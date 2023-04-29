Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although the real estate market is cooling, home prices are still higher than they were last year, on average. In 2022, the average home price in the U.S. was $302,549, and it's risen to $328,745 as of March this year -- that's an 8.7% year-over-year increase.

In some metro areas, home prices have jumped even more over the past year, and in these nine cities identified by Home Bay, prices have increased by more than 10% from 2022 to 2023. All top four cities are located in Florida, which could be a sign of an affordable housing crisis in the state.

Here's a look at the cities where home prices have skyrocketed over the past year.

9. Nashville, Tennessee

Typical home value in 2022: $382,165

Typical home value in 2023: $420,932

% increase: 10.1%

8. Columbus, Ohio

Typical home value in 2022: $257,785

Typical home value in 2023: $284,206

% increase: 10.3%

7. Richmond, Virginia

Typical home value in 2022: $300,956

Typical home value in 2023: $332,317

% increase: 10.4%

6. Hartford, Connecticut

Typical home value in 2022: $278,854

Typical home value in 2023: $307,920

% increase: 10.4%

5. Oklahoma City

Typical home value in 2022: $192,089

Typical home value in 2023: $213,355

% increase: 11.1%

4. Tampa, Florida

Typical home value in 2022: $321,430

Typical home value in 2023: $361,065

% increase: 12.3%

3. Orlando, Florida

Typical home value in 2022: $332,347

Typical home value in 2023: $373,914

% increase: 13%

2. Jacksonville, Florida

Typical home value in 2022: $307,384

Typical home value in 2023: $349,781

% increase: 14%

1. Miami

Typical home value in 2022: $380,664

Typical home value in 2023: $441,390

% increase: 16%

All data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of March 27, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Past Year