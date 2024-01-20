9 Cruises Frugal Travelers Are Booking for 2024

gilaxia / Getty Images

For those looking to cruise on a budget in 2024, exciting voyages await that won’t drain your wallet. Major cruise lines have stepped up with bargain fares to exotic destinations that make getting on board surprisingly affordable.

From the Caribbean’s turquoise waters to the glacial fjords of Alaska, these discounted sailings offer the adventurous escape many crave.

4-Night MSC Bahamas Cruise | March 29, 2024 | $169

This MSC cruise is one of the most affordable options for a quick springtime island getaway at just $169 per person. Departing from Miami for 4 nights, it visits Key West for sandy beaches and Key Lime pie before heading to MSC’s private island Ocean Cay. With fares less than $50 per night including meals, it’s a sunshine-filled steal.

7-Night Norwegian Caribbean Cruise | October 5, 2024 | $579

Norwegian Cruise Line offers an incredible Caribbean cruise deal in the fall with weeklong sailings starting at $579 per person. Departing from Miami, ports of call include harvest-season Amber Cove, the beaches of St. Thomas, and the colorful buildings of San Juan. It’s the perfect cheap escape to extend summer a bit longer.

5-Night Princess Mexico Cruise | December 10, 2024 | $369

For a festive Christmas-season getaway, Princess Cruises has five-night Mexican Riviera sailings from LA starting at just $369 per person in December 2024. The ship overnight stays in lively Cabo San Lucas and spends a day in picturesque Puerto Vallarta — a bargain way to soak up some vitamin sea and vitamin D.

4-Night Carnival Bahamas Cruise | December 2, 2024 | $189

At just $189 per person before taxes, this four-night Carnival cruise offers a fast winter escape to Nassau and the line’s lovely Half Moon Cay private island. The ship also features Carnival signatures like Guy’s Burger Joint and the adults-only Serenity Retreat for pampering and relaxation on a budget.

6-Night Royal Caribbean Pacific Coast Cruise | September 22, 2024 | $227

For less than many land-based vacations, this six-night Royal Caribbean repositioning cruise between Vancouver and LA reveals stunning Pacific Coast sights. Port stops include San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Victoria’s Butchart Gardens, plus Catalina Island’s rugged beauty and charm for under $40 per night.

7-Night Royal Caribbean Alaska Cruise | May 13, 2024 | $448

Experience Alaska’s massive glaciers and whale-rich waters for under $500 on this seven-night Royal Caribbean journey from Seattle. It’s an incredibly cheap way to take in the grandeur of America’s final frontier while stopping in top ports like Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan to discover gold rush history.

8-Night Celebrity Eastern Caribbean | November 23, 2024 | $749

Over Thanksgiving week, Celebrity Cruises offers an eight-night Eastern Caribbean escape from Florida visiting St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Puerto Rico all with dazzling blue waters and island culture. Starting at $749 per person, it’s a scenic holiday getaway without holiday pricing.

5-Night Carnival Western Caribbean Cruise | October 14, 2024 | $319

For less than $65 per night, this Carnival cruise departs Tampa for the white-sand beaches of Cozumel and Belize paired with a day at the cruise line’s Amber Cove. The ship Carnival Paradise offers outdoor movies, mini golf, soothing Cloud 9 spa access, and more to maximize the value.

4-Night Bahamas Cruise on MSC Divina | September 9, 2024 | $259

This MSC sailing from Miami stops in Nassau and Ocean Cay for only $259 per person making it one of the most affordable cruises to the Bahamas. The MSC Divina has a voracious buffet, Broadway caliber entertainment, infinity-edge pools, and access to luxury spa treatments without luxury pricing.

With 2024 sailings catering to every whim and budget, cruisers have countless affordable options for scenic voyages. Whether it’s a quick weekend island hop or more immersive journey spanning over a week, these deals prove travel dreams can thrive without threatening your savings.

