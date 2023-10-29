9 Cheap Seasonal Items at Dollar Tree Only Available in the Winter

Everybody’s favorite affordable store is ready to make the transition from fall to winter with a bevy of new seasonal items.

Whether you’re planning for holiday celebrations and gift giving, decorating for the season, or just ready to sink into some cozy winter days, Dollar Tree has a number of items for you that you can’t get in other seasons:

DIY Wreath Supplies

Whether you celebrate a holiday or just like to decorate your house to reflect season hues and tones, Dollar Tree has a variety of supplies on sale right now to help you beautify your home, inside and out. Wreaths in particular make a festive choice in winter, and Dollar Tree has many suggestions for DIY wreaths.

To make the Winter Deco Mesh Wreath, you can pick up the following supplies, at $1.25 each, and follow the instructions on their blog for assemblage:

1 Round 9″ or 12″ Wreath

2 Deco Mesh Rolls (White)

1 Deco Mesh Roll (Silver)

2 Packs of Chenille Stems

1 Battery-Operated LED Light Set (Takes 2 “AA” Batteries)

2 Floral Bushes (Glitter Coral or Glitter Berries)

1 Pack of Silver Ornaments (Optional)

Christmas Gnomes

Another cute decor idea is Christmas gnomes, cute little bearded creatures that spiff up a living room, hearth, or around a Christmas tree. Nine-inch tabletop gnomes sit as a centerpiece on any table or mantle. These come in three hat colors, silver, red, or green, with gray beards for $1.25 each. Or check out these quaint metal bobblehead gnomes, at just over 11 inches tall. These gnomes come in either a gold, red, or green hat, and are carrying either a bell, a tree, or a gift. These hearty little gentlemen are $3.00 a piece.

Blue and White Pearlized Star-Shaped Foil Balloons

For folks throwing a Hanukkah celebration, or just celebrating the lovely hues of winter, blue and white pearlized star-shaped foil balloons (which require helium) are available for just $1.50 per balloon. These add color and a sense of celebration to any room.

Tinsel Garland

While on the topic of celebrations, from Christmas and Hanukkah to Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve, Dollar Store is the go-to place for holiday decor and bling. Nine-foot-long tinsel garlands in red, gold, silver and green are a quick and bright way to add pop and pizazz to any room, or even outdoors on a porch or around windows. Each garland is just $1.25 per nine-foot length.

Dolls

With the Barbie movie making such a splash recently, poseable dolls are likely to be back in fashion this holiday season. Dollar Tree sells poseable Barbie-like dolls in cute fashions in several different skin tones. These 11-inch dolls are just $1.25 each. Some of them also come with accessories, such as purses and shoes for the same price.

Doll Accessories

You can also pick up a variety of adorable accessories for the poseable dolls, including fashion gowns, other outfit sets, shoes, Mattel purses and jewelry sets, and a fashion accessories closet to hold all these items or sets is just $1.25 each.

Winter Mittens

Cold weather means it’s time for cozy clothing, and Dollar Tree accommodates! They’ve got men’s and women’s Juncture brushed finish printed gloves in snowflake patterns in a variety of colors. Women’s come in blue with white, black with white, gray with white, red with white, and white with tan. $1.25 per pair. Men’s come in navy with white, black with gray, black with white, and red with black, also at $1.25 per pair.

Adult Beanies

Another warm clothing item to protect against chill days and nights is a toasty beanie. Dollar Tree has four striped color assortments: gray with black stripes, black with white stripes, white with pink and purple stripes and light gray with blue, white, and dark gray stripes. Each beanie has a fluffy pompom on top, and they are $1.25 each.

Fleece Neck Warmers

If you live somewhere that it gets cold enough to snow, you know the importance of keeping every exposed inch of skin covered. Dollar Tree has Juncture fleece neck warmers on sale that will get the job done. In black or gray, these warmers are unisex and one size fits most. Just $1.25 each.

