9 Cities with Heavy Traffic and High Gas Prices

Commuting is never fun, but it’s certainly worse in some places than in others. If you reside in one of these metro areas below, not only are you stuck in bumper-to-bumper delays getting to work, but filling up your tank in the state adds even more pain to the wallet. We crunched the awful stats on both traffic jams and gas prices to spotlight the worst urban hubs suffering from this one-two punch.

1. Chicago, Illinois

The Second City ranks number one in the U.S. for hours lost while stuck in traffic — a staggering 155 per driver. That’s practically an entire work week. Additionally, gas prices across Illinois average over $3.39 a gallon, so just getting around takes a heavy toll.

2. Boston, Massachusetts

Beantown places second for traffic delays at 134 hours lost per driver annually. Plus, Bay State gas prices sit among the highest nationwide, averaging $3.50 and change. Suffering through both traffic and pump costs makes locals wicked frustrated.

3. New York, New York

From Manhattan mobility misery to backed-up outer borough highways, the Big Apple ties for worst downtown driving speeds in the U.S. Additionally gas prices in the Empire State exceed $3.25 a gallon — pricier than most places. New Yorkers get slammed coming and going.

4. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The City of Brotherly Love ties NYC for worst inner city traffic flows. Gas prices in the Keystone State average over $3.50 as well. Locals searching for around-town sanity often come up empty.

5. Miami, Florida

Miami ranks fifth for traffic nightmares, with drivers losing 105 hours yearly. Gas prices in the Sunshine State sit several cents above national rates, too. Trying to get anywhere fast in Miami seems pretty futile.

6. Los Angeles, California

LA highways place among the most delay-ridden in America. At $4.62 a gallon, the Golden State’s gas prices stand well above national averages, too. California drivers desperately need some relief already from this maddening combo.

7. San Francisco, California

Frisco ties LA for horrendous congestion statistics. Golden State gas prices remain above rates in most other states, adding budget insult to traffic injury. Bay Area residents must wonder if they’ll ever see smooth sailing again.

8. Washington, D.C.

The District tops the charts for worst downtown speeds at an abysmal 11 mph, with gas prices in the metro region ring in at $3.36 a gallon. Politicians might love D.C., but drivers certainly have reason to loathe it lately.

9. Toronto, Canada

Despite not having regional gas price data, Canada’s largest city places fourth for traffic delays. We can only assume filling up costs an arm and a leg just like virtually everywhere in the Great White North lately, compounding the urban congestion problems.

Let’s hope transit upgrades and remote work options ease the collective pain for these urban centers soon. For now, these metro regions stand out for uniquely nasty combos of bumper-bumping traffic and emptying wallets at the pump.

