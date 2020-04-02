9 Consumer Staple Stocks to Sell

These stocks are risky despite their higher yield.

High-yield consumer stocks were all the rage in 2019, as retailers and discretionary stocks that underperformed their peers made up for sleepy share prices via generous dividends of 3%, 5% or more. Unfortunately, high dividends in some of these stocks haven't been enough to offset lost business as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to undercut discretionary spending and forces outright closures of many businesses that require people to gather. Now, even high-yield consumer stocks could be quite risky. Here are nine companies that may be very risky despite a big-time yield.

Carnival Corp. (ticker: CCL)

On paper, cruise giant Carnival has a mammoth dividend yield at present. However, those payouts were based on prior business trends before the coronavirus outbreak, and current distributions of 50 cents quarterly don't look sustainable as profits dry up. So far, CCL has avoided a cut, but even if the dividends miraculously stand, they can't offset the huge belly flop for share prices in 2020.

Current yield: 14%

Year-to-date returns: -75%

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

A similar story exists for cruise industry leader Royal Caribbean, which also has refused to cut its dividend thus far but has seen shares crater amid the coronavirus pandemic. There's no secret why: Even if the limitations on gatherings of 10 or more people didn't ruin the business model, there have been plenty of ugly headlines to scare off travelers -- including the recent instances where cruise travelers died unexpectedly.

Current yield: 9%

Year-to-date returns: -78%

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Park bills itself as having a "diverse portfolio of iconic and irreplaceable hotels and resorts." Its properties currently consist of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with more than 33,000 rooms, but unfortunately those are primarily located in urban centers like hard-hit New York City and resort locations that have become ghost towns. Park's mammoth yield may seem attractive, but is surely destined for a big drop as business dries up.

Current yield: 20.0%

Year-to-date returns: -68%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC)

At $2.5 billion in market capitalization even after recent declines, VAC is one of the largest real estate investment trusts, or REITs, focused on vacation properties. VAC, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, includes upscale Ritz-Carlton and Westin hotels as well as exchange networks that operate like timeshares in about 80 different nations. As vacationing is on the outs, so naturally is VAC.

Current yield: 3.5%

Year-to-date returns: -56%

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Casino and resort operator MGM is another consumer-focused pick that is in deep trouble amid the current restrictions on large gatherings. Paying the rent on upscale hotels and gaming entertainment facilities will not be easy, as MGM announced recently it would indefinitely shutter its U.S. locations, including 13 properties on the Las Vegas Strip alone.

Current yield: 4.9%

Year-to-date returns: -65%

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn isn't any better off, suffering a similar shutdown domestically but also shouldering pain internationally as its recent investments in the Chinese gaming destination of Macau seem to be in big trouble, too. Building a high-end casino is not a cheap affair, and meeting debt service on these recent constructions could prove incredibly challenging -- and require cash to be reallocated from shareholder dividends to internal operations.

Current yield: 6.3%

Year-to-date returns: -57%

Kohl's Corp. (KSS)

Moving beyond vacation-focused players, brick-and-mortar retail operator Kohl's is in deep trouble as foot traffic evaporates in many markets amid the coronavirus scare and some states have imposed an outright ban on its operations as a nonessential business. Things were already dire for the retailer in the age of Amazon.com (AMZN), but this shutdown could make it difficult for Kohl's to compete.

Current yield: 16.0%

Year-to-date returns: -68%

Gap (GPS)

GPS is in a similar boat, as its upscale nameplates like The Gap and Banana Republic may not see much attention as folks work from home in their sweatpants, and downscale clothing sales at its Old Navy property could dry up as lower-income Americans worry about their jobs. Shopping for cheap sundresses or board shorts just aren't priorities for Americans right now.