9 Hidden Costs You May Not Notice in Your Car Rental (and How To Avoid Them)

Casper1774 Studio / Shutterstock.com

When you rent a car, you’re typically going to have to pay for more than just the vehicle. Many car rental companies charge additional fees that you might not expect. This can include things like airport surcharges, fees for excess mileage and auto insurance.

Discover: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

Learn: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back for Things You Already Buy

Before you rent a vehicle, be sure to check with the rental company about any uncommon or hidden fees they might have. Otherwise, you could wind up paying much more for your rental than you bargained for.

With that in mind, here are the most commonly overlooked car rental fees and how to avoid or lower them.

Also see tips for getting the best car rental deals.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Auto Insurance Fees

It’s not uncommon for car rental companies to charge you for auto insurance that includes things like protection against accidental collision or vehicular loss.

“This can add anywhere from $10 to $30 per day to your rental costs,” said Stamatis Zotos, the owner of an international car rental company.

Rachel Cruze: 10 Used Cars Under $10K That Are Worth Buying

What You Can Do

See whether you actually need the extra insurance before agreeing to pay for it.

“Most people already have coverage through their own auto policy or credit card,” car dealer Peter Niebling said. “Before you book, check what you’ve got so you can say no to their extras.”

Prior Damages

It’s possible to get charged for damages that you didn’t cause.

“You could be charged for damage done to the vehicle that didn’t happen while you were renting,” said Melanie Musson, an auto industry expert with AutoInsurance.org. “If you return a vehicle that has scratches or dents, they can charge you for the damage if you can’t prove the damage was already there before you picked up the vehicle. The charges could range from $50 to $500 or more.”

Story continues

What You Can Do

Inspect the vehicle’s interior and exterior before signing anything or taking it off the lot. Take photos of any existing damages, even if they’re minor. Be sure to tell the rental company what you’ve found as well so they can’t charge you later.

Fuel Charges

Your rented car often comes with a full tank of gas. But even if it doesn’t, you can be sure that the rental company knows how much fuel is in the vehicle — and it likely will charge you for any discrepancies.

“Companies charge for fuel if you don’t return the car with a full tank,” Zotos said. “Their fuel rates are usually higher than local gas prices.”

Niebling added that some companies will charge only if you return the vehicle with less fuel than was originally in it.

What You Can Do

“Always refuel the car at a nearby gas station before returning it,” Zotos suggested.

Otherwise, you could end up spending several extra dollars per gallon just to have the company refuel it for you.

Excess Mileage Fees

Before renting a vehicle, be aware that you might have to pay extra if you drive it too far.

“Some rental agreements have a mileage cap, and driving over this limit incurs extra charges,” Zotos said. “Additional charges can range from 10 cents to 50 cents per extra mile.”

What You Can Do

One way to avoid excess mileage fees is to go with a rental that offers unlimited mileage or more mileage than you’re going to need. You can contact the rental company directly about its policy.

Late or Early Return Charges

It might not surprise you to know that car rental companies typically will charge extra if you return a vehicle late, but some will even charge for early returns.

“Returning your car outside the agreed-upon time can lead to unexpected charges,” said Joe Giranda, director of sales and marketing at CFR Classic, a car shipping company. “Late returns might incur an extra day’s rental fee, while early returns can result in a fee of $10 to $15 because the rental company may have to adjust its fleet management.”

What You Can Do

Make sure you return the rental vehicle within the given time frame. If you think you’re going to be late or early, contact the company as soon as possible to let them know. They might be willing to waive any potential fee.

Additional or Young Driver Fees

Expect to spend more money if you and someone else plan to share driving responsibilities.

“Adding more than one driver to the rental agreement often incurs extra charges,” Zotos said. “This can add approximately $10 to $15 per day per additional driver.”

If one or more driver is younger than 25, you also might have to pay an additional fee.

What You Can Do

Speak with the car rental company about their additional driver policy. If you’re sharing the vehicle with a spouse or domestic partner, they might not charge you extra. You will need to let them know about your relationship, however.

Alternatively, keep the number of drivers to a minimum. That way, you won’t have to pay excessive fees.

Last but not least, check the rental company’s age policy. If it charges too much for younger drivers, shop around until you find an agency with lower fees.

Airport Surcharges and Taxes

If you’ve ever rented a car from an airport, chances are you’ve paid for airport surcharges and taxes. This is primarily due to concession recovery fees, customer facility charges and local and state taxes.

According to Giranda, renting a vehicle from an airport can add anywhere from 10% to 30% to your total bill.

What You Can Do

If you’re flying in and need a rental vehicle, take public transit to an off-airport agency and book your car there. This can help you avoid these extra charges.

Tolls

Some car rental companies will charge you administrative fees if your trip takes you on toll roads. This could be a separate charge on top of the toll itself, or it could be an inflated charge that includes the toll. Whatever the case, these fees can add up.

What You Can Do

Avoid toll roads, if possible. If you can’t do that, make sure you understand the rental company’s policy surrounding tolls so you’re not hit with any surprises.

Cancellation Fees

If you reserve a vehicle but decide at the last minute not to go through with the purchase, you still could be charged a cancellation fee. Every rental company is different about this, however.

Enterprise, for example, will not charge you if you didn’t prepay for your vehicle. If you did prepay and cancel within 24 hours, the company will charge a $100 cancellation fee. If you cancel outside of the 24-hour window, you still could be hit with a $50 fee.

What You Can Do

Learn the rental company’s cancellation policy inside and out before you pay. If you’re not taking advantage of any prepayment specialties or deals, wait to pay for the car until you go to pick up your car.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Hidden Costs You May Not Notice in Your Car Rental (and How To Avoid Them)