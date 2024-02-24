9 Dollar Tree Buys Redditors Swear By To Save Money

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Dollar Tree is known for offering “extreme value everyday” to its customers. The discount store claims that many of the items it sells are priced higher elsewhere, but it can be hard to know if you’re always getting the best deal.

Explore More: 5 Dollar Tree Items Frugal People Always Buy

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

To find out what you should definitely put on your Dollar Tree shopping list, here are nine items Redditors swear by to save money.

Anchiy / Getty Images

Small Trash Bags

Three Redditors claim the small or bathroom-size trash bags are a good value, and one said that they use them for diaper trash bags when changing their littles on the go.

You can find a roll of 40 4-gallon scented trash bags at Dollar Tree for $1.25, while at Walmart, the same size and quantity of product costs more than double at $2.78.

Check Out: 7 Best Kirkland-Brand Pantry Products To Pick Up at Costco

Trending Now: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in February 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Dollar Tree

Moisture Eliminators

If you struggle with musty odors in your home, RV or boat, moisture eliminators are a good solution. Dollar Tree has ones with charcoal and ones without for only $1.25.

“Those moisture-eliminating boxes (found in the closet supply area) similar to Damp Rid,” suggested Redditor jjmoreta. “Great for keeping mustiness out of closets. They’re $5-6 elsewhere.”

Discover More: 14 Best New Aldi Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Kris Black / Shutterstock.com

Guest Room Toiletries

Picking up guest-room toiletries at Dollar Tree is also a way to save big, according to another Redditor.

A quick scan of the Dollar Tree website shows that you can get a travel-size toothbrush and toothpaste set, a 5-ounce can of shaving cream, travel-size Tylenol and travel-size tissue packs for $1.25 each. You can also get items like two-tone charcoal-infused shower poufs for $1.25.

Story continues

Walmart also sells travel-size toiletries that are perfect for a guest room, but many of those are more expensive than $1.25 each.

PosiNote / Shutterstock.com

Snack Foods

Dollar Tree sells a variety of snack foods — from peanut butter crackers to pudding cups. Redditor TheIVJackal said, “I get my pretzels there, just about $0.10/oz which is hard to find that low!”

To compare, Walmart’s Great Value Brand Pretzels are $0.14 per ounce.

nurulanga / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Picture Frames

One Redditor said they found a decent 8X10 picture frame at Dollar Tree, while another said they often buy frames at the discount store. After all, $1.25 is a great deal.

A basic tabletop 8X10 black picture frame at Walmart sells for almost double the price at $2.48.

Find Out: I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

busracavus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sensitive Toothpaste

“Their sensitive toothpaste is great — similar to Sensodyne but doesn’t cost $7,” said Reddit user After-Leopard. Dollar Tree’s Sensitive toothpaste is $1.25 for a 3.4-ounce tube.

The same-size Sensodyne toothpaste retails for $6.98 at Walmart.

bigacis / Shutterstock.com

Name-Brand Bread and Bagels

If you don’t mind having a short window for consuming your bread or bagels before they expire, you can snag a great deal at some Dollar Tree stores.

“One of the ones near me has the name brand breads and bagels but a week out from expiration,” said Redditor karissaeia. “They almost always have organic breads and raisin bread which are $4 + at a grocery store.”

©Shutterstock.com

Frozen Foods

Some Redditors swear by frozen food items they find at the Dollar Tree. Here are some of their favorites. Redditor GupGup said, “Frozen blueberries! $1.25 for 12 ounces as opposed to my grocery store $3.69 for 16 ounces.”

Another Redditor said they like to buy the frozen garlic bread at Dollar Tree because it’s much cheaper than at the grocery store.

Read Next: 9 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Costco To Save Money

mattjeacock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Foil Balloons

If you’re decorating for a party, foil balloons are often a must. One Redditor mentioned that people spend $10 elsewhere for fancy ones but you can get them for cheap at Dollar Tree. An 18-inch foil balloon is just $1.25.

At Walmart an 18-inch foil balloon is $1.97.

Please note: Photos are for representational purposes only and may not reflect the specific product listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Dollar Tree Buys Redditors Swear By To Save Money