on items it produces, and on what it imports. In the United States, foreign cars older than 25 years are exempt from certain safety and emissions standards that apply to newer vehicles.

Read: 12 Car Brands That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

As the U.S. Customs and Border Protection notes, “classic or antique vehicles are exempt from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Transportation (DOT) pollution and safety requirements,” which means that every year, a new slew of cars finally become eligible for importation to the U.S.

The 25-year period runs from the date of the vehicle’s manufacture, and as such a bumper crop of cars made in 1999 will be available for the first time stateside throughout 2024.

Cost of Importing Cars to the U.S.

According to Progressive, vehicles over 25 years old are typically exempt from DOT and EPA regulations. However, if a car doesn’t meet certain U.S. safety and emissions standards for some reason, it will need to be modified at the owner’s cost.

Shipping costs will also need to be factored in, which can vary depending on the distance towed and traveled, size of vehicle and shipping container, shipping route and port fees. Expect to pay a few thousands for this. The car will also need to be fully cleaned before shipping.

Foreign-made vehicles imported into the U.S., whether new or used, for personal use or for sale, are subject to duty at 2.5% for cars, 25% for trucks and 2.4% (or free) for motorcycles, per U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Additionally, sales tax, titling and registration will need to be paid, which will vary depending on the state in which you live.

Nine Cars Available to Import to the U.S. in 2024

Some of the models listed below have already been driven in the U.S. at modifiable kits or under the “Show or Display” rule (an exemption “to the United States Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards that allows certain cars to be privately imported if they are deemed historically or technologically significant,” per Road & Track), but come 2024, these nine that can be imported full-built and with less restrictions.

Story continues

1) Audi A2

According to HotCars.com, the Audi A2 won’t be sought after by many import enthusiasts in the U.S., even though its eligible without restrictions in 2024. The compact MPV was cheap to run but expensive to buy and repair and, as such, never fully caught on with a discerning buying public.

2) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI

U.S. drivers will get the chance to import the rally-inspired Lancer Evo VI in 2024, and there should be some available, despite its short production run. As Rallycars.com has reported, at least 2500 models were produced to get Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile Group GT3 class approval.

3) Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)

The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R is an iconic Japanese sports car that came with a turbocharged 6-cylinder and advanced technology when it was introduced in January 1999.

4) Noble M10

While many of the vehicles on this list are long-discontinued and limited, none are as exclusive as the two-door, two-seat Noble M10 convertible, which was built in a limited run of … six! Chances are you won’t be seeing this collector’s fancy when you’re popping out for a grocery run next year.

5) Pagoni Zonda

As Autoshippers noted, the Pagoni Zonda is a one-of-a-kind marvel of design and engineering, “a work of art on wheels” that delivers a driving experience unlike any other. Handcrafted in Italy, the Zonda is an exceedingly rare car (about 200-300 produced in total).

6) Porsche 911 GT3 (996.1)

The 996.1’s appeal is clear and sure to ignite enthusiasm from drivers and collectors in the U.S. who were denied owning one 25 years ago. Blending race car technology and road-tested practicality, this 911 GT3 is equipped with a Hans Mezger-designed “flat-six naturally aspirated engine, producing 360HP and 273lb-ft of torque,” per Autoshippers.

7) Subaru Impreza WRX STI S201

Not considered street legal until April 2024, Subaru Tecnica International (STI) production for the S201 was limited to 300 units. With its distinctive hood scoop and rear wing, the S201 STI is a sleek and powerful ride that turbo boosted close to 300 hp.

8) TVR Tuscan Speed Six

According to CarBuzz, 1,677 Tuscans were produced between 1999 and 2006. While there are comparables — most notably, the AC Cobra and Dodge Viper — they fall short to “one of the most scintillating drivers’ sports cars wrapped up in a gorgeous orgy of curves, drama and spectacle,” per HotCars.

9) Ultima GTR

Read: 8 Electric Cars To Avoid Buying

This British-built, Lee Noble-designed supercar looked and sped like a Le Mans race car. Available as kits in the U.S. for years — without an engine and subject to state road-ready restrictions — this speed-focused dazzler can be imported, engine attached, starting very soon.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 9 Cars Just Became Available to Import in 2024 — How Much Does It Cost?