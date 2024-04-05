9 Compact Cars That Are Not Worth the Money

©Mitsubishi

You’d be doing yourself a disservice to believe that “you get what you pay for” when buying a car. The market might be trending bigger and pricier, but compact cars are a cheap, and often reliable, option for new car buyers.

There are plenty of reasons to go for a compact or subcompact vehicle. First and foremost, they’re easy on MSRPs, fuel and repairs. But they’re also fun to drive and often loaded with tech features. They can be surprisingly luxurious, too.

However, all auto segments have duds or vehicles that don’t pass muster when it comes to reliability and customer satisfaction. That’s why it’s smart to do your research and check sites like Consumer Reports (CR), which mixes expert reviews with consumer surveys, telling you how models rank against similar models and opinions of actual brand owners.

Here are nine compact cars that are not worth your money. The list includes affordable compacts, some pricey ones, plus a few subcompacts and compact EVs.

James Halfacre / Volkswagen

Volkswagen Jetta

The popularity of the Volkswagen Jetta through the years is hard to deny, but that doesn’t mean it’s worth the money. Reliability is one of the most important criteria for buying a car and that’s where the Jetta struggles. Although RepairPal ranks Jetta 21st out of 36 compact cars for reliability, CR has it at #16 out of 16 for compact cars. Expected reliability and customer satisfaction for 2024 are low.

©Mazda

Mazda MX-30

Mazda has already killed off its first electric vehicle in the American market, the MX-30 subcompact SUV. Starting this year, the small SUV will continue to be sold in Europe and Japan. The problem? A terrible Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – estimated driving range is 100 miles. Only sold in California, according to Car and Driver, “Mazda sold 181 MX-30s in 2021, while 324 were purchased in 2022. Through June of this year (2023), only 66 were sold.”

©Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

One of the cheaper Mercedes-Benz models, the luxury compact, still costs a pretty penny, but it looks more expensive than it is. CR feels it drives too firm (“downright uncomfortable”) and has too many tech creature comforts. “The infotainment system delivers tech overload, with capacitive-touch controls adding further frustrations to the frustrating logic.”

©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Trax

The redesigned Trax is bigger, has more passenger and cargo space and is stacked with standard features and technology. So, why is the subcompact SUV not worth your time and money? CR notes that despite its nice base price ($20,400) and favorable reviews, the Trax comes up short on power, handling, noise, and fit and finish.

©Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Mirage

Super cheap, but not as cheap or good as the Chevy Spark or Nissan Versa, the Mirage is a woefully impotent subcompact hatchback that “somehow feels even cheaper than its low price suggests,” says Car and Driver. The 78-hp 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine “lacks the oomph to push the barely 2100-pound hatchback about town properly, let alone on the highway.” Yikes!

Bernhard Filser / BMW Group

Mini Cooper SE

Also known as the Mini Electric Hardtop 2 Door, the SE is another EV with a paltry range. According to Edmunds, the Mini Cooper SE is cute, feisty, and affordable, but with an estimated range of 114 miles and a small 32.6-kWh battery, the Hardtop 2 pales compared to its rivals.

©Volkswagen

Volkswagen Taos

Consumer Reports gives Taos a low overall rating of 47 out of 100 and a weak reliability rating of 18. Trouble spots include “Brakes, electrical accessories, transmission, engine, electric system, in-car electronics, noises/leaks.”

©Chevrolet.com

Chevrolet Bolt

Another discontinuation victim, GM, confirmed that the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV would be discontinued at the end of 2023. Despite a low base price of around $27,000 and an attractive driving range of 259 miles, the cars suffered from a series of recalls related to defective battery fires, per TopSpeed. A new Bolt EV is expected in 2025.

©FCA US LLC

Fiat 500X

You should never buy a car on looks alone. The 500X is as cool as it gets, but it doesn’t offer much compared to its competitors and it’s surprisingly pricey for a mini-SUV. The Fiat 500X is far from best in class in every important category: performance, fuel economy, interior design and cargo space.

