9 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Past Year
Although the real estate market is cooling, home prices are still higher than they were last year, on average. In 2022, the average home price in the U.S. was $302,549, and it's risen to $328,745 as of March this year -- that's an 8.7% year-over-year increase.
In some metro areas, home prices have jumped even more over the past year, and in these nine cities identified by Home Bay, prices have increased by more than 10% from 2022 to 2023. All top four cities are located in Florida, which could be a sign of an affordable housing crisis in the state.
Here's a look at the cities where home prices have skyrocketed over the past year.
9. Nashville, Tennessee
Typical home value in 2022: $382,165
Typical home value in 2023: $420,932
% increase: 10.1%
8. Columbus, Ohio
Typical home value in 2022: $257,785
Typical home value in 2023: $284,206
% increase: 10.3%
7. Richmond, Virginia
Typical home value in 2022: $300,956
Typical home value in 2023: $332,317
% increase: 10.4%
6. Hartford, Connecticut
Typical home value in 2022: $278,854
Typical home value in 2023: $307,920
% increase: 10.4%
5. Oklahoma City
Typical home value in 2022: $192,089
Typical home value in 2023: $213,355
% increase: 11.1%
4. Tampa, Florida
Typical home value in 2022: $321,430
Typical home value in 2023: $361,065
% increase: 12.3%
3. Orlando, Florida
Typical home value in 2022: $332,347
Typical home value in 2023: $373,914
% increase: 13%
2. Jacksonville, Florida
Typical home value in 2022: $307,384
Typical home value in 2023: $349,781
% increase: 14%
1. Miami
Typical home value in 2022: $380,664
Typical home value in 2023: $441,390
% increase: 16%
All data is sourced from Home Bay and is accurate as of March 27, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Past Year