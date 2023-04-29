U.S. markets closed

9 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Past Year

1
Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although the real estate market is cooling, home prices are still higher than they were last year, on average. In 2022, the average home price in the U.S. was $302,549, and it's risen to $328,745 as of March this year -- that's an 8.7% year-over-year increase.

In some metro areas, home prices have jumped even more over the past year, and in these nine cities identified by Home Bay, prices have increased by more than 10% from 2022 to 2023. All top four cities are located in Florida, which could be a sign of an affordable housing crisis in the state.

Here's a look at the cities where home prices have skyrocketed over the past year.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Typical home value in 2022: $382,165

  • Typical home value in 2023: $420,932

  • % increase: 10.1%

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Columbus, Ohio

  • Typical home value in 2022: $257,785

  • Typical home value in 2023: $284,206

  • % increase: 10.3%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Richmond, Virginia

  • Typical home value in 2022: $300,956

  • Typical home value in 2023: $332,317

  • % increase: 10.4%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Hartford, Connecticut

  • Typical home value in 2022: $278,854

  • Typical home value in 2023: $307,920

  • % increase: 10.4%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

5. Oklahoma City

  • Typical home value in 2022: $192,089

  • Typical home value in 2023: $213,355

  • % increase: 11.1%

4. Tampa, Florida

  • Typical home value in 2022: $321,430

  • Typical home value in 2023: $361,065

  • % increase: 12.3%

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

3. Orlando, Florida

  • Typical home value in 2022: $332,347

  • Typical home value in 2023: $373,914

  • % increase: 13%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Typical home value in 2022: $307,384

  • Typical home value in 2023: $349,781

  • % increase: 14%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Miami

  • Typical home value in 2022: $380,664

  • Typical home value in 2023: $441,390

  • % increase: 16%

All data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of March 27, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Past Year