9 Cars You Should Never Buy New

Michael Engelmeyer / Toyota

Buying a new car may seem tempting — after all, not much is better than that luxurious new car smell and the satisfying feel of flawless leather seats! But purchasing used is often the smarter financial move. Without the pleasures of a showroom-fresh vehicle, you can divert thousands from the rapidly depreciating new car price into your savings account instead.

GOBankingRates spoke to auto experts about reliable models that are much better deals preowned. Here are nine cars they recommend buying used instead of new and how much you can save.

David Dewhurst Photography / Toyota

Toyota Camry

Used Price: $12,000 – $15,000 (2018 model)

New Price: $30,000

“Camrys are extremely durable,” said Mark Beneke of Westland Auto Sales. “During their first five years, they depreciate at a rapid pace but after that period the vehicles retain their value very well.”

This means you can drive a Camry for many years and still resell it at a decent price later on. Opting for a six-year-old Camry can save you 50-60% compared to buying new.

©Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Elantra

Used Price: $8,000 – $10,000 (2018 model)

New Price: $25,000

Hyundais like the Elantra provide reliability at an affordable price, especially when purchased used. “Older models are very durable, fuel efficient, easy to maintain and at a fraction of the cost,” said Beneke.

You can get a six-year-old Elantra for 60-70% less than new.

©Mazda

Mazda 3

Used Price: $10,000 – $13,000 (2018 model)

New Price: $28,000

Mazdas depreciate quickly so they can be scored for deep discounts used. “This is great for those who are interested in getting a vehicle they can depend on for a long time at a very affordable price tag,” shared Beneke.

Buying a six-year-old Mazda 3 saves you over 50% compared to new.

©Toyota

Toyota Tacoma

Used Price: $24,000 – $28,000 (2018 model)

New Price: $38,000+

The Tacoma has one of the strongest resale values on the market. “Even a 2001 model today is more expensive than many 2010 [or newer] of other brands,” noted Beneke.

Their durability makes preowned Tacomas hold value but still offer up to 35% savings versus new.

©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Silverado

Used Price: $24,000 – $28,000 (2018 model)

New Price: $60,000+

Brand-new Silverado trucks are pricey. However, according to Beneke, “A five- to 10-year-old model has a very long life still left in it without needing to break the bank.”

Opting for a six-year-old Silverado nets you around 50% savings over new.

©Honda

Honda Accord

Used Price: $14,000 – $17,000 (2018 model)

New Price: $28,000

Known for longevity, Accords retain value well as they age. “They also perform well with our clientele as far as safety, durability and affordability,” said Beneke.

A six-year-old Accord costs 35-45% less than buying new.

©Honda

Honda Civic

Used Price: $13,500 – $16,000 (five years old)

New Price: $22,550

“The Honda Civic is an economical, reliable and practical car,” said John Lin, car mechanic and owner of JBMotor Works. “Buying a 2018 used Civic with about 40,000 miles will only run you about $15,500 which is much cheaper than a brand-new 2022 model at over $22,550.”

©Toyota

Toyota RAV4

Used Price: $19,000 – $23,500 (2018 model)

New Price: $29,175

Lin recommends the RAV4 used since it “holds its value very well and is a top pick for a reliable, long-lasting crossover SUV.”

A 2018 RAV4 with 50,000 miles sells for up to 25% less than new.

©Subaru

Subaru Outback

Used Price: $22,000 (2018 model)

New Price: $26,810

The Subaru Outback retains value well. “It has fewer problems than many other used cars,” Lin said.

A 2018 Outback sells for 18% less than new.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Cars You Should Never Buy New