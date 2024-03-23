9 Habits of Frugal People To Apply Every Time You Travel

anyaberkut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A recent survey from Nationwide Travel Insurance found that travel is on the rise, with 91% of survey respondents saying they have domestic travel plans in 2024 and 50% planning to travel internationally. Forty percent of those polled said they plan to travel more this year than they did in 2023.

Yet, with inflation still high and fears of a recession on people’s minds, you may want to save money while planning your dream vacation. Fortunately, the Reddit forum r/Frugal has plenty of tips for low-cost travel.

Bring Snacks and Beverages

If you’re driving to your vacation spot, pack snacks and beverages so you won’t be tempted to splurge on pricey hotel water or snacks. If you’re flying, stop at a local grocery store before you check into your hotel or Airbnb.

Redditor JStyles mentioned, “If I’m staying anywhere a few days I usually buy a case of water from a supermarket or drug store when I arrive.”

Think strategically, though. Some tourist areas increase prices. If you’re driving, you have more flexibility to buy snacks and drinks at home or even on the way to your destination in lower-cost locations.

“I’ve found two places in the US where you’re much better off packing your food from home or from way outside of town if you’re driving there,” wrote Redditor Nopumpkin_here. “That’s Gatlinburg, TN, and Yosemite, CA. I’m sure there are lots of other places like that, where you’d have to shop a few cities or towns away.”

Cook Meals

Nearly every frugal traveler on Reddit recommended cooking or preparing meals in your room rather than eating at restaurants daily. If your hotel has a kitchenette or you’ve rented an AirBNB or VRBO for your trip, you can eat just like you do at home.

But if you prefer something simpler, that’s okay too. Sandwiches and microwavable soups make easy meals on the road.

Shop Locally for Food

Not a fan of cooking, especially while on vacation? Redditor “PurpleHippoB*tches” said they bought local foods including meats, cheese and baked goods at a local grocery store in Paris to enjoy a daily picnic. “I always tried to save on food by only having 1 meal out per day,” they wrote. “A lot of people say to cook your meals, but personally I don’t want to cook on vacation and especially I don’t want to eat like at home. I want to try local food instead so this is my no-cook compromise.”

Redditor KnuteViking, who also said they were a fan of local food in Europe, advised, “To get a better price while still getting great food, the key is usually [to] find the local shops, not the tourist shops.”

Choose Restaurant Meals Carefully

“If you plan on getting breakfast and lunch grocer[ies] but want to eat out for dinner you are better off eating out at lunch and having a sandwich for dinner,” Redditor Interesting_Gene_780 wrote. “Lunch menus are cheaper than dinner.”

Redditor LauraSaurus5 advised frugal Redditors to try a Southern breakfast if they have an opportunity in the U.S.

Also, don’t forget the free continental breakfast at the hotel. Many frugal Redditors try to snag extra muffins, fruit or hard-boiled eggs for a light lunch.

Pack a Thermos or Water Bottle (or Both)

Redditor Hjlelpdinven said they always bring a Thermos on trips. You can fill it with water after you go through airport security, make tea with free hot water and tea bags from home, and even fill the thermos with free coffee from the continental breakfast.

Visit Free Attractions

Saving money on vacation isn’t just about reducing food costs, though scaling back on restaurant meals can make a big difference in costs without impacting enjoyment.

You can also save money by visiting local attractions with “pay-as-you-wish” entry fees or free entry. Well-known examples include free admission to The Bronx Zoo every Wednesday and free entry to government landmarks like the White House. All Smithsonian museums, art galleries and zoos (except the Cooper Hewitt in New York City) are free to visit, according to the Smithsonian Institute website.

Book the Cheaper Hotel Room

If you’re torn between booking a luxury suite or a smaller hotel room, Maximum-Excitement58 advised fellow Redditors, “If you’re not going somewhere to just sit in your hotel room, get the cheapest room at whatever hotel/resort you’re staying at.”

However, if you’re planning to eat meals in the room, call ahead and ask if the room has a mini-fridge and microwave.

Use Public Transportation

Whether you’re getting to and from the airport or around town, price out buses and shuttles rather than Uber or a taxi service. Once you learn the public transportation for the city you’re visiting, you can save a bundle, experience life as a local, and avoid traffic.

Redditor Such-Shape-7111 said he and his wife rent electric scooters in cities across the U.S. to get around for short distances. Such-Shape-7111 makes sure to stay safe on the road, though. “We bring our bike helmets clipped to our backpacks,” he said.

Pack Your Necessities in Your Carry-On

If you’re flying, always pack an extra outfit, underwear, and travel-sized toiletries (under 3.4 oz. each, packed in a clear, one-quart plastic bag) in case the airline loses your luggage. “Might save you some cash if you have to replace some things,” Redditor Roweira said.

Cutting corners on some aspects of your trip can leave room to splurge on the things that truly matter or even allow you to afford that dream vacation.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Habits of Frugal People To Apply Every Time You Travel