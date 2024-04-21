9 Common Yard Sale Items That Are Wastes of Money

oleschwander / Shutterstock.com

Yard sales can be great places to get everyday household items, games, books or lightly used dishes for a cheap price. But no matter how little they cost, some yard sale items aren’t worth the money.

The next time you hit up a local yard sale, here are the top items to avoid.

Car Seats

As a general rule, don’t get safety gear and equipment, especially those geared toward children, at a yard sale.

“Children’s car seats are not something you want to pick up used, because you won’t really know if it’s ever been through an accident before,” said Erika Kullberg, personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com. “On top of that, safety standards and developments are constantly improving from year to year, so you don’t want to be stuck with a non-compliant car seat or one that doesn’t fit your car.”

Other Baby Items

Having an infant can be expensive, but there are certain things you just shouldn’t skimp on — not even to save money.

“To me, it doesn’t matter if it’s a car seat, a stroller or even a sippy cup. Never buy baby stuff at a yard sale,” said David Bakke, personal finance expert at DollarSanity. “These items should be purchased brand new from reputable sellers with good safety reputations. Bonus points if you can save with coupons or online discount codes.”

Anything Upholstered

“Upholstered furniture can be tempting at yard sales, especially when you find a vintage piece. But in reality, it’s almost impossible to know how well kept a piece has been,” Kullberg said. “Old furniture can harbor fleas or bed bugs, as well as lingering odors that may reveal themselves once you take it home.”

Instead, stick with reputable stores when it comes to upholstered pieces. You can always wait to shop until the things you want or need go on sale.

Lawn or Shop Equipment

“Don’t get lawn or shop tools from yard sales. Things like shovels or rakes may be fine to buy, but any equipment that requires a battery, an outlet or gas power to run should be avoided,” said Jeremy Yamaguchi, the CEO of Lawn Love.

Even if the price is good, try to avoid the temptation.

“People often try to sell these things when they no longer work very well, so you might not get your money’s worth out of buying them, even if buying them at yard sale prices,” Yamaguchi added. “Then, you’re left with figuring out how to dispose of them properly.”

Used Cookware

While you might be able to get away with buying some kitchen utensils, dishes and cookware at your local yard sale, you’re going to want to be cautious about it. Oftentimes, these purchases simply aren’t worth the money.

“It’s easy to disguise heavily used cookware that’s on its last leg when you’re shopping at a garage sale,” Bakke said. “All they need is some degreaser and steel wool. Never trust this stuff. After all, there’s a reason why the owner is selling this stuff in the first place, and it’s not because they no longer [want it] — if you know what I mean.”

Used Electronics

Avoid any of those old, used or otherwise outdated electronics you find at yard sales. They’re likely not worth the price.

“More often than not, these no longer work well or at all,” said Cyrus Partow, money expert and founder of ShipTheDeal. “Getting them repaired might cost you the same or near the price of buying the item brand new, so it is not worth the money or the hassle. … There’s also the issue of safety, as old electronics might be a fire hazard or electrocution risk.”

Kullberg also suggested avoiding used CDs or DVDs.

“[These] are often a big waste of money at yard sales, primarily because you have no idea if they actually still work,” she said. “And even if you can test them out there and then, it’s unlikely that you’re going to get much use out of them before they start skipping.”

Small and Large Appliances

If someone’s selling household appliances at a yard sale, think twice before handing over any money. Whether it’s a used vacuum cleaner or a washing machine, chances are high that it either no longer functions properly or there’s something else wrong with it.

Items like vacuum cleaners in particular tend to carry a lot of dust, dirt, dander and bacteria that you don’t want to add to your house.

Mattresses or Bedding

Beds can be costly, especially when you factor in the boxspring, headboard, frame and all the rest. But don’t pick up a used mattress from a yard sale — or anywhere else.

“The problem with buying mattresses at a yard sale is that they could be bed bug magnets and you’ll have no way of knowing, literally,” Bakke said. “There are no telltale signs. Although it’s more expensive, I recommend buying from traditional retailers. Bonus points if you shop around holidays when the mattresses are on sale.”

The same goes for bedding — sheets, blankets, pillowcases, bed skirts and pillows. These items can carry germs or other bacteria that create a harmful environment. Plus, they can hold unpleasant odors that you’re not likely to want to breathe in all night long.

Cleaning Products

Whether it’s an old mop or already-opened household cleaners, don’t get them from a yard sale. There’s no way of knowing what kind of condition they’re in or whether the items are of good quality. Unless you get lucky, you’re likely to end up with something that doesn’t do what it’s supposed to.

