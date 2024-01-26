9 Costco Items To Stock Up On for the End of Winter

Fang Zheng / iStock.com

Costco always stocks affordable go-to staples, like paper towels, vitamins and canned goods, but it also rotates in new products that are appropriate for the current season.

Read: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in January 2024

Find Out: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

From hearty soups and sauces to comfy winter clothing and blankets, here are nine Costco items to stock up on for the end of winter.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Rao’s Homemade Alfredo Sauce

This premium alfredo sauce from Rao’s is made with fresh cream, butter and cheeses and is a limited-time item, according to Costco Hot Finds on Instagram. The Grocery Lady on YouTube mentioned this two-pack also and panned the camera to show a price tag of $8.09 — $2.90 off — through Jan. 28. So not only can you stock up, but you can also get a better-than-usual deal.

I’m a Costco Superfan: These Are The 5 Highest Quality Kirkland Food Items

Kirkland Signature Banana Nut Loaf

If you like banana bread, Costco’s 2-pound banana nut loaf is a fan favorite. But be prepared for some serious denseness — it’s heavy. The loaf is moist, not too sweet, and tastes homemade, according to Costco Hot Finds Instagram. Plus, she said that it freezes well, which means that you can buy extra, slice it up and freeze individual portions — or wrap and freeze the whole loaf.

Life Comfort Kids Ultimate Sherpa Fleece Throw

These comfy kid-size blankets have both a print and solid fleece side. And at a price of just $6.97 each, why not stock up? These are great to throw in the car or you can roll them up and store them in a basket in your home’s living or den area, so they’re readily available to take the chill off. These would also make great gifts or charity donations come next winter.

Winter Soups

People wait all year for Costco’s version of chicken noodle soup, according to Eat This, Not That! The soup contains pieces of rotisserie chicken, wide noodles and carrots in a thick chicken broth that’s seasoned to perfection. Look in the prepared foods section for this soup; it’s priced at $3.49 per pound.

Story continues

Costco also has the Lobster Bisque 2-Pack for $10.99, which is a hit or miss with Costco fans. Some people think it has an odd, fishy taste, while others love it and add ingredients like cracked pepper and croutons to make it even more tasty. The Grocery Lady tried a sample while shopping in Costco and said, “It definitely has that fishy, ‘lobstery-ness’ going on — I actually like it!”

Winter Apparel and Boots

No matter what kind of essentials you’re looking for — from workout tops to plaid shackets, you can find what you need for men and women at Costco. Most pieces are priced between $15-$20, according to the YouTube channel Linda Savings. The warehouse also stocks all-weather, faux fur-lined boots for $30.

Men’s HydraHyde Work Gloves

The Grocery Lady found a limited-time special on a three-pack of leather work gloves for $24.97. She said they are marketed toward men but she feels anyone could use them. They are available in sizes medium through extra large and are water-resistant with a breathable leather palm and an adjustable wrist strap.

Scotch Floor Protector Felt Pads

If you’re gearing up for spring cleaning in a couple of months, that means you’ll be shifting your furniture around to rid your home of dust bunnies and cobwebs. To protect your hardwood or tile floors, Costco has 48-packs of felt floor protector pads from Scotch, which are amazingly four sizes in one. Each pack is $12.99 for a limited time.

Flourless Belgian Chocolate Cake

This sweet chocolate concoction from the Dessert Factory is simple and unique. If you don’t want to buy it as a treat for yourself, it has an affordable price point of $10.99, which means you could pick up a few for hostess or Valentine’s Day gifts. The Grocery Lady held one of these cakes near the camera and the expiration date was well into February.

Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels Cinnamon Sugar

Costco regularly stocks the Original-Seasoned Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, according to The Grocery Lady. However, the brand’s cinnamon sugar-seasoned pretzel twists are a limited-time-only item at Costco. They sell for $9.89 for a 15-ounce bag. If cinnamon sugar-flavored products are a favorite of yours, grab a couple of bags before they’re gone for good.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Costco Items To Stock Up On for the End of Winter